Gridiron Memories: Cahalane leads Newburyport football past Triton on opening day

In a perfect world, the high school football season would be kicking off this Friday night. Due to the pandemic, we’re going to have to wait until early spring for the season to resume. In the meantime, here is a look back at some of the memorable season-openers from the past decade in Greater Newburyport football.
2019: Cahalane, Clippers trounce Triton
Putting together the team’s most complete offensive performance in two seasons, the Newburyport football team got off to a near perfect start to the 2019 season opener, beating Triton 38-16. Newburyport scored on six of its eight possessions, including the last four to end the game, and quarterback Charlie Cahalane led the way with 120 yards passing and a touchdown pass plus 92 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. Trevor Ward had four catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, Walker Bartkiewicz had a 1-yard touchdown run and kicked a 41-yard field goal, and Jason Tamayoshi scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown.
Triton did provide arguably the game’s most noteworthy highlight, with quarterback Kyle Odoy recovering a bad snap on a punt near his own goal line, and rather than try and punt or take a sack to give the Clippers possession on the goal line, he found freshman receiver Chris Colby open down field and hit him for an 82-yard touchdown pass. Odoy would later lead Triton on an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to finish the game on a high note.
2018: Amesbury delivers statement against Saugus
Coming into the 2018 season, Amesbury football was stewing over one of its most lopsided Thanksgiving defeats in the history of the Newburyport-Amesbury rivalry. The Indians finally got to take out their frustration against Saugus, demolishing the reeling Sachems 30-12 in what turned out to be a preview of what the eventual Division 5 North finalist Indians had in store for the rest of the year.
Brady Dore led the way with two touchdowns and an interception, with Patrick Birmingham and Jarrod Benevento each adding touchdowns as Amesbury pulled away in the second half. The Indians’ defense finished the job by holding on two goal line stands down the stretch, keeping Saugus comfortably at bay.
2016: Triton finishes strong, downs Peabody on the road
Triton football’s 2016 season was arguably the best by any local team throughout the 2010s, and the Vikings set the tone early by going on the road to beat Northeastern Conference power Peabody 23-15 in the season opener.
After trailing 15-7 at halftime, Triton took the lead with two touchdowns in the final 7:25 and then held Peabody at bay in the final minutes by forcing a turnover on downs after the Tanners got within 1st and goal. Liam Spillane, who had 102 yards rushing on 15 carries, tied the game on a 21-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, and then quarterback Lewi L’Heureux found Chris Trotta for a 53-yard touchdown pass to pull ahead down the stretch.
L’Heureux finished 14 for 21 with 196 yards passing, Trotta had four catches for 78 yards and Brian Hughes had two catches for 64 yards.
2012: Royals rush past West Bridgewater
Everybody got in on the action for Georgetown as the Royals cruised past West Bridgewater 41-14 in the 2012 season opener, with six different Georgetown players scoring touchdowns. Quarterback Niko Edwards led the way with 119 yards passing and a touchdown pass plus 38 yards rushing an a rushing score, Tim Dillon had 110 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Colby Ingraham had three catches for 109 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Jackson Fritz.
2010: Pentucket stuns Marblehead on late safety
When the clock hit zero, one Pentucket fan told The Eagle-Tribune’s David Willis “You couldn’t have written fiction crazier than this game.”
Indeed, Pentucket’s stunning 29-28 win over Marblehead might have featured the most improbable plot twist we’ve seen in Greater Newburyport football history.
Trailing Marblehead in the final minutes, Pentucket scored on a Mike Doud quarterback sneak to pull within one. Opting to play for the win, Pentucket went for a two-point conversion but failed, resulting in Marblehead hanging on to a 28-27 lead with 1:49 to play.
That should have been a wrap, but Pentucket’s defense was able to force a three-and-out, and on the ensuing punt the Sachems forced enough pressure that Marblehead’s long snapper wound up sending the snap over the punter’s head and into the end zone. The punter dove on the ball and senior Dan Cashman downed him in the end zone for a safety, and just like that the Sachems had a 29-28 lead.
Doud finished 10 for 17 with 138 yards and a touchdown pass, and 143-pound freshman Chris Croteau stepped up with eight tackles in his first varsity game.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
