Gridiron Memories: Cahalane sparks Newburyport comeback in 2018 win over Bedford

The seasons are changing, the calendar is shifting from September to October, and on the high school gridiron we finally have a good sense of how the year is going to play out. With high school football postponed until the early spring, it will be a while before the local clubs get to write their own stories, so here’s a look back at some of the notable Week 4 wins from the recent past.
2018: Cahalane steps in, leads Port comeback
Needing a spark after several weeks of offensive struggles, Newburyport coach Ben Smolski handed the keys to sophomore quarterback Charlie Cahalane. The young signal caller quickly rewarded his coach’s faith, helping lead the Clippers to a thrilling 28-26 win over Bedford.
Trailing for most of the night, Cahalane helped erase a 12-point deficit in the second half. He started the comeback with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jared Picciano in the third quarter, and then with 1:50 to play, he found Trevor Ward on an option play to score the go-ahead touchdown.
Cahalane also had a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and running back Seamus Webster was a workhorse, piling up 195 yards rushing, including a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
2016: Pentucket survives late Newburyport rally
The Pentucket defense couldn’t quite believe it. After largely keeping Newburyport in check most of the game, the Clippers caught the break of all breaks when a Rob Shay pass bounced off a Sachem defender’s hands and into the arms of Owen Bradbury for a 22-yard touchdown pass. With 2:21 left to play, the Clippers now only needed to convert the two-point conversion to tie the score.
The Sachems were determined to stop that from happening.
The pass rush did its job, flushing Shay out of the pocket and sending him scrambling, but the quarterback was still able to fire a heave into the end zone. For a moment it looked like the ball may find its man, but then Pentucket defensive back Brandon Wilbur rushed in coverage and batted the ball away to preserve the lead.
The thrilling finish capped off an exciting, mud-filled game, which Pentucket went on to win 21-19 for its fifth straight win over the Clippers. Pentucket was led offensively by Liam Sheehy (123 yards rushing, two touchdowns), while Shay led the Clippers with 115 yards passing and two touchdowns passes.
2014: Triton ends Pentucket’s winning streak
After years of frustration the Triton football team finally slayed the Pentucket dragon, beating their traditional Thanksgiving rivals 31-7 in a rare mid-season matchup to snap a six-game losing streak to the Sachems.
Triton took control on the opening snap, forcing fumbles on the two first Pentucket touches of the game before recovering the second. The Vikings capitalized with a four-yard touchdown run by Luke Boyle to take the lead, and quarterback Justin Cashman followed that up with a 50-yard touchdown run shortly after. Triton eventually led by as much as 24-0, with Cashman hitting James Wood for a 32-yard touchdown to effectively seal the deal.
By the time all was said and done, the Pat Freiermuth led Pentucket offense had been held to just 147 yards of total offense. Freiermuth had a 16-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Noyes in the fourth quarter to get the Sachems on the board.
2012: Amesbury’s big push begins with win over H-W
The 2012 Amesbury football season remains one of the best in recent program history, with the Indians reeling off an eight-game winning streak to win the Cape Ann League and reach the state tournament. That run began on Week 4, when the Indians answered a two-game losing streak with a decisive 37-24 win over Hamilton-Wenham.
In what then-coach Thom Connors called the team’s best victory of the last two years, Amesbury racked up 302 yards rushing on 51 carries. Amesbury also erased a pair of touchdown deficits in the first half before dominating the second half en route to the win.
Quarterback Matt Talbot led the way for Amesbury with 113 yards rushing and a touchdown plus 110 yards and two passing touchdowns through the air. Ben Cullen added 90 yards and another touchdown, and Perry Mroz had an interception in the end zone with 1:34 left to seal the deal.
2008: Esposito does it all for Georgetown
Before he was a longtime member of the Intertown Twilight League champion Rowley Rams, Joe Esposito was a three-sport star at Georgetown High, and in Week 4 of the 2008 season Esposito literally did it all in a 28-14 win over Northeastern Conference power Marblehead.
Esposito accounted for all but 10 yards of Georgetown’s total offense, tallying 214 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 48 yards and a passing touchdown through the air. He also led the Royals in tackles with 11, including four for a loss, and recovered a fumble in the third quarter to help preserve the Georgetown lead and help the Royals improve to 3-0.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
