Gridiron Memories: Four epic playoff wins from the recent past

Most years since Massachusetts high school football shifted to its current postseason system in 2013, Week 8 has served as the opening weekend of the state tournament. That weekend has brought some of the most thrilling wins our local football teams have enjoyed over the past decade, and as it happens two years in particular — 2016 and 2018 — featured particularly noteworthy playoff wins. Since there won’t be any state tournaments for football (or any other sport) this fall, here’s a look back at those instant classics from the recent past.
2016: Newburyport drives length of field to beat Pentucket in playoffs
Having endured a tough two-point loss to Pentucket in the regular season, Newburyport football got its revenge in the first round of the Division 3 North tournament, with quarterback Rob Shay leading a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes to pull out the 21-17 win.
“Just the resilience of our team is ridiculous,” Shay said afterwards. “You could have marked us out of the game with two minutes left, but these guys on this team keep fighting and keep fighting.”
Trailing 17-14 with 1:19 to play, Shay completed three passes for 89 yards to move all the way downfield and set up Ronnie Mwai for the go-ahead touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. Shay was actually sacked for a 12-yard loss on the first play of the drive, but responded with a 50-yard completion to Jack Cahalane, an 18-yard completion to Rob Federico and a 21-yard pass to Cahalane. Aided by a personal foul call on Pentucket, Newburyport set up at the 3-yard-line and handed off to Mwai for the score.
Newburyport initially took a 14-0 lead on a pair of one-yard touchdown runs by Mwai and Shay, but after that Pentucket’s defense clamped down and kept the Clippers at bay most of the rest of the game. Pentucket climbed back into it after quarterback Finn Graham found Robert Porter for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the first half, and then Liam Sheehy (139 yards rushing) scored on a 5-yard rush in the third quarter to tie the game.
Pentucket took the lead late in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal by Stevie Johanson, who drilled the kick after the Clippers kept Pentucket out of the end zone on 3rd and goal from the six. Lifted by the defense’s big stop, the offense finished the job in the final two minutes to send Newburyport on to the sectional semifinals.
2016: Triton tops Swampscott to open epic playoff run
The 2016 Triton football team enjoyed the longest postseason run by a Greater Newburyport school this decade, and it all began with a 22-10 win over Northeastern Conference power Swampscott in the Division 3 North quarterfinals.
Triton benefitted from aggressive playcalling over the course of the game, scoring two touchdowns in the second half after converting on fourth down situations. On the first drive of the third quarter, Triton quickly marched downfield thanks to a 66-yard run by Tommy Lapham, but after that the Vikings stalled on the next three plays to face a 4th and 2 situation at the 11-yard-line. Triton went for it and got the conversion on a Liam Spillane rush, and Lapham finished the job three plays later on a six-yard touchdown plus a two-point conversion to make it 16-3.
Swampscott answered with a touchdown aided by a fourth down conversion of its own, making it 16-10 near the end of the third quarter, but down the stretch Triton came up big on fourth down again to deliver the dagger. Facing 4th and 6 from the Swampscott 13-yard-line, quarterback Lewi L’Heureux called his own number and scored on a 13-yard touchdown. Triton’s defense held strong on Swampscott’s final two drives to finish out the win, sending the Vikings on to the sectional semifinals and a date with Bishop Fenwick.
2018: Flaherty, Pentucket avenge loss to Newburyport
Two weeks ago we highlighted the epic 2018 regular season showdown between Newburyport and Pentucket, which the Clippers won on a walkoff field goal by Walker Bartkiewicz. Pentucket didn’t need to wait long for their chance at revenge, however, as the two teams were once again matched up in the Division 5 North quarterfinals.
Somehow the sequel turned out even crazier than the original.
Days before the game kicked off, the playoff opener had to be rescheduled from Saturday to Friday night and was moved from bleacher-less Pentucket to Newburyport High’s stadium due to an imminent nor’easter. Once the game kicked off neither defense was able to solve the other, and Pentucket wound up turning the ball over a total of five times.
The game was tied 3-3 at halftime on field goals by Bartkiewicz (40 yards) and Pentucket kicker Daniels Lathum (37 yards), and Bartkiewicz made a 22-yarder in the third quarter to give Newburyport the lead. When the Clippers drove into Pentucket’s red zone midway through the fourth it looked like they were ready to finish things off, but then Pentucket recovered a Newburyport fumble and turned the tables on their rivals.
After advancing to around midfield, Pentucket faced 3rd and 2 when quarterback Gus Flaherty found receiver Justin Snow breaking away down the left sideline. He connected for the 41-yard completion, and two plays later Pentucket scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run by Austin Senfleben to pull out the thrilling 10-6 win.
“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Flaherty said afterwards. “This is the nicest stadium I’m ever going to play at in high school, I’ve never played in a playoff high school game and to win this against our rival Port, it’s huge. It’s an unreal feeling, something I’ve never experience before.”
With the win Pentucket advanced to face top-seeded Swampscott in the sectional semifinals.
2018: Marden, Amesbury blow out Bedford
Amesbury football sparked its run to the 2018 Division 5 North Finals with a decisive 46-22 win over No. 7 seeded Bedford in the sectional quarterfinals, cruising to victory thanks to a massive second half offensive outburst.
Leading 20-14 at halftime thanks to a 65-yard pick-six by Ethan Catania, a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Blake Bennett and a 12-yard touchdown run by Jacob Robinson, Amesbury put the game away in the third thanks to a pair of touchdown catches by tight end Troy Marden. The senior first caught a 17-yard touchdown from Troy Hamel and then added a 2-yard touchdown from Bennett to give the Indians a 20-point lead.
Bennett added a 2-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hallisey in the fourth to account for four total touchdowns on the day, and Amesbury collectively rushed for 179 yards to advance to the sectional semifinals.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
