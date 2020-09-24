Normally by Week 3 of the high school football season we have a pretty good idea of which teams are contenders and which ones are pretenders. By now we’ve usually seen good teams make an early statement, but often times teams will need a couple of weeks to figure themselves out, making late September a crucial time for a potential mid-season breakout. With high school football postponed until the early spring, it will be a while before we get a similar feel for the local clubs, so here’s a look back at some of the notable Week 3 wins from the past decade.
2015: Hayden picks up 200th win with Pentucket
Pentucket didn’t make it easy on themselves, losing two fourth quarter fumbles to give archrival Triton an opportunity to steal the game late, but Noah Malhi and the Sachems’ defense came through to hold on for the 13-10 win, delivering head coach Steve Hayden his 200th career win.
“We were thinking about it the whole game,” said Malhi, who had a sack and two quarterback hurries on the final Triton possession to seal the win. “Before the game we just talked about how we have to win this one for coach Hayden, and it would be the best to win it against Triton.”
Pentucket led the game from the start, taking a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Kiernan Haley. Triton kicker Jess Greaney hit a 26-yard field goal to make it 7-3, and then Pentucket’s Liam Sheehy extended the lead with a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Triton capitalized on Pentucket’s mistakes in the fourth, however, with quarterback Lewi L’Heureux hitting Liam Spillane for a 21-yard touchdown pass after the Sachems’ second fumble. The Vikings got the ball back after forcing a quick three-and-out, but Malhi’s pressure helped keep Triton out of the end zone.
While Hayden downplayed the accomplishment, saying it’s a credit to all the players and coaches who had come through the program over the years, his players and assistants were effusive in their praise.
“It’s a very big deal, and it’s such a credit to Steve,” said Tom Flaherty, Hayden’s predecessor and a member of the Mass High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. “He’s the perfect coach, he works very hard and he loves the kids, and they know it.”
2016: Port tops Masco for first time since 2001
It had been a long time coming for Newburyport football, which had waited 15 years to celebrate a win over then-Cape Ann League power Masconomet. Finally, on a rainy September night in 2016, the Clippers got the job done, coming from behind in the second half to pull out the exciting 19-13 victory.
Trailing 13-6 at halftime, Newburyport tied the score on a 17-yard touchdown run by Donte Harmon in the third quarter, and then with 10:43 to play in the game quarterback Rob Shay hit Myles Maloof down the sideline for the go-ahead 77-yard touchdown.
From there it was up to the defense to hang on, and while Masconomet drove the length of the field, the Clippers were able to hang on, forcing an incompletion on 4th and 8 from the Newburyport 9-yard-line for the game-clinching turnover on downs.
Shay finished 7 for 15 with 134 yards and a touchdown, while Maloof had five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Ronnie Mwai led the way on the ground with 74 yards rushing plus a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The win improved Newburyport to 2-1 on the year.
2019: Odoy snaps Triton’s 13-game losing streak
Injuries have not been kind to Triton’s Kyle Odoy throughout his high school career, and they would rear their ugly head again by the time this one was done too. But before going down with another shoulder injury, Odoy turned in one of the best individual performances by any local player all season, scoring four touchdowns while accounting for 286 yards of offense to lead Triton to a 35-20 win over Georgetown, snapping a 13-game losing streak dating back to 2017 in the process.
Odoy was masterful through the air, on the ground and on defense at safety, rushing for a game-high 177 yards and four touchdowns, including an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter that effectively sealed the game. He also passed for 109 yards and grabbed two interceptions on defense, though his season wound up being derailed once again after getting hurt making a tackle near the sideline with just over seven minutes remaining.
In addition to Odoy, running back Ethan Tremblay also rushed for 166 yards with a touchdown. Matt Armata led Georgetown with 65 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
2014: Georgetown wins first CAL game since 2010
The Cape Ann League hadn’t been kind to Georgetown football for a while, and for much of the team’s Week 3 matchup with Manchester Essex it didn’t seem like things would end any differently. But with three minutes to play Georgetown got the ball trailing 13-6 and drove the length of the field, scoring a Cooper Martens rushing touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining.
Sensing the opportunity, the Royals decided to go for the win instead of the tie, opting for the go-ahead two-point conversion. Despite being moved back by a false start, Georgetown pressed on and Martens found Nick Calvani for the conversion and the stunning 14-13 win.
“You don’t get many chances like that,” said Georgetown coach Justin Spurr. “We felt like the kids were hungry and ready to do it. We knew that they had it burning inside.”
Before the comeback Manchester Essex had taken control early, scoring on a pair of Chris Carr rushing touchdowns to pull ahead 13-0 in the second quarter. Nick Depasquale scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 13-6 at halftime, but Georgetown couldn’t get any closer until the final minutes.
The win was Georgetown’s first CAL victory since Thanksgiving of 2010.
2018: Amesbury downs Lynnfield to stay unbeaten
Going into their Week 3 matchup in 2018, Lynnfield had been a consistent source of frustration for Amesbury football. The Indians were 0-10 against the Pioneers dating back to 2009 — including a postseason loss in 2012 — and many of those losses had been painful blowouts.
This time around, Amesbury wouldn’t let it happen again.
Amesbury blew away Lynnfield 30-8, burying the Pioneers with a 24-point second quarter to cruise to the easy victory. Amesbury rushed for a combined 217 yards on the day, taking control after Patrick Birmingham rushed for a 22-yard touchdown, Kyle Donovan followed that with a 48-yard pick six and then Jacob Robinson caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Blake Bennett in quick succession in the second. The Indians successfully converted 2-point rushes on all three scores, and Brady Dore added a 5-yard touchdown in the first as well.
Amesbury improved to 3-0 with the win.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.