Gridiron Memories: Newburyport wins first "Border Battle" against Triton in 2017

Under normal circumstances we would be approaching the football season's midway point. By now we'd know who the top contenders are and have a good idea of what the stakes might be as the postseason approached. With high school football postponed until the early spring, we won't reach that point for a while, so instead let's take a look back at some of the great Week 5 showdowns from the recent past.
2017: Newburyport wins first "Border Battle"
Newburyport and Triton football have been facing off for decades, but it wasn't until recently that the two schools formalized their longtime rivalry with its own trophy. That changed in 2017 when Newburyport and Triton squared off in the first-ever "Border Battle," with Newburyport coming away victorious in what proved to be an instant classic.
Things started quietly enough, with Newburyport's Myles Maloof picking up the lone score of the first half on a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 at halftime. Then things picked up in a hurry, with Triton's Tommy Lapham rolling out to find Dylan Shute for the tying 14-yard touchdown on 4th and 4. Newburyport retook the lead shortly afterwards on a 45-yard touchdown run up the middle by Owen Bradbury, and then Maloof added an 11-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession to make it 19-6.
Lapham got the Vikings within striking distance again with a late touchdown, but Newburyport was able to close out the game in the ensuing minutes to hold on for the win.
2014: Freiermuth keys Pentucket upset
Today Pat Freiermuth is best known as one of the most dangerous red zone threats in the country as a Penn State tight end. But in Week 5 of the 2014 season, it was his prowess on defense and special teams that helped deliver Pentucket a 21-14 win over Newburyport.
With his team leading 12-0 but coming off a stalled drive, Freiermuth lined up at the 40-yard line and stuck a booming punt right onto the 1-yard line. Then on the very next play he charged into the backfield from his outside linebacker position and brought down the quarterback for a safety.
Jeff Porter and Jack Richard had previously scored touchdowns for Pentucket, and Liam Sheehy added a 5-yard score in the third quarter to round out Pentucket's scoring. Newburyport would climb back into the game with a pair of Michael Shay touchdown runs, but Pentucket recovered an onside kick in the final minutes to clinch the win.
2016: Triton beats Newburyport to stay perfect
Midway through what would turn out to be among the best seasons in program history, Triton football made its biggest statement yet by going on the road and beating Newburyport in their own house 38-21 to improve to 5-0 on the 2016 season.
Newburyport kept it close early and pulled ahead 14-10 after scoring on its first possession of the second half, but from that point it was all Triton. Liam Spillane rushed for 150 of his 187 yards after halftime while adding a 17-yard touchdown to cap off the rally and put Triton ahead 38-14 with just under six minutes to go. Lewi L'Heureux had two touchdowns of his own and Bryan Hughes added another while the defense did its part to limit Newburyport's chances down the stretch.
Rob Shay, Kevin Murphy and Ronnie Mwai scored Newburyport's three touchdowns in the loss.
2019: MacDonald throws 5 TD passes
Georgetown's Stephen MacDonald enjoyed one of the most prolific passing days in program history, topping 300 yards passing while throwing five touchdown passes in a 40-12 blowout of Brighton. MacDonald had three touchdowns to receiver Matt Galley, who finished the day with six catches for 161 yards, as well as an 18-yard touchdown to Evan Swanton and a 34-yard touchdown to Matt Armata.
Overall MacDonald was 18 for 24 with 301 yards passing on the day, and Armata tacked on 93 yards rushing including a 60-yard touchdown run to help round out an excellent team performance offensively. Georgetown improved to 3-2 with the win.
2018: Amesbury gets back on track
Coming off the team's first loss of the season, the Amesbury football team bounced back with a strong performance to beat Ipswich 20-14. The Indians racked up 242 yards rushing, with Jacob Robinson scoring a pair of first half touchdowns on a 9-yard touchdown pass by Blake Bennett and on a 32-yard run, and Tucker Molin added a 38-yard touchdown before halftime to make it 20-7 at the break.
Ipswich made a late push and had a chance to win the game in the final minute, but Logan Burrill sealed the deal with the game-clinching interception to finish the job. Amesbury improved to 4-1 with the win.
