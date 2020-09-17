In a perfect world we would be gearing up for Week 2 of the high school football season. Due to the pandemic, we’re going to have to wait until early spring for the season to resume, so in the meantime here is a look back at some of the best Week 2 matchups from the past decade in Greater Newburyport football.
2017: Smolski picks up first win as Newburyport coach
With a thick fog rolling in over World War Memorial Stadium, the Newburyport football team came up with key plays on offense, defense and special teams to beat Ipswich 10-7, earning first-year coach Ben Smolski his first win as the Clippers’ head coach.
Newburyport recovered two Ipswich fumbles in the second half and produced just enough on offense to set up a game-winning 25-yard field goal by sophomore Walker Bartkiewicz.
The Clipper defense held the Tigers to only 65 yards of offense on the day, allowing only a 5-yard touchdown to Justin Moran following a botched punt to give Ipswich great field position. Newburyport’s touchdown came thanks to a 44-yard touchdown run by Donte Harmon on an Owen Bradbury option pitch early in the second half, and Bradbury himself rushed for 89 yards on the game while helping set up Bartkiewicz’s late field goal.
2011: Triton beats Haverhill to snap 12-game losing streak
Triton had come close plenty of times, but for more than a year the Vikings couldn’t seem to get over the hump.
Finally, after dropping a tough 6-0 game at Hamilton-Wenham in the opener, Triton finally broke through with a thrilling 28-27 over Haverhill to snap the program’s 12-game losing streak.
“We’ve worked hard the past two years, and every game we’ve played has been close,” said Triton quarterback Blaise Whitman, who finished with 200 yards and three touchdowns passing and a team-high 88 rushing yards. “We knew we had to stay together and stay positive.”
The offense came early and often for both teams, which combined to post 694 yards of total offense on the night. Haverhill running back Chance Brady piled up 301 yards on 36 carries and scored all four of Haverhill’s touchdowns, but when the chips were down Triton came up with the key stop, with defensive tackle Chris Sheldon stuffing Brady on what would have been the go-ahead 2-point conversion to preserve the lead and the win for the Vikings.
Whitman finished with three touchdown passes, including two to Matt Hill, who had seven catches for 115 yards, and one to Ryan Clark.
2014: Porter’s three TDs help Pentucket past Amesbury
With the game scoreless at halftime, Pentucket’s Jeff Porter broke the game open for his team in a huge way, scoring three third-quarter touchdowns on three consecutive touches to help the Sachems race past Amesbury 36-7.
Porter, who had left the prior week’s opener in an ambulance due to dehydration, started with a 60-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half, followed that up with an 8-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive and then took a 57-yard punt return to the house. During that stretch Kiernan Haley also had a 24-yard pick-six and Liam Sheehy finished the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Pat Freiermuth, now a standout tight end at Penn State, earned his first career win as a quarterback with the victory, completing one pass for 15 yards while adding 14 rushing yards on a day the Sachems rushed 35 times for 255 yards. He also had nine tackles on defense as a linebacker.
2018: Amesbury makes statement, shuts out Pentucket
Is Amesbury for real? Heading into Week 2 of the 2018 season that was still very much a question. The Indians had been struggling for years, and while they looked impressive on opening night, they had beaten up a Saugus team that was playing without its head coach.
After what they did to Pentucket though? Nobody was doubting Amesbury anymore.
Amesbury dominated Pentucket in what turned out to be the first of four shutout victories for the Indians. Pentucket was held to just 87 yards of total offense, falling victim to multiple turnovers and penalties while the Indians controlled the game on the ground. Hayden Ayotte scored two touchdowns in the first half to put Amesbury ahead 16-0, and quarterback Blake Bennett added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third to complete the scoring.
2016: Georgetown’s Long throws four TD passes in blowout win
Coming off a 40-0 shutout in the season opener, Georgetown cruised to another easy win — this time a 40-16 win over Lowell Catholic — thanks to a near perfect performance quarterback Tommy Long. The Georgetown signal caller was 12 of 14 for 242 yards and four touchdown passes, connecting with receiver Jimmy Sherman seven times for 133 yards and two touchdowns while also hitting John Lavina and Cam Barnard for a touchdown each as well.
Running back Mark Mansfield added 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 15 carries, and overall Georgetown posted 567 yards of total offense on the day.
