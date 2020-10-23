Gridiron Memories: Rothwell turns in career-best performance for Pentucket

Under better circumstances this weekend would mark the final week of the high school football regular season, and after the games were finished we’d have the MIAA state tournaments to look forward to. Since there won’t be any bracket announcements this fall, let’s take a look back at some of the best Week 7 games in Greater Newburyport from the past decade or so.
2012: Rothwell powers Pentucket past Winthrop
Cody Rothwell’s 2012 season with Pentucket was among the most prolific in area history, and in Week 7 against Winthrop he turned in what may have been his masterpiece. Rushing for a career-high 271 yards and four touchdowns, Rothwell put Pentucket on his back and carried the team to a 26-21 win.
Rothwell helped Pentucket jump out to an early 12-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on 2-yard and 82-yard touchdown runs. After Winthrop made it 12-7 at halftime and then took a 14-12 lead early in the third quarter, he responded with two more touchdowns, including a 15-yard score plus a 2-point conversion to take the lead in the third and then a 5-yard run to seal the deal in the fourth.
Rothwell would ultimately finish the season with 2,019 yards rushing and 23 total touchdowns. He went on to play Division 1 football at UNH and was a First-Team Daily News All-Decade Football selection this past spring.
2011: Newburyport scrapes by Saugus to begin CAL/NEC title run
The last time Newburyport football won a league title was back in 2011, when the Clippers earned the CAL/NEC Division 3 crown. Under the old playoff and league format Newburyport didn’t even begin its league schedule until Week 7, and the conference opener against Saugus wasn’t the prettiest either, with Newburyport edging past Saugus 14-8.
Newburyport did all of its scoring in the second quarter, with Connor Wile connecting with Brett Fontaine for a pair of touchdown passes. The Newburyport defense held Saugus to just three yards of offense and one first down in the first half, but things looked a lot dicier in the third quarter after Saugus controlled possession for nearly the entire frame and finally scored on the first play of the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak. Saugus did get a chance to take the lead on the ensuing possession, but a backbreaking holding penalty negated a big run and Newburyport’s defense was able to shut things down from there.
2015: Triton downs Masco to clinch tourney berth
Needing a win to ensure a trip back to the playoffs, Triton fought hard and pulled out a tough 27-26 win over Masconomet.
“I’m almost emotional, how proud I am with the fight from these kids,” said Triton coach Pat Sheehan after the game. “These kids played through a lot of pain today. We had kind of a mass unit out there. I’m real proud of this team.”
Running back Liam Spillane made the difference in the win, gutting through injury to rush for 131 yards rushing – including the eventual game-winning 60-yard touchdown run – while also converting a fake fourth down and nabbing a crucial interception. Quarterback Lewi L’Heureux (138 yards passing, 134 yards rushing) also had an 83-yard touchdown run on Triton’s second play of the game and added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. He also had a 6-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Boyce.
Leading 27-20 in the fourth quarter, Triton allowed what could have been the tying touchdown, but Masconomet didn’t convert the extra point. That gave Triton the ball back with a one-point lead and five minutes remaining, and the Vikings were able to run the clock out after driving all the way to Masconomet’s goal line before picking up the decisive first down.
2014: Dupere leads Amesbury to first win
Before he was a power hitting slugger for Northeastern University baseball and a two-sport star at Governor’s Academy, Jared Dupere plied his trade at Amesbury High, and after a tough start for the football team in 2014 Dupere helped spark a solid late-season run that began with a 40-6 rout of Georgetown in Week 7.
The sophomore finished 5 for 8 with 82 yards passing and a touchdown along with 29 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns in the win, accounting for three of Amesbury’s four first half touchdowns. His first was an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pat Scanlon and the next were touchdown runs of 14 yards and 1 yard, plus a two-point conversion to make it 26-0 at halftime.
Brandon Doucette (124 yards and two touchdown on 12 carries) got Amesbury on the scoreboard with an 8-yard touchdown to start the game and added another 8-yard score in the second half. Georgetown’s only meaningful offense came on a 52-yard touchdown run by Ben Prescott, and Amesbury reserve Scotty Franco added one of the game’s highlights with a late 37-yard touchdown as well.
2009: Esposito, Georgetown pick up first win
With both teams still in search of their first win heading into their Week 7 showdown, Georgetown came out on top of Ipswich 28-13 thanks in large part to a dominant all-around performance by quarterback Chris Esposito.
The senior captain notched 100-plus yards passing and 100-plus yards rushing for the second straight game, going 9 for 20 with 179 yards passing along with 100 yards on 19 carries while accounting for all four of Georgetown’s touchdowns. Esposito started the scoring with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Derek DePasquale, and after Ipswich answered with a kickoff return touchdown, he gave Georgetown the lead again with an 11-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 at halftime.
Then, in the third quarter, Georgetown put the game away after Esposito capped off a 9-play, 67-yard touchdown drive with a six-yard touchdown run, and on the ensuring possession he connected with Max Mangano for a 64-yard touchdown pass. Ipswich scored once more in the fourth quarter but never seriously threatened again.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
