NEWBURYPORT — In this pandemic-shortened season every game matters, and with nearly half of their schedule packed into a one-week period Newburyport boys soccer couldn’t afford any lapses.
Having successfully run through that gauntlet, Newburyport now stands at the season’s halfway point exactly where it wants to be — undefeated and coming off a big statement performance.
The Clippers dominated Saturday’s rain-soaked showdown with Georgetown, jumping out ahead within the game’s opening minutes and piling the offense on from there en route to a 5-0 win.
The game was also Newburyport’s fourth shutout in seven days, and the third of which the Clippers won by a margin of four goals or more.
“We tried to come out fast and we did that,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “The last couple of games we did that on teams and got the energy level up and really attacked, and that’s what we did from the start.”
Newburyport got the lead three minutes in after Owen Spence collected a chest-ball from Owen McNeil in the box after a Ryan Archer free kick, finishing amid a scrum of bodies to make it 1-0.
Two minutes into the second quarter Newburyport struck again on a nearly identical play, with Archer sending another free kick into the box for Brady O’Donnell to score off a rebound. Then in the blink of an eye, Max Gagnon stretched the lead to 3-0 after taking a pass from O’Donnell and striking from nearly 30 yards out.
“We’ve started to get into a rhythm [offensively],” Bleau said. “We’re really clicking with our thru-balls, we’re really clicking passing it around and we’re having a lot of different guys finish, so it’s been fun to watch.”
Newburyport scored twice more in the third quarter, with O’Donnell scoring his second goal of the game and his seventh of the season off a brilliant thru-ball by Ronan Brown, who hit O’Donnell in stride from nearly 40 yards down the sideline. Archer finished the scoring with a slick shot inside the near post on a nice cross along the ground by O’Donnell.
“Today it was super exciting to come out and get the win,” said O’Donnell, who is now the area’s leading scorer by a wide margin with 7 goals and 2 assists through five games.
With Newburyport celebrating its seniors prior to the game, a handful of seniors who typically see less playing time got prominent opportunities as the game went on. John Donovan, a top football player who went out for soccer after his season was postponed, subbed in at goalie for the fourth quarter after varsity starter Tommy Jahn (4 saves) and JV starter Owen Tahnk (1 save) each got time in net. Max Clement also came tantalizingly close to scoring on multiple occasions as well, including in the final seconds where he sent a cross from Rajan Bista into the net at the moment the referee blew the final whistle.
“It may not count in the books but it counts for us,” Bleau said.
As for Georgetown, the Royals struggled to possess the ball but got steady performances from reserve goalies Jake Gilstein (3 saves) and Kyle Davies (4 saves), who are ably filling in for starter Luke van Galen and who didn’t have much of a chance on any of Newburyport’s goals. Georgetown coach Chris DiFranco said his team came out flat on Saturday but has been playing well overall.
“Halfway through I think we’re still in pretty good shape, we just have to find our scoring, that’s the biggest thing,” said DiFranco, whose team is now 1-2-2. “We had chances today and couldn’t finish them so hopefully we’re able to clean that up in practice and put the ball in the net.”
Newburyport will face one of its toughest tests of the year next when the Clippers head to Manchester Essex (3-1) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Georgetown will look to bounce back at Triton (0-3-1) on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Newburyport 5, Georgetown 0
Goals: Brady O’Donnell 2, Owen Spence, Max Gagnon, Ryan Archer
Assists: O’Donnell 2, Owen McNeil, Ronan Brown, Archer
Saves: N — Tommy Jahn 4, Owen Tahnk 1, John Donovan 0; G — Jake Gilstein 3, Kyle Davies 4
Georgetown (1-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (3-0-2): 3 2 — 5
