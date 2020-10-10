AMESBURY — Avery Hallinan knew she needed to become a bigger part of her team’s offense. A third-year starter on defense, the Amesbury girls soccer junior spent the preseason trying to adopt a more offensive mindset knowing she could see some opportunities come as opposing teams keyed in on her teammates up top.
Saturday morning those instincts paid off in a big way against Newburyport.
With the game scoreless midway through the third quarter, Hallinan found herself dribbling the ball unimpeded up the middle of the field. She danced past a pair of midfielders, and with all of Newburyport’s remaining defenders hanging back to guard against a thru-ball, Hallinan decided to let one rip from more than 30 yards out.
“I thought it was going over and it literally just ducked right under,” Hallinan said afterward. “I was so excited.”
The ball was a perfect strike, finding the sweet spot just under the right corner for a brilliant deep goal. That proved to be the difference as Amesbury held on for an impressive 1-0 win over Newburyport, and Amesbury coach Adam Thibodeau said afterwards that the goal was exactly what he’d been hoping for.
“We talked at the half to look to play that second layer or third layer, so Avery was actually looking for an option and kept getting down the middle and found her shot,” Thibodeau said. “And a shot like that is tough to save.”
Prior to Hallinan’s goal Newburyport had largely controlled the game, dominating the first quarter while maintaining an edge in possession and scoring chances throughout the first 50 or so minutes. Amesbury goalie Julia Campbell made a handful of monster saves to keep her team in it, including one shortly before halftime on a great shot by Norah McElhinney.
“We’re not here without her,” Thibodeau said of Campbell, who finished with 11 saves. “Credit everything to Julia, she earned that shutout today.”
The Clippers also did a great job of defending Amesbury’s All-New England senior Alyssa Pettet, a Holy Cross commit who is both one of the state’s most dangerous goal scorers as well as among its best defensive players. Knowing that Pettet would likely move back to defense from forward if Amesbury got the lead — which she did — the Clippers made stopping her and Amesbury’s other strikers their top priority.
“She’s a high quality player, an outstanding athlete and an outstanding player, and that strategy turned out to be a winning strategy today even though she wasn’t the one to score the goal,” Sheridan said.
That’s not to say she didn’t come close. Pettet created a couple of dangerous scoring chances in the first half, especially in one instance in the 32nd minute where she put a dangerous free kick right on the bottom right corner of the net. Newburyport goalie Anneliese Truesdale made a great stop to keep it out, and then on the rebound she had to dive on top of a point blank follow-up from MK McElaney to keep the game scoreless.
Once Amesbury had the lead and Pettet moved back to defense, the Indians settled down and largely controlled play the rest of the way. But while Newburyport wasn’t able to find the back of the net, the Clippers consistently demonstrated excellent ball movement and had the look of a top contending squad. Allie Waters and Deirdre McElhinney in particular were dynamic playmakers throughout who demanded constant attention from the Amesbury defense.
Both teams will be back in action on Monday, with Amesbury (2-0) going on the road to Hamilton-Wenham while Newburyport (1-1) is at Rockport. The games will each kick off at 10 a.m.
Amesbury 1, Newburyport 0
Goals: A — Avery Hallinan
Assists: A — None
Saves: A — Julia Campbell 11; N — Anneliese Truesdale 3, Gabby Loughran 3
Newburyport (1-1): 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (2-0): 0 1 — 1
