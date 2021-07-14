Hello, Newburyport!

So yesterday was my first official day as Daily News sports editor, and I already have so many questions.
Where is the best place to get pizza in Newburyport?
How close is the nearest Dunkin’s from Amesbury High (top priority) and how good are their bagels?
I may be getting greedy with this one, but if I was covering, say, a Triton vs. Newburyport basketball game, is there a seafood place I can order from beforehand that could have my meal ready in, like, 10 minutes tops but the food is still delicious?
Food. My questions are mainly about food.
But while that mostly has to do with my never-ending appetite, it’s also because the biggest question I had about accepting the challenge of this new position has been answered pretty quickly: “What’s it like being Daily News sports editor?”
So far, not even 24 hours in, it’s pretty cool!
To briefly, and I mean briefly, introduce myself, I’m a Salem, N.H. kid who played basketball (poorly) and golf (not as poorly) way back in high school. My 45-mph fastball in Little League was unhittable, but like too many great ones before me I got hit a couple of times, developed a fear of the ball and gave up on the sport too soon.
Too bad. Trust me when I say I was pacing to become a more-handsome Jacob deGrom with a nastier slider.
After graduating from UMass Lowell in 2016, I immediately started as a sports writer for The Eagle-Tribune and have been with the North of Boston company for the past five years. In my personal opinion, I learned from some of the best colleagues I could have asked for and had the absolute privilege of covering sports in such a passionate area.
I’ve always said, and will continue to say, that the best part of my job was the relationships I got to form in the Merrimack Valley, and the stories of some amazing athletes I got to tell.
I’ll be completely honest with you, though, I can’t say I know too much about the Greater Newburyport area.
You’ve got some beautiful beaches, I know that!
But when it comes to the local sports scene, I will need your help in getting to know everyone and everything.
Mac Cerullo, your former sports editor, did a fantastic job on the beat, and bless him has tried his best to get me up to snuff. He told me all about the ALS Cup, and the Rowinski Holiday Tournament and how Amesbury and Newburyport will be holding their 100th annual Thanksgiving Day football game in a couple of years. He told me all about the Spofford tournament in the spring, and to make sure I get there early enough for a Newburyport vs. Triton hockey game — because apparently those seats go FAST.
And, well, man am I ready to finally see all of this in person!
So many of you have already reached out with positive words on social media, and I can’t stress enough how much I appreciate it. And please, please, please, I encourage you to reach out to me via Twitter or email at any time to let me know what’s going on.
I know there are thousands of great local sports stories out there to tell, and I will welcome any help in finding them.
And I’m dead serious about those bagels.
Email: kgaudette@newburyportnews.com.
