The Newburyport cross country program is one of the crown jewels of Greater Newburyport's sporting landscape. The boys and girls teams have ranked among the top programs in the state for decades, and over the years countless Newburyport runners have carried on the program's unique culture of success.
That culture has always started at the top, and this year the Clippers will have to find their way without the man who's always set the tone.
Newburyport cross country coach Don Hennigar confirmed on Monday that he is taking a leave of absence from coaching this fall due to the risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hennigar, who is a member of the Mass State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame, has led the Clippers for 35 years and has won a combined 510 dual meets between the boys and girls.
Assistant coach Matt Valli will serve as acting head coach for Newburyport cross country until Hennigar's return.
Despite losing Hennigar for the season, the Newburyport cross country teams are still expected to rank among the best in the Cape Ann League. Both teams are coming off Division 4 championships last fall, with the boys also winning the CAL Kinney and CAL Open titles while the girls finished second to Triton in both.
New faces at Amesbury High
Amesbury High athletic director Glen Gearin confirmed on Monday that three new coaches will be taking over at the school this fall. Madison MacLean will serve as new head coach of the boys soccer program, Kerri Doherty will be the new field hockey coach and Sam Burnham will take over the golf program.
MacLean graduated from Amesbury High in 2015 and went on to play Division 1 college soccer at the University of New Hampshire. During her high school career she played two seasons of varsity soccer, earning CAL All-Star honors as a freshman before helping lead the Indians to an undefeated regular season as a sophomore in 2012. She then missed her junior season to injury and didn't play senior year at Amesbury, instead focusing on her club season with Seacoast United. Earlier this year MacLean was named to the Daily News All-Decade Girls Soccer team.
MacLean's hire is notable given how few women statewide are serving as varsity head coaches for boys programs, but given Amesbury boys soccer's recent history a bold hire might be exactly what the team needs. Amesbury has endured three consecutive winless seasons and overall the program has only won two matches dating back to 2012.
Doherty was also a Division 1 college standout, enjoying a successful career with Boston College field hockey after starring for Lynnfield High in the late 1990s. She will succeed longtime Amesbury coach Bethany Noseworthy, who retired this past year after 11 seasons leading the Indians. Amesbury is coming off a 1-15-2 season in 2019.
Like MacLean, Burnham also graduated from Amesbury High in 2015 and was a member of one of the most successful teams in Amesbury golf's history. As a senior, Burnham was a member of the 2014 Amesbury golf team that put together a perfect 15-0 regular season and went on to place third at the Division 3 North tournament and sixth at the Division 3 state championships. He went on to play golf at Salem State and served as assistant coach for Amesbury golf in 2018.
Like aunt, like nephew
The Beaton family has been an institution in the Pentucket athletic community for decades now, and with one Beaton set to leave the coaching scene, another will take her place. Dan Beaton has taken over as new head coach of the Pentucket golf team, succeeding his aunt and former coach Jayne Beaton, who retired this past year after 13 seasons leading the Sachems.
Beaton graduated from Pentucket in 2015 and was a standout golfer for the Sachems, earning Daily News All-Star honors as a senior in 2014. He went on to do a post-grad year at the Tilton School, and this fall he takes over a Pentucket program coming off a 1-14 season in 2019.
Prussman promoted
Triton girls soccer will have a new head coach manning the sideline this fall as former assistant Erik Prussman has been promoted to the top job. Prussman takes over for David Ducharme, who went 8-23-5 in two seasons as head coach, and will lead a Viking team that went 3-11-4 in 2019.
