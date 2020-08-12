MANCHESTER — Birdies were certainly tough to come by during Tuesday's opening round of the 117th Massachusetts Women's Amateur Championship at Essex Country Club.
The air was thick, the sun was beaming down on the Donald Ross designed layout, and the course itself is not known for its forgiving nature.
But if there was one thing that the 90-plus competitors would agree on, it was the overall immaculate conditions at the storied North Shore golf haven.
"It was beautiful, absolutely beautiful," said Hamilton native Barb Hecimovich. "Absolutely no complaints with the course whatsoever."
"The course was fabulous, one of the top in the country for sure," added fellow Hamilton resident and Salem CC member Diane Carter.
Bass Rocks member Jenny Ceppi echoed those statements, adding that she's played at Essex many times over the past decade-plus and always looks forward to it. Unfortunately, her familiarity with the course didn't help her cause on Tuesday.
"I'm lucky enough to get to play here a couple times a year for the last 16-17 years," she said. "It's always outstanding and was very good again today. I can't complain about that; the course is just in great shape and I'm from the Caribbean, so I don't mind the heat. I just didn't play consistent enough today."
Ceppi wound up carding a 16-over par 89, but did end on a strong note with a birdie on the 18th hole. Hecimovich (93) and Carter (92) didn't have their best showings either, but they weren't alone.
Just three golfers managed under-par performances, only 16 broke 80, and a whopping 37 contestants shot 90 or worse. Many golfers took advantage of sun umbrellas throughout their rounds to combat the heat, but if it wasn't the weather that attributed to the high scores; it was the vast amount of fescue and overall challenging composition of holes that did them in.
With that said, the leaderboard was still stacked with some impressive scores. Nashawtuc Country Club's Gabrielle Shieh recorded the low round of the day, firing a 3-under par 70 that included a ridiculous three birdies over her final four holes. Shieh, who plays for the Brown University golf team, also birdied the par 5 eighth hole, making the turn at 1-under par.
"I was hoping for a good score today; I know it's a tough course out there, but I've been working really hard because there's not really much else to do right now," said Shieh.
"My approach shots and my short game were definitely the stars of my game today. I've just been trying to work on the swing, get the mechanics down and also work on my chipping and short putts. It just all came together today."
Former Pentucket High and Merrimack College standout Krystal Knight also found success on Tuesday, carding a 5-over par 78 to sit comfortably in a tie for 12th. Knight struggled a bit on her front nine, but bounced back beautifully down the stretch to come in at even par over her final nine holes.
"My shots were just going everywhere and I kept finding the fescue," admitted Knight. "I had two double bogeys in a row on two and three and had a couple three-putts, so the putting was not good in the beginning and neither was my ball striking.
"Then on the back I just started playing a little bit more aggressive with my swing and I was hitting it much straighter and keeping it in play, hitting more greens and fairways."
Knight will look to remain consistent on Wednesday's moving day, as she attempts to make yet another cut at a major state amateur tournament.
Other locals looking to move up the leaderboard on Wednesday include Bradford Country Club's Mackenzie Murphy (88), Beverly Golf and Tennis' Sarah Daley (89), Ferncroft's Irene Haley (91), Myopia Hunt Club's Bimba Carpenter (92) and The Meadow at Peabody's Donna Dileso (93).
Competitors will play once again compete in a stroke play format on Wednesday, before the field is cut down for match play bouts on Thursday and Friday.
