NEWBURYPORT — This weekend's 9th annual Flag Day 5K wasn't the bustling community event it was meant to be. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual road race honoring the memory of 1st Lt. Derek Hines was canceled, and in its place the race was held virtually, with runners encouraged to complete a 5K at any time or place of their choosing over this past weekend.
So while runners didn't pack the roads surrounding Cashman Park like normal, the unusual circumstances didn't stop runners from doing their part to celebrate Hines, the Newburyport resident who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2005. As a result, this year's virtual Flag Day 5K wound up being a truly global event, with runners from all over the world taking part to recognize Hines and others who have given their lives serving their country.
"It’s been a tremendous turnout since Friday night," said Trevor Hines, Derek's brother. "I woke up Saturday morning, checked my phone and one of Derek’s closest friends who served with him in Afghanistan just completed a 5K in Vicenza, Italy. They ran this route that they used to run 15-17 years ago, and from there it continued to pile on."
The decision to switch to a virtual road race was made in April after it became apparent that it wouldn't be possible to safely hold a 5K race in compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines. Those who had already registered at that point were given three options: convert their registration to the virtual race, defer their registration to 2021 or request a refund.
While being able to hold the race virtually was better than doing nothing at all, Hines said it was still a difficult decision and that heading into the weekend he wasn't sure how things would go.
"Friday night if you’d called I would not have been in the same mood. I was pretty bummed," Hines said. "This is an event that has come to mean so much, not just to our family and foundation, but it’s become this amazing community event. The show of small town patriotism that the local communities show is really incredible, and given the current state of the world, when I was sitting down and thinking about it, it’s such a bummer we couldn’t hold the event, because it’s such a feel good event."
Since its establishment in 2012, the Flag Day 5K has become one of the most highly anticipated road races on the local running calendar. The event serves as one of the primary fundraisers for the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, which seeks to provide financial assistance for Massachusetts’ soldiers, and their families, who have incurred serious, career ending, and life altering injuries while on active duty.
The race is one of a number of initiatives taken by the Hines family to honor Derek, who was a standout hockey player at St. John's Prep and West Point before joining the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Division.
Despite there being no in-person road race, organizers still set up the start/finish line in Cashman Park where it usually is, giving local participants a place to take a picture to share on social media after finishing their run.
Due to the logistical challenge of trying to compile accurate times from such widely disparate runners, there will be no official results from the race. Anyone who wanted to participate could do so free of charge, and anyone who made a donation will receive a medal as well.
“We wanted to make the barriers of entry as few as they could be," Hines said.
For more information about the race and to support the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, visit https://derekhinesfund.com.
