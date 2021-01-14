Wednesday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Georgetown 46, Rockport 23
Georgetown (46): Murphy 4-4-14, Lien 2-1-7, J. Lucido 1-0-3, Guyer 3-0-6, Lyon 1-0-2, Nicholas 2-0-4, Walsh 3-0-9, Angelopolus 0-0-0, Giguere 0-1-1, C. Lucido 0-0-0, Cahill 0-0-0. Totals: 16-6-46
3-pointers: Walsh 3, Lien 2, Murphy 2, J. Lucido
Georgetown (4-0): 13 7 9 17 — 46
Rockport: 5 3 8 7 — 23
Manchester 50, Triton 48
Triton (1-2): 18 7 6 12 5 — 48
Manchester: 15 14 9 5 7 — 50
Newburyport 61, Lynnfield 56
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Girls Basketball
Rockport 30, Georgetown 27
Georgetown (27): Marcelin 3-2-9, Ziolkowski 3-1-9, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 3-0-6, Higgins 0-0-0, Skahan 1-1-3, Olsen 0-0-0, Mansfield 0-0-0. Totals: 10-4-27
3-pointers: Ziolkowski 2, Marcelin
Rockport: 3 7 13 7 — 30
Georgetown (0-4): 9 6 5 7 — 27
Newburyport 61, Lynnfield 29
Newburyport (61): Doucette 5-0-11, Turner 3-1-7, McElhinney 5-0-13, McDonald 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0, Loughran 0-0-0, Pavao 1-0-2, Affolter 2-2-7, Gillingham 4-0-8, Foley 4-1-9, Leah Metsker 2-0-4, Lizzie Metsker 0-0-0. Totals: 26-4-61
3-pointers: McElhinney 3, Doucette, Affolter
Lynnfield: 5 3 13 8 — 29
Newburyport (4-0): 24 10 17 10 — 61
Manchester 36, Triton 26
Triton (26): Kimball 2-2-8, Frary 0-2-2, Bell 1-0-2, Heffernan 1-2-4, Kiricoples 2-3-7, Renda 1-0-2, Campbell 0-1-1, Leavitt 0-0-0, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Hoggard 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Kimball 2
Manchester: 8 10 11 7 — 36
Triton (2-1): 4 7 8 7 — 26
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 2 0 — 2
Pentucket (2-0): 0 2 2 — 4
Goals: Dom Cignetti, Jack Stewart, Carson Purcell, Nolan Gorski
Assists: Richie Hardy, Nolan Cole, Gorski, Purcell
Saves: Ben Guertin 15
Girls Ice Hockey
Billerica 4, HPNA 0
Haverhill (0-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Billerica (1-0): 1 0 3 — 4
Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 32
