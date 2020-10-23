Thursday, Oct. 22

Boys Cross Country

Newburyport 20, Pentucket 43

at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Colin Costa (P) 17:02; 2. Sam Walker (N) 17:08, 3. Peter King (N) 17:10, 4. Bradford Duchesne (N) 17:30 ... 12. Mitch Powers (P) 19:14, 13. Zack Haynes (P) 19:22, 14. Matt Zylinski (P) 19:36, 15. Matt Beaulieu (P) 19:40

Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 0-2

Triton 15, Lynnfield 50

at Old Town Hill (3.1 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Jack O’Shea 19:51, 1. Graham Stedfast 19:51, 3. Sam O’Shea 20:17, 3. Griffin White 20:17, 3. Duncan MacDonald 20:17, 3. Cole Jacobsen 20:17, 3. John Sayles 20:17

Records: Triton 4-0

Hamilton-Wenham 23, Georgetown 36

at Georgetown (3 miles)

Top area finishers: 3. Mason Behl 17:49, 4. Mike Cahill 17:57, 6. Tre Aulson 19:20, 13. Corey Walsh 21:45, 14. Beckett Medwid 21:46, 15. Grant Floyd 22:42

Records: Georgetown 0-4

North Reading 26, Amesbury 31

at Woodsom Farm (3.0 miles)

Top area finishers: 3. Alex Pucillo 17:50, 5. Xavier Roy 18:12, 6. Drew Sanford 18:48, 8. Andre Bailin 19:30, 9. Ethan Rowe 20:00

Records: Amesbury 1-3

Girls Cross Country

Pentucket 19, Newburyport 38

at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 20:15, 2. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 20:19, 3. Hailey LaRosa (N) 20:26, 4. Audrey Conover (P) 20:43, 5. Ella Edic (P) 20:45, 6. Elizabeth Boelke (N) 20:45, 7. Emily Rubio (P) 21:04, 8. Caroline Walsh (N) 21:10

Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 2-0

Triton 15, Lynnfield 50

at Old Town Hill (3.1 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Sarah Harrington 22:37, 2. Robin Sanger 24:27, 2. Erin Wallwork 24:27, 2. Ava Burl 24:27, 2. Ella Visconti 24:27, 6. Ava Herrera 25:05, 8. Alexa Bonasera 25:10

Records: Triton 3-1

Georgetown 0, Hamilton-Wenham 1

at Georgetown (3.0 miles)

Top area finishers: 2. Avery Upite 20:30, 5. Grace Sousa 24:02, 9. Julia Mastrostefano 27:54

Records: Georgetown 0-4

Amesbury 19, North Reading 40

at Woodsom Farm (3.0 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Abbey Allain 21:52, 2. Sadie Cacho-Negrete 22:14, 4. Piper Hogg 23:34, 5. Annika Chambers 23:43, 7. Julia Penny 24:01

Records: Amesbury 3-1

Field Hockey

Lynnfield 1, Amesbury 0

Saves: Sydney Calderwood 7

Lynnfield: 0 1 — 1

Amesbury (1-4-1): 0 0 — 0

Golf

Newburyport 165, Rockport 120

Team leaders: Colin Richmond 31 points, Sam Lyman 27, Cam Collette 26, Andrew Cullen 23, Joe O’Connell 21, Matt Reeves 20

Records: Newburyport 10-0, Rockport 7-2

Triton 119, Pentucket 86

Team leaders: T — Rick Gardella 26 points, Cael Kohan 25, Connor Houlihan 21; P — Ava Spencer 24, Dom Cignetti 18, Ethan Davey 14

Records: Triton 7-1, Pentucket 2-6

Hamilton-Wenham 99, Amesbury 59

Team leaders: Brady Landry 16 points, Ian Pelletier 11

Records: Amesbury 0-9

