Thursday, Oct. 22
Boys Cross Country
Newburyport 20, Pentucket 43
at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Colin Costa (P) 17:02; 2. Sam Walker (N) 17:08, 3. Peter King (N) 17:10, 4. Bradford Duchesne (N) 17:30 ... 12. Mitch Powers (P) 19:14, 13. Zack Haynes (P) 19:22, 14. Matt Zylinski (P) 19:36, 15. Matt Beaulieu (P) 19:40
Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 0-2
Triton 15, Lynnfield 50
at Old Town Hill (3.1 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Jack O’Shea 19:51, 1. Graham Stedfast 19:51, 3. Sam O’Shea 20:17, 3. Griffin White 20:17, 3. Duncan MacDonald 20:17, 3. Cole Jacobsen 20:17, 3. John Sayles 20:17
Records: Triton 4-0
Hamilton-Wenham 23, Georgetown 36
at Georgetown (3 miles)
Top area finishers: 3. Mason Behl 17:49, 4. Mike Cahill 17:57, 6. Tre Aulson 19:20, 13. Corey Walsh 21:45, 14. Beckett Medwid 21:46, 15. Grant Floyd 22:42
Records: Georgetown 0-4
North Reading 26, Amesbury 31
at Woodsom Farm (3.0 miles)
Top area finishers: 3. Alex Pucillo 17:50, 5. Xavier Roy 18:12, 6. Drew Sanford 18:48, 8. Andre Bailin 19:30, 9. Ethan Rowe 20:00
Records: Amesbury 1-3
Girls Cross Country
Pentucket 19, Newburyport 38
at Pipe Stave (2.95 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 20:15, 2. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 20:19, 3. Hailey LaRosa (N) 20:26, 4. Audrey Conover (P) 20:43, 5. Ella Edic (P) 20:45, 6. Elizabeth Boelke (N) 20:45, 7. Emily Rubio (P) 21:04, 8. Caroline Walsh (N) 21:10
Records: Newburyport 3-1, Pentucket 2-0
Triton 15, Lynnfield 50
at Old Town Hill (3.1 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Sarah Harrington 22:37, 2. Robin Sanger 24:27, 2. Erin Wallwork 24:27, 2. Ava Burl 24:27, 2. Ella Visconti 24:27, 6. Ava Herrera 25:05, 8. Alexa Bonasera 25:10
Records: Triton 3-1
Georgetown 0, Hamilton-Wenham 1
at Georgetown (3.0 miles)
Top area finishers: 2. Avery Upite 20:30, 5. Grace Sousa 24:02, 9. Julia Mastrostefano 27:54
Records: Georgetown 0-4
Amesbury 19, North Reading 40
at Woodsom Farm (3.0 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Abbey Allain 21:52, 2. Sadie Cacho-Negrete 22:14, 4. Piper Hogg 23:34, 5. Annika Chambers 23:43, 7. Julia Penny 24:01
Records: Amesbury 3-1
Field Hockey
Lynnfield 1, Amesbury 0
Saves: Sydney Calderwood 7
Lynnfield: 0 1 — 1
Amesbury (1-4-1): 0 0 — 0
Golf
Newburyport 165, Rockport 120
Team leaders: Colin Richmond 31 points, Sam Lyman 27, Cam Collette 26, Andrew Cullen 23, Joe O’Connell 21, Matt Reeves 20
Records: Newburyport 10-0, Rockport 7-2
Triton 119, Pentucket 86
Team leaders: T — Rick Gardella 26 points, Cael Kohan 25, Connor Houlihan 21; P — Ava Spencer 24, Dom Cignetti 18, Ethan Davey 14
Records: Triton 7-1, Pentucket 2-6
Hamilton-Wenham 99, Amesbury 59
Team leaders: Brady Landry 16 points, Ian Pelletier 11
Records: Amesbury 0-9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.