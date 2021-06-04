Wednesday, June 2
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport 114, Hamilton-Wenham 30
Area winners:
Shot put: Eamonn Sullivan 39-5; Discus: Sullivan 111-3; Long jump: Trevor Ward 20-1; Triple jump: Ward 42-7; 110 hurdles: Evan Armano 15.86; 100 meters: Ward 10.81; Mile: TJ Carleo 4:42; 4x100 relay: Will Acquaviva, Ward, Adam Bovee, Zach Rosa 44.91; 400: James Forrest-Hay 58.4; 400 hurdles: Austin Hyer 72.05; 800: Bradford Duchesne 2:11.05; 200: Acquaviva 22.57; 2-mile: Aidan Hoidal-Bui 11:09
Records: Newburyport 5-1
North Reading 80, Triton 65
Area winners:
Long jump: Reilly Gagnon 20-0 3/4; Triple jump: Gagnon 40-3 1/2; High jump: Matt Olson 5-10; 110 hurdles: Gagnon 15.8; 4x100 relay: Josh Monroe, Olson, Parker Burns, Eliot Lent 45.8; 400 hurdles: Gagnon 57.5; 800: Graham Stedfast 1:57.8; 2-mile: Cole Jacobsen 11:10.7; 4x400 relay: Griffin White, Olson, Peter Scangas, Stedfast 3:43.4
Records: Triton 3-3
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport 113, Hamilton-Wenham 23
Area winners:
Shot put: Leah Metsker 25-7; Discus: Matigan Defeo 66-3; Javelin: Defeo 82-6; Triple jump: Meg Murray 31-10; High jump: Metsker 4-10; 100 hurdles: Metsker 17.89; 100 meters: Mackenzie Clyatt 13.3; Mile: Abby Kelly 5:48.2; 4x100 relay: Steinberg, Norah McElhinney, Molly Webster, Clyatt; 400: Blake Parker 63.5; 400 hurdles: Hannah Steinberg 1:30.5; 800: Hailey LaRosa 2:34; 200: Murray 29.15; 2-mile: Olivia D’Ambrosio 12:34; 4x400 relay: Annabell Murray, Parker, Audrey Hoover, Katie Conway 4:37
Records: Newburyport 2-4
North Reading 103, Triton 42
Area winners:
Mile: Sarah Harrington 5:37.4; 400: Arianna Basile 64.6; 2-mile: Ava Burl 12:42.8; 4x400 relay: Teagan Wilson, Basile, Janet Amasa-Titus, Anna Romano 4:16
Records: Triton 3-3
Thursday, June 3
Baseball
Triton 7, Pentucket 4
Triton (7): B. Lindholm 3-1-1, Watson 4-1-2, Kohan 4-2-3, Odoy 2-1-1, Abt 4-1-1, Masher 4-1-2, R. Lindholm 4-0-1, MacDonald 2-0-0, Carillo 1-0-0, Butler 2-0-0, G. Dupuis 1-0-0. Totals: 31-7-11
Pentucket (4): Lynch 3-1-1, Melone 4-0-2, Bucco 3-0-0, Dwight 4-1-0, Kamuda 4-2-3, Hunt 4-0-2, Roberts 3-0-0, Inger 3-0-2, Ventola 2-0-0. Totals: 30-4-10
RBI: T — Watson, Kohan, Abt, Masher, R. Lindholm; P — Dwight, Kamuda, Hunt
HR: T — Kohan
WP: Carillo; LP: Kamuda
Triton (5-6): 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 — 7
Pentucket (5-6): 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 16, Lynnfield 6
Goals: Jared Leonard 5, James Tatro 5, Thomas Cahill 3, C.J. Howland 3
Assists: Leonard 3, Tatro 2, Howland 2
Triton (8-1): 5 4 4 3 — 16
Lynnfield: 2 2 0 2 — 6
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 13, Lynnfield 5
Goals: Ashley Silva 3, Chloe Connors 3, Kate Trojan 2, Ella Visconti 2, Maddie Hillick, Brooke Nangel, Caitlin Frary
Assists: Silva 4, Hillick 3, Connors 2, Jocelyn Noyes, Nangel
Saves: Julia Price 11
Lynnfield: 1 2 0 2 — 5
Triton (5-4): 3 3 5 2 — 13
North Reading 12, Georgetown 10
Softball
Amesbury 14, Pentucket 0
Amesbury (14): E. Delisle c 4-1-2, Bezanson cf 3-3-2, DeLong p 4-3-4, O. Levasseur ss 4-2-2, A. Delisle 2b 3-1-1, I. Levasseur 1b/3b 3-2-2, Arsenault lf 2-1-2, Kirby 1-0-1, Catarius 3b 3-1-1, Fitzgerald 1-0-1, Celia rf 2-0-0. Totals: 30-14-18
Pentucket (0): Latham p 2-0-0, Codair cf 2-0-0, Hamel rf 1-0-0, Sargent ss 2-0-0, Pichette 1b 2-0-0, Tocci dp 1-0-0, Agocs c 2-0-0, Mitchell 2b 1-0-0, Lopata 3b 1-0-0, Lacroix dp 1-0-0, Gatchell 2b 1-0-0. Totals: 16-0-0
RBI: A — E. Delisle, DeLong 4, O. Levasseur, I. Levasseur 2, Arsenault 3, Catarius, Celia
HR: DeLong
WP: DeLong; LP: Latham
Amesbury (8-0): 1 1 6 2 4 — 14
Pentucket (3-8): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Wrestling
Triton 37, Salem 6
Local winners:
132: Chris Montes dec. 13-4; 138: Dylan Karpenko pin 1:31; 145: Alexis Montes pin 0:52; 152: Gauis Cremin pin 0:46; 160: Doug Aylward dec. 7-6; 182: Tyler Nason pin 5:03; 195: Hunter Parrott pin 1:58
Records: Triton 6-0
