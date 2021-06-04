Wednesday, June 2

Boys Track and Field

Newburyport 114, Hamilton-Wenham 30

Area winners:

Shot put: Eamonn Sullivan 39-5; Discus: Sullivan 111-3; Long jump: Trevor Ward 20-1; Triple jump: Ward 42-7; 110 hurdles: Evan Armano 15.86; 100 meters: Ward 10.81; Mile: TJ Carleo 4:42; 4x100 relay: Will Acquaviva, Ward, Adam Bovee, Zach Rosa 44.91; 400: James Forrest-Hay 58.4; 400 hurdles: Austin Hyer 72.05; 800: Bradford Duchesne 2:11.05; 200: Acquaviva 22.57; 2-mile: Aidan Hoidal-Bui 11:09

Records: Newburyport 5-1

North Reading 80, Triton 65

Area winners:

Long jump: Reilly Gagnon 20-0 3/4; Triple jump: Gagnon 40-3 1/2; High jump: Matt Olson 5-10; 110 hurdles: Gagnon 15.8; 4x100 relay: Josh Monroe, Olson, Parker Burns, Eliot Lent 45.8; 400 hurdles: Gagnon 57.5; 800: Graham Stedfast 1:57.8; 2-mile: Cole Jacobsen 11:10.7; 4x400 relay: Griffin White, Olson, Peter Scangas, Stedfast 3:43.4

Records: Triton 3-3

Girls Track and Field

Newburyport 113, Hamilton-Wenham 23

Area winners:

Shot put: Leah Metsker 25-7; Discus: Matigan Defeo 66-3; Javelin: Defeo 82-6; Triple jump: Meg Murray 31-10; High jump: Metsker 4-10; 100 hurdles: Metsker 17.89; 100 meters: Mackenzie Clyatt 13.3; Mile: Abby Kelly 5:48.2; 4x100 relay: Steinberg, Norah McElhinney, Molly Webster, Clyatt; 400: Blake Parker 63.5; 400 hurdles: Hannah Steinberg 1:30.5; 800: Hailey LaRosa 2:34; 200: Murray 29.15; 2-mile: Olivia D’Ambrosio 12:34; 4x400 relay: Annabell Murray, Parker, Audrey Hoover, Katie Conway 4:37

Records: Newburyport 2-4

North Reading 103, Triton 42

Area winners:

Mile: Sarah Harrington 5:37.4; 400: Arianna Basile 64.6; 2-mile: Ava Burl 12:42.8; 4x400 relay: Teagan Wilson, Basile, Janet Amasa-Titus, Anna Romano 4:16

Records: Triton 3-3

Thursday, June 3

Baseball

Triton 7, Pentucket 4

Triton (7): B. Lindholm 3-1-1, Watson 4-1-2, Kohan 4-2-3, Odoy 2-1-1, Abt 4-1-1, Masher 4-1-2, R. Lindholm 4-0-1, MacDonald 2-0-0, Carillo 1-0-0, Butler 2-0-0, G. Dupuis 1-0-0. Totals: 31-7-11

Pentucket (4): Lynch 3-1-1, Melone 4-0-2, Bucco 3-0-0, Dwight 4-1-0, Kamuda 4-2-3, Hunt 4-0-2, Roberts 3-0-0, Inger 3-0-2, Ventola 2-0-0. Totals: 30-4-10

RBI: T — Watson, Kohan, Abt, Masher, R. Lindholm; P — Dwight, Kamuda, Hunt

HR: T — Kohan

WP: Carillo; LP: Kamuda

Triton (5-6): 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 — 7

Pentucket (5-6): 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4

Boys Lacrosse

Triton 16, Lynnfield 6

Goals: Jared Leonard 5, James Tatro 5, Thomas Cahill 3, C.J. Howland 3

Assists: Leonard 3, Tatro 2, Howland 2

Triton (8-1): 5 4 4 3 — 16

Lynnfield: 2 2 0 2 —  6

Girls Lacrosse

Triton 13, Lynnfield 5

Goals: Ashley Silva 3, Chloe Connors 3, Kate Trojan 2, Ella Visconti 2, Maddie Hillick, Brooke Nangel, Caitlin Frary

Assists: Silva 4, Hillick 3, Connors 2, Jocelyn Noyes, Nangel

Saves: Julia Price 11

Lynnfield: 1 2 0 2 —  5

Triton (5-4): 3 3 5 2 — 13

North Reading 12, Georgetown 10

Softball

Amesbury 14, Pentucket 0

Amesbury (14): E. Delisle c 4-1-2, Bezanson cf 3-3-2, DeLong p 4-3-4, O. Levasseur ss 4-2-2, A. Delisle 2b 3-1-1, I. Levasseur 1b/3b 3-2-2, Arsenault lf 2-1-2, Kirby 1-0-1, Catarius 3b 3-1-1, Fitzgerald 1-0-1, Celia rf 2-0-0. Totals: 30-14-18

Pentucket (0): Latham p 2-0-0, Codair cf 2-0-0, Hamel rf 1-0-0, Sargent ss 2-0-0, Pichette 1b 2-0-0, Tocci dp 1-0-0, Agocs c 2-0-0, Mitchell 2b 1-0-0, Lopata 3b 1-0-0, Lacroix dp 1-0-0, Gatchell 2b 1-0-0. Totals: 16-0-0

RBI: A — E. Delisle, DeLong 4, O. Levasseur, I. Levasseur 2, Arsenault 3, Catarius, Celia

HR: DeLong

WP: DeLong; LP: Latham

Amesbury (8-0): 1 1 6 2 4 — 14

Pentucket (3-8): 0 0 0 0 0 —  0

Wrestling

Triton 37, Salem 6

Local winners:

132: Chris Montes dec. 13-4; 138: Dylan Karpenko pin 1:31; 145: Alexis Montes pin 0:52; 152: Gauis Cremin pin 0:46; 160: Doug Aylward dec. 7-6; 182: Tyler Nason pin 5:03; 195: Hunter Parrott pin 1:58

Records: Triton 6-0

