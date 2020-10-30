Thursday, Oct. 29
Boys Cross Country
Amesbury 22, Georgetown 37
at Georgetown (3 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Ethan Rowe (A) 17:52, 2. Mike Cahill (G) 17:54, 3. Alex Pucillo (A) 17:55, 4. Mason Behl (G) 18:09, 5. Xavier Roy (A) 18:15, 6. Drew Sanford (A) 18:48, 7. Andre Bailin (A) 19:29, 8. Tre Aulson (G) 19:55
Records: Amesbury 2-3, Georgetown 0-5
Girls Cross Country
Amesbury tops Georgetown by forfeit
at Georgetown (3.1 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Avery Upite (G) 19:50, 2. Grace Sousa (G) 19:57, 3. Abbey Allain (A) 21:59, 4. Sadie Cacho-Negrete (A) 22:04, 5. Piper Hogg (A) 23:22, 6. Annica Chambers (A) 24:28, 7. Anna Bailey (A) 24:44
Records: Amesbury 4-1, Georgetown 0-5
