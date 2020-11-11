Tuesday, Nov. 10
Girls Soccer
Manchester 2, Georgetown 1
Goals: Rylie Lasquade
Assists: Casey Mahoney
Saves: Casey Mahoney 5, Carena Ziolkowski 3
Manchester: 0 2 — 2
Georgetown (2-7-1): 0 1 — 1
Updated: November 11, 2020 @ 2:09 am
