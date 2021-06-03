Wednesday, June 2
Baseball
Georgetown 6, Rockport 0
Georgetown (6): Kent rf 3-1-0, Sedgwick lf 2-1-1, Kantorski c 2-0-0, J. Lucido ss 3-1-2, Gaeta p/1b 3-0-2, Popielski cr/p 0-1-0, Thompson 3b 2-1-1, C. Lucido cf 3-0-2, Lee dh 3-0-1, Gilbo pr 0-0-0, Gilstein 2b 2-0-0, Gilmore 1b 0-0-0. Totals: 23-6-9
RBI: Gaeta 2, Thompson 2, J. Lucido
WP: Gaeta
Rockport: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (4-8): 2 0 1 0 3 0 0 — 6
Hamilton-Wenham 12, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0): Melone ss 2-0-0, Lynch c 2-0-1, Wright ph 1-0-0, Bucco rf 3-0-2, Dwight p 2-0-0, Hunt 1b 2-0-0, Kamuda cf 2-0-1, Roberts lf 1-0-0, Inger dh 2-0-0, Ventola 2b 1-0-0, Davis ph 1-0-0. Totals: 19-0-4
RBI: None
LP: Dwight
Hamilton-Wenham: 1 0 0 0 11 — 12
Pentucket (5-5): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Tennis
Rockport 3, Pentucket 2
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Ben Brookhart 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Aiden Wilcox-Aidan Davey 3-6, 5-1 (injury default)
Records: Pentucket 0-7
Girls Tennis
Rockport 3, Pentucket 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Olivia Colby 6-0, 6-0; 2. Parker Greason 6-2, 6-0
Records: Pentucket 1-7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.