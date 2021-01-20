Monday, Jan. 18
Girls Ice Hockey
HPNA 6, Central Catholic 3
Central Catholic: 2 1 0 — 3
HPNA (1-2): 4 1 1 — 6
Goals: HPNA — Kaitlyn Bush 3, Ella Roe, Sophie Znamierowski, Katerina Yelsits; CC — Maeve Hurley 3
Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 22; CC — Liz Smith 30
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Hamilton-Wenham 63, Triton 33
Triton (33): Odoy 3-0-8, Wilkinson 2-0-5, McHale 3-0-7, Overbaugh 2-0-6, Liebert 0-0-0, G. DuPuis 1-0-3, N. DuPuis 1-0-2, Leonard 0-2-2, Scibetta 0-0-0, Butler 0-0-0, Olsen 0-0-0, Tate 0-0-0, Dennis 0-0-0, Lentz 0-0-0, Scholtz 0-0-0. Totals: 12-2-33
3-pointers: Odoy 2, Overbaugh 2, Wilkinson, G. DuPuis, McHale
Hamilton-Wenham (2-1): 20 14 17 12 — 63
Triton (1-4): 10 7 14 2 — 33
Girls Basketball
Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 30
Pentucket (48): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 1-0-2, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-5, Maurer 2-0-4, DiBurro 2-0-6, Dube 1-4-7, Bellacqua 1-0-3, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 1-0-2, Reading 1-0-2, Currie 2-1-6, Cleveland 4-0-11, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals:
3-pointers: Cleveland 3, DiBurro 2, Thompson, Dube, Bellacqua, Currie
Lynnfield: 7 3 6 14 — 30
Pentucket (6-0): 12 11 13 12 — 48
Newburyport 46, Amesbury 18
Amesbury (18): M. Hallinan 0-3-3, Sullivan 0-0-0, DeLong 1-0-2, A. Hallinan 3-3-10, Pettet 0-0-0, Bullis 0-0-0, Redford 1-1-3, Kimball 0-0-0, McAndrews 0-0-0. Totals: 5-7-18
Newburyport (46): Doucette 1-1-3, Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 2-5-9, McDonald 0-0-0, Ward 0-2-2, Loughran 0-0-0, Pavao 0-0-0, Affolter 0-2-2, Gillingham 9-2-20, Foley 2-0-4, Leah Metsker 1-0-2, Lizzie Metsker 0-0-0. Totals: 17-12-46
3-pointers: A — A. Hallinan; N — None
Amesbury (0-1): 5 7 5 1 — 18
Newburyport (5-0): 13 11 9 13 — 46
