Monday, Feb. 15
Boys Ice Hockey
CAL Tournament First Round
North Reading 7, Pentucket 2
Pentucket (3-6-2): 0 1 1 — 2
North Reading (4-6-1): 2 2 3 — 7
Goals: Richie Hardy, Jack Stewart
Assists: Cam Smith, Hardy
Saves: Ben Guertin 28
Girls Ice Hockey
Marblehead 0, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (6-3-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Marblehead: 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Allie Bell 14
Billerica 6, HPNA 2
HPNA: 0 1 1 — 2
Billerica: 2 3 1 — 6
Goals: Cassy Doherty, Shelby Nassar
Assists: Brooke Duquette, Emma Skafas
Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 16; B/C — Mia Gonsalves 23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.