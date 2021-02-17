Monday, Feb. 15

Boys Ice Hockey

CAL Tournament First Round

North Reading 7, Pentucket 2

Pentucket (3-6-2): 0 1 1 — 2

North Reading (4-6-1): 2 2 3 — 7

Goals: Richie Hardy, Jack Stewart

Assists: Cam Smith, Hardy

Saves: Ben Guertin 28

Girls Ice Hockey

Marblehead 0, Newburyport 0

Newburyport (6-3-2): 0 0 0 — 0

Marblehead: 0 0 0 — 0

Saves: Allie Bell 14

Billerica 6, HPNA 2

HPNA: 0 1 1 — 2

Billerica: 2 3 1 — 6

Goals: Cassy Doherty, Shelby Nassar

Assists: Brooke Duquette, Emma Skafas

Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 16; B/C — Mia Gonsalves 23

