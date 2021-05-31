Friday, May 28
Baseball
Newburyport 5, Rockport 2
Newburyport (5): Fehlner 2b 3-0-0, Lucci ss 4-1-1, Stallard p 4-1-1, Buontempo cf 3-0-0, Budgell rf 1-1-0, Archer lf 3-1-1, White c 3-1-1, Habib dh 3-0-2, Tahnk 3b 2-0-1, Ford 1b 0-0-0. Totals: 26-5-7
RBI: Archer 3, Fehlner
WP: Stallard
Rockport: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Newburyport (9-1): 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 5
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich 23, Amesbury 2
Goals: Ian Pelletier 2
Records: Amesbury 0-6
Newburyport 14, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Oliver Pons 3, Ryan Cotton 3, Jake Palma 3, Jon Groth 2, Kennedy Heath, Owen Kreuz, Zach Lever
Assists: Pons 3, Heath 2, Andrew Cullen, Cottone, Groth, Kreuz, Lever
Saves: Ryan Portalla 7
Newburyport (7-1): 5 4 1 4 — 14
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 18, Lynnfield 5
Records: Newburyport 7-0
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Georgetown 4
Goals: Mary Surette, Lily Gilmore, Bridget Cannata, Abbie Donahue
Assists: Elle Schneider 2, Surette 2
Saves: Kayla Gibbs 3, Alexandra Solopoulos 4
Records: Georgetown 1-6
Triton 9, North Reading 7
Goals: Kate Trojan 3, Ashley Silva 2, Maddie Hillick, Chloe Connors, Ella Visconti
Assists: Trojan 2, Visconti 2, Hillick, Silva, Connors
Saves: Julia Price 11
Triton (4-4): 2 3 2 2 — 9
North Reading: 3 4 0 0 — 7
Softball
Newburyport 14, Rockport 0
Newburyport (14): Morrissey cf 3-3-3, McLeod 2b 4-2-2, Caponigro 3b 3-1-1, Meleedy p 4-2-4, Keefe ss 1-1-0, Habib c 2-1-2, Duncan lf 2-1-1, Lavallee dp 4-2-2, Dowell rf 2-0-0, Masone cf 1-0-0, Rogers ph 1-0-0, Garcia lf 1-1-1, Skibbee rf 2-1-1.
RBI: Morrissey 3, McLeod 2, Caponigro 2, Meleedy 3, Keefe, Habib, Lavallee
WP: Meleedy
Newburyport (5-4): 1 6 4 2 1 — 14
Rockport: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Reading 11, Georgetown 2
Georgetown (2): Mansfield ss 2-1-1, Mogavero p 3-1-1, Dullea c 2-0-1, Caplin 1b 2-0-0, Halman cf 2-0-1, Skahan 3b 1-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 2-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0, Cooper rf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 1-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0. Totals: 18-2-4
RBI: Mansfield, Dullea
LP: Mogavero
North Reading: 0 1 6 2 2 — 11
Georgetown (2-7): 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 5, Rockport 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Elle Doucette 6-2, 6-0; 3. Katherine O’Connor 7-5, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ana Lynch-Li McClure 6-2, 6-3; 2. Elizabeth Newman-Riley McLoy 6-1, 6-3
Records: Newburyport 9-0
Boys Track and Field
Amesbury 122, Hamilton-Wenham 20
Area winners:
Pole vault: John Remington-Field 9-0; Shot put: Max Lapointe 42-10 1/4; Discus: Lapointe 135-0; Javelin: Brady Dore 127-2; Long jump: Ben Ayotte 20-4; Triple jump: Remington-Field 34-11; High jump: Ayotte 5-2; 110 hurdles: Xavier Roy 17.4; 100 meters: Ayotte 11.4; 4x100 relay: Tristan Johnson, Dore, Henry O’Neill, Nick Marden 47.7; 400: Richie Morris 54.3; 400 hurdles: Ethan Rowe 60.8; 800: Drew Sanford 2:16; 200: Ayotte 23.6
Records: Amesbury 4-1
Girls Track and Field
Amesbury 109, Hamilton-Wenham 32
Area winners:
Pole vault: Madison Sanchez 8-0; Shot put: Avery Hallinan 30-0 1/2; Discus: McKenna Hallinan 92-5; Javelin: Meagan McAndrews 79-1; 100 hurdles: Lidya Belanger 17.7; 100 meters: Nixie Raymond 13.2; 4x100 relay: Sanchez, Raymond, A. Hallinan, M. Hallinan 54.7; 400: Ruby Moulton 67.8; 400 hurdles: McAndrews 79.1; 200: Sanchez 30.1; 2-mile: Sadie Cacho-Negrete 12:59; 4x400 relay: Cacho-Negrete, Abbey Allain, Anna Tessmer, Moulton 5:13
Records: Amesbury 3-2
Saturday, May 29
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 10, North Reading 6
Goals: Aidan Tierney 5, Seamus O’Keefe 2, Ben Turpin 2, Henry Walsh
Assists: O’Keefe 2
Saves: Cam Smith 13
Pentucket (4-3): 1 4 3 2 — 10
North Reading: 1 3 2 0 — 6
Wrestling
Pentucket 42, Saugus 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.