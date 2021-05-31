Friday, May 28

Baseball

Newburyport 5, Rockport 2

Newburyport (5): Fehlner 2b 3-0-0, Lucci ss 4-1-1, Stallard p 4-1-1, Buontempo cf 3-0-0, Budgell rf 1-1-0, Archer lf 3-1-1, White c 3-1-1, Habib dh 3-0-2, Tahnk 3b 2-0-1, Ford 1b 0-0-0. Totals: 26-5-7

RBI: Archer 3, Fehlner

WP: Stallard

Rockport: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2

Newburyport (9-1): 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 5

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich 23, Amesbury 2

Goals: Ian Pelletier 2

Records: Amesbury 0-6

Newburyport 14, Lynnfield 0

Goals: Oliver Pons 3, Ryan Cotton 3, Jake Palma 3, Jon Groth 2, Kennedy Heath, Owen Kreuz, Zach Lever

Assists: Pons 3, Heath 2, Andrew Cullen, Cottone, Groth, Kreuz, Lever

Saves: Ryan Portalla 7

Newburyport (7-1): 5 4 1 4 — 14

Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 —  0

Girls Lacrosse

Newburyport 18, Lynnfield 5

Records: Newburyport 7-0

Hamilton-Wenham 14, Georgetown 4

Goals: Mary Surette, Lily Gilmore, Bridget Cannata, Abbie Donahue

Assists: Elle Schneider 2, Surette 2

Saves: Kayla Gibbs 3, Alexandra Solopoulos 4

Records: Georgetown 1-6

Triton 9, North Reading 7

Goals: Kate Trojan 3, Ashley Silva 2, Maddie Hillick, Chloe Connors, Ella Visconti

Assists: Trojan 2, Visconti 2, Hillick, Silva, Connors

Saves: Julia Price 11

Triton (4-4): 2 3 2 2 — 9

North Reading: 3 4 0 0 — 7

Softball

Newburyport 14, Rockport 0

Newburyport (14): Morrissey cf 3-3-3, McLeod 2b 4-2-2, Caponigro 3b 3-1-1, Meleedy p 4-2-4, Keefe ss 1-1-0, Habib c 2-1-2, Duncan lf 2-1-1, Lavallee dp 4-2-2, Dowell rf 2-0-0, Masone cf 1-0-0, Rogers ph 1-0-0, Garcia lf 1-1-1, Skibbee rf 2-1-1.

RBI: Morrissey 3, McLeod 2, Caponigro 2, Meleedy 3, Keefe, Habib, Lavallee

WP: Meleedy

Newburyport (5-4): 1 6 4 2 1 — 14

Rockport: 0 0 0 0 0 —  0

North Reading 11, Georgetown 2

Georgetown (2): Mansfield ss 2-1-1, Mogavero p 3-1-1, Dullea c 2-0-1, Caplin 1b 2-0-0, Halman cf 2-0-1, Skahan 3b 1-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 2-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0, Cooper rf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 1-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0. Totals: 18-2-4

RBI: Mansfield, Dullea

LP: Mogavero

North Reading: 0 1 6 2 2 — 11

Georgetown (2-7): 0 0 0 2 0 —  2

Girls Tennis

Newburyport 5, Rockport 0

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Elle Doucette 6-2, 6-0; 3. Katherine O’Connor 7-5, 6-2

Doubles: 1. Ana Lynch-Li McClure 6-2, 6-3; 2. Elizabeth Newman-Riley McLoy 6-1, 6-3

Records: Newburyport 9-0

Boys Track and Field

Amesbury 122, Hamilton-Wenham 20

Area winners:

Pole vault: John Remington-Field 9-0; Shot put: Max Lapointe 42-10 1/4; Discus: Lapointe 135-0; Javelin: Brady Dore 127-2; Long jump: Ben Ayotte 20-4; Triple jump: Remington-Field 34-11; High jump: Ayotte 5-2; 110 hurdles: Xavier Roy 17.4; 100 meters: Ayotte 11.4; 4x100 relay: Tristan Johnson, Dore, Henry O’Neill, Nick Marden 47.7; 400: Richie Morris 54.3; 400 hurdles: Ethan Rowe 60.8; 800: Drew Sanford 2:16; 200: Ayotte 23.6

Records: Amesbury 4-1

Girls Track and Field

Amesbury 109, Hamilton-Wenham 32

Area winners:

Pole vault: Madison Sanchez 8-0; Shot put: Avery Hallinan 30-0 1/2; Discus: McKenna Hallinan 92-5; Javelin: Meagan McAndrews 79-1; 100 hurdles: Lidya Belanger 17.7; 100 meters: Nixie Raymond 13.2; 4x100 relay: Sanchez, Raymond, A. Hallinan, M. Hallinan 54.7; 400: Ruby Moulton 67.8; 400 hurdles: McAndrews 79.1; 200: Sanchez 30.1; 2-mile: Sadie Cacho-Negrete 12:59; 4x400 relay: Cacho-Negrete, Abbey Allain, Anna Tessmer, Moulton 5:13

Records: Amesbury 3-2

Saturday, May 29

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket 10, North Reading 6

Goals: Aidan Tierney 5, Seamus O’Keefe 2, Ben Turpin 2, Henry Walsh

Assists: O’Keefe 2

Saves: Cam Smith 13

Pentucket (4-3): 1 4 3 2 — 10

North Reading: 1 3 2 0 —  6

Wrestling

Pentucket 42, Saugus 18

