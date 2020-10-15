Wednesday, Oct. 14

Golf

Triton 142, Ipswich 101

Triton leaders: Griffin Houlihan 31 points, Cael Kohan 30, Connor Houlihan 26, Braeden McDonald 24

Records: Triton 5-0

Rockport 136, Georgetown 93

Team leaders: Logan Corriveau 29 points, Jack Sorenson 27 points

Records: Rockport 7-2, Georgetown 1-5

Newburyport 136, Amesbury 72

Team leaders: N — Andrew Cullen 32 points, Sam Lyman 29, Parker Cowles 20, Joe O’Connell 19

Records: Amesbury 0-5, Newburyport 8-0

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 4,Hamilton-Wenham 0

Goals: Brady O’Donnell, Owen McNeil, Ryan Archer, Max Gagnon

Assists: Henry Acton 3, Archer

Saves: Tommy Jahn 5

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (2-0-2): 3 1 — 4

Georgetown 1, Pentucket 1

Goals: P — Seamus O’Keefe; G — Cam Rooney

Assists: P — Jarod Belliveau; G — Graham Billington

Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 2; G — Jake Gilstein 12

Pentucket (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1

Georgetown (1-1-2): 0 1 — 1

Ipswich 1, Triton 1

Goals: Joe Delmonico

Assists: None

Saves: Brendan Dennis 11

Ipswich (0-4-1): 0 1 — 1

Triton (0-3-1): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Newburyport 1

Goals: Norah McElhinney

Assists: Izzy Kirby

Saves: Anneliese Truesdale 4, Gabby Loughran 3

Newburyport (2-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 — 1

Lynnfield 3, Amesbury 0

Records: Amesbury 2-2

Ipswich 2, Triton 1

Triton (0-4): 1 0 — 1

Ipswich: 1 1 — 2

Goal: Morgan Hall

Saves: Darcie McDonough 10

