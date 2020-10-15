Wednesday, Oct. 14
Golf
Triton 142, Ipswich 101
Triton leaders: Griffin Houlihan 31 points, Cael Kohan 30, Connor Houlihan 26, Braeden McDonald 24
Records: Triton 5-0
Rockport 136, Georgetown 93
Team leaders: Logan Corriveau 29 points, Jack Sorenson 27 points
Records: Rockport 7-2, Georgetown 1-5
Newburyport 136, Amesbury 72
Team leaders: N — Andrew Cullen 32 points, Sam Lyman 29, Parker Cowles 20, Joe O’Connell 19
Records: Amesbury 0-5, Newburyport 8-0
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 4,Hamilton-Wenham 0
Goals: Brady O’Donnell, Owen McNeil, Ryan Archer, Max Gagnon
Assists: Henry Acton 3, Archer
Saves: Tommy Jahn 5
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (2-0-2): 3 1 — 4
Georgetown 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: P — Seamus O’Keefe; G — Cam Rooney
Assists: P — Jarod Belliveau; G — Graham Billington
Saves: P — Tyler Correnti 2; G — Jake Gilstein 12
Pentucket (1-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Georgetown (1-1-2): 0 1 — 1
Ipswich 1, Triton 1
Goals: Joe Delmonico
Assists: None
Saves: Brendan Dennis 11
Ipswich (0-4-1): 0 1 — 1
Triton (0-3-1): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Newburyport 1
Goals: Norah McElhinney
Assists: Izzy Kirby
Saves: Anneliese Truesdale 4, Gabby Loughran 3
Newburyport (2-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 — 1
Lynnfield 3, Amesbury 0
Records: Amesbury 2-2
Ipswich 2, Triton 1
Triton (0-4): 1 0 — 1
Ipswich: 1 1 — 2
Goal: Morgan Hall
Saves: Darcie McDonough 10
