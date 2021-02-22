Saturday, Feb. 20
Girls Ice Hockey
Peabody 5, Newburyport 3
Peabody: 1 1 3 — 5
Newburyport (7-4-2): 1 0 2 — 3
Goals: Brooke Rogers, Izzy Kirby, Erin Irons
Assists: Emma Gabriel, Kayla Gibbs, Abby Stauss, Rogers
Saves: Allie Bell 17
HPNA 6, Central Catholic 5
Central Catholic: 2 2 1 — 5
HPNA (4-7-1): 2 1 3 — 6
Goals: Kat Yelsits 2, Kaitlyn Bush, Ella Roe, Shelby Nassar, Morgan Whitlock
Assists: Brooke Duquette 2, Yelsits 2, Bush 2, Alyssa Mazzocchi, Sophie Znamierowski, Cassy Doherty, Whitlock, Nassar
Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 20
