Saturday, Feb. 20

Girls Ice Hockey

Peabody 5, Newburyport 3

Peabody: 1 1 3 — 5

Newburyport (7-4-2): 1 0 2 — 3

Goals: Brooke Rogers, Izzy Kirby, Erin Irons

Assists: Emma Gabriel, Kayla Gibbs, Abby Stauss, Rogers

Saves: Allie Bell 17

HPNA 6, Central Catholic 5

Central Catholic: 2 2 1 — 5

HPNA (4-7-1): 2 1 3 — 6

Goals: Kat Yelsits 2, Kaitlyn Bush, Ella Roe, Shelby Nassar, Morgan Whitlock

Assists: Brooke Duquette 2, Yelsits 2, Bush 2, Alyssa Mazzocchi, Sophie Znamierowski, Cassy Doherty, Whitlock, Nassar

Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 20

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you