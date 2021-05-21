Wednesday, May 19
Boys Tennis
Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Alex Pucillo 5-7, 6-0, 6-1, 3. David Roberts 6-3, 6-2
Boys Track and Field
North Reading 81, Amesbury 64
Area winners:
Discus: Max Lapointe 119-6; Javelin: Brady Dore 146-6; Long jump: Ben Ayotte 19-5 1/2; Triple jump: Xavier Roy 40-2; High jump: Ayotte 5-8; 400: Ayotte 54.5; 200: John Remington-Field 23.67; 4x400 relay: Roy, Max Bohler, Richie Morris, Ethan Rowe 3:46.52
Records: Amesbury 2-1
Newburyport 103, Ipswich 42
Area winners:
Pole vault: Austin Hyer 8-6; Shot put: Eamonn Sullivan 40-3; Discus: Sullivan 98-4; Long jump: Trevor Ward 19-3; Triple jump: Ward 40-9; High jump: Grayson Fowler 6-2; 110 hurdles: Ean Hynes 17.1; 100 meters: Will Acquaviva 11.5; Mile: TJ Carleo 4:42; 4x100 relay: Caden Eiserman, Ward, Adam Bovee, Hynes 46.8; 400 hurdles: Evan Armano 66.3; 800: Ethan Downs 2:08; 200: Ward 22.9; 2-mile: Bradford Duchesne 10:26
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Girls Track and Field
North Reading 108, Amesbury 36
Area winners:
Discus: McKenna Hallinan 92-0; 100 meters: Nixie Raymond 13.04
Records: Amesbury 1-2
Ipswich 74, Newburyport 71
Area winners:
Pole vault: Caity Rooney 7-0; Javelin: Matigan Defeo 84-0; Triple jump: Meg Murray 31-3; High jump: Rooney 4-8; Mile: Hailey LaRosa 5:49; 800: Violet Moore 2:42
Records: Newburyport 0-3
Thursday, May 20
Baseball
Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1
Pentucket (3): Melone ss 2-1-1, Lynch c 2-2-0, Kamuda cf 4-0-1, Dwight 1b 4-0-2, Hunt p 4-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Roberts lf 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-0-0, Winter 3b 3-0-0. Totals: 30-3-6
RBI: Kamuda, Dwight
WP: Hunt; LP: Peters
Pentucket (4-2): 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Amesbury 2
Records: Amesbury 4-2
Manchester 5, Georgetown 2
Georgetown (2): Kantorski c 4-0-1, Sedgwick 2b/p/1b 3-0-1, Gaeta 1b/p 3-0-1, Kent rf 3-0-1, Thompson 3b 3-1-0, Gilmore p 2-0-0, J. Lucido ss 1-0-0, C. Lucido cf 3-0-1, Giguere ss/2b 2-0-0, Barosin ph 0-1-0, Gilbo lf 3-0-0, Willis 2b 0-0-0.
RBI: C. Lucido
LP: Gilmore
Manchester: 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 5
Georgetown (2-5): 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2
Boys Lacrosse
Ipswich 24, Amesbury 3
Goals: Ian Pelletier 2, Brynn Zellen
Assists: Brady Cooper, Chase Ayers, Jack Welch
Records: Amesbury 0-3
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 16, Triton 11
Goals: Kate Trojan 4, Ashley Silva 2, Brooke Nangle 2, Maddie Hillick, Ella Visconti, Chloe Connors
Assists: Connors 5, Hillick
Saves: Julia Price 9
Hamilton-Wenham: 1 7 5 3 — 16
Triton (2-3): 3 1 3 4 — 11
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Triton 0
Records: Triton 0-6
