Wednesday, May 19

Boys Tennis

Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Alex Pucillo 5-7, 6-0, 6-1, 3. David Roberts 6-3, 6-2

Boys Track and Field

North Reading 81, Amesbury 64

Area winners:

Discus: Max Lapointe 119-6; Javelin: Brady Dore 146-6; Long jump: Ben Ayotte 19-5 1/2; Triple jump: Xavier Roy 40-2; High jump: Ayotte 5-8; 400: Ayotte 54.5; 200: John Remington-Field 23.67; 4x400 relay: Roy, Max Bohler, Richie Morris, Ethan Rowe 3:46.52

Records: Amesbury 2-1

Newburyport 103, Ipswich 42

Area winners:

Pole vault: Austin Hyer 8-6; Shot put: Eamonn Sullivan 40-3; Discus: Sullivan 98-4; Long jump: Trevor Ward 19-3; Triple jump: Ward 40-9; High jump: Grayson Fowler 6-2; 110 hurdles: Ean Hynes 17.1; 100 meters: Will Acquaviva 11.5; Mile: TJ Carleo 4:42; 4x100 relay: Caden Eiserman, Ward, Adam Bovee, Hynes 46.8; 400 hurdles: Evan Armano 66.3; 800: Ethan Downs 2:08; 200: Ward 22.9; 2-mile: Bradford Duchesne 10:26

Records: Newburyport 3-0

Girls Track and Field

North Reading 108, Amesbury 36

Area winners:

Discus: McKenna Hallinan 92-0; 100 meters: Nixie Raymond 13.04

Records: Amesbury 1-2

Ipswich 74, Newburyport 71

Area winners:

Pole vault: Caity Rooney 7-0; Javelin: Matigan Defeo 84-0; Triple jump: Meg Murray 31-3; High jump: Rooney 4-8; Mile: Hailey LaRosa 5:49; 800: Violet Moore 2:42

Records: Newburyport 0-3

Thursday, May 20

Baseball

Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1

Pentucket (3): Melone ss 2-1-1, Lynch c 2-2-0, Kamuda cf 4-0-1, Dwight 1b 4-0-2, Hunt p 4-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Roberts lf 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-0-0, Winter 3b 3-0-0. Totals: 30-3-6

RBI: Kamuda, Dwight

WP: Hunt; LP: Peters

Pentucket (4-2): 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3

Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1

Hamilton-Wenham 11, Amesbury 2

Records: Amesbury 4-2

Manchester 5, Georgetown 2

Georgetown (2): Kantorski c 4-0-1, Sedgwick 2b/p/1b 3-0-1, Gaeta 1b/p 3-0-1, Kent rf 3-0-1, Thompson 3b 3-1-0, Gilmore p 2-0-0, J. Lucido ss 1-0-0, C. Lucido cf 3-0-1, Giguere ss/2b 2-0-0, Barosin ph 0-1-0, Gilbo lf 3-0-0, Willis 2b 0-0-0.

RBI: C. Lucido

LP: Gilmore

Manchester: 1 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 5

Georgetown (2-5): 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2

Boys Lacrosse

Ipswich 24, Amesbury 3

Goals: Ian Pelletier 2, Brynn Zellen

Assists: Brady Cooper, Chase Ayers, Jack Welch

Records: Amesbury 0-3

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham 16, Triton 11

Goals: Kate Trojan 4, Ashley Silva 2, Brooke Nangle 2, Maddie Hillick, Ella Visconti, Chloe Connors

Assists: Connors 5, Hillick

Saves: Julia Price 9

Hamilton-Wenham: 1 7 5 3 — 16

Triton (2-3): 3 1 3 4 — 11

Girls Tennis

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Triton 0

Records: Triton 0-6

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you