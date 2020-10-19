Friday, Oct. 16
Field Hockey
North Reading 3, Amesbury 1
Goals: Ava Harlow
Assists: Brianna Morel
Saves: Sydney Calderwood 25
Amesbury (1-3): 0 1 — 1
North Reading: 2 1 — 3
Saturday, Oct. 17
Field Hockey
Newburyport 3, Georgetown 1
Goals: N — Ashley Ventura 2, Callie Beauparlant; G — Ally Countie
Assists: N — Beauparlant 2, Rita Cahalane; G — None
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 2; G — Bronwyn Hadley 8
Georgetown (2-2): 1 0 — 1
Newburyport (6-0): 2 1 — 3
Boys Soccer
North Reading 2, Amesbury 0
Amesbury (0-5): 0 0 — 0
North Reading: 0 2 — 2
