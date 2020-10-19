Friday, Oct. 16

Field Hockey

North Reading 3, Amesbury 1

Goals: Ava Harlow

Assists: Brianna Morel

Saves: Sydney Calderwood 25

Amesbury (1-3): 0 1 — 1

North Reading: 2 1 — 3

Saturday, Oct. 17

Field Hockey

Newburyport 3, Georgetown 1

Goals: N — Ashley Ventura 2, Callie Beauparlant; G — Ally Countie

Assists: N — Beauparlant 2, Rita Cahalane; G — None

Saves: N — Jane Mettling 2; G — Bronwyn Hadley 8

Georgetown (2-2): 1 0 — 1

Newburyport (6-0): 2 1 — 3

Boys Soccer

 

North Reading 2, Amesbury 0 

Amesbury (0-5): 0 0 — 0

North Reading: 0 2 — 2

Tags

Recommended for you