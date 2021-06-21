Friday, June 18

Baseball

Amesbury 8, Wayland 6

Division 3 North Preliminary

Amesbury (8): Harring 2b 3-2-1, Cucinotta ss 2-0-1, Lopez p 4-0-2, D. MacDonald cf 4-1-2, Gilleo c 3-1-1, Kimball lf 3-1-1, Scialdone dh 2-2-1, Donovan 3b 2-0-1, Bentley 1b 2-1-0.

RBI: D. MacDonald 2, Harring, Cucinotta, Kimball, Scialdone, Bentley, Gilleo

WP: Lopez; LP: Roberts

Wayland: 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 — 6

Amesbury (9-7): 0 3 0 1 2 2 0 — 8

Pentucket 6, Weston 2

Division 3 North Preliminary

Pentucket (6): Lynch c 3-1-2, Roberts lf 3-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-2, Dwight 1b 3-0-1, Hunt p 3-1-2, Melone ss 3-1-2, Bucco rf 3-1-1, Ventola 2b 2-0-0, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger ph 1-0-0.

RBI: Dwight, Melone 2, Bucco, Ventola

WP: Hunt

Weston: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Pentucket (9-7): 1 1 1 1 0 2 0 — 6

Triton 10, Essex Tech 0

Division 3 North Preliminary

Triton (10): Watson 1-2-0, B. Lindholm 2-1-2, Kohan 3-1-1, Odoy 2-0-0, Abt 1-2-1, R. Lindholm 3-0-2, Masher 2-1-1, G. Dupuis 3-1-1, MacDonald 1-1-1, Butler 0-1-0. Totals: 18-10-9

RBI: B. Lindholm 2, Odoy, Abt, Masher, MacDonald 3

WP: Kohan

Essex Tech: 0 0 0 0 0 —  0

Triton (9-7): 2 3 4 1 0 — 10

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport 19, Mystic Valley 1

Division 3 North First Round

Goals: Zach McHugh 4, Ryan McHugh 3, Jake Palma 3, Oliver Pons 3, Jonah Mack, Ryan Philbin, Ryan Cottone, Christian Kinsey, Owen Kreuz, Colby Arel

Assists: Z. McHugh 2, R. McHugh 2, Kennedy Heath, Logan Jones, Palma, Mack, Philbin

Saves: Ryan Portalla 3, Chris Salvatore 2

Records: Newburyport 12-1

Triton 12, Pentucket 7

Division 3 North First Round

Goals: T — Carson Purcell 3, CJ Howland 3, James Tatro 3, Jared Leonard 2, Thomas Cahill; P — Seamus O'Keefe 3, Nolan Cole, Ben Turpin, Joe Turpin, Ethan Ferrant

Assists: T — Leonard 4, JP Trojan 3, Purcell 2, Dylan Slimak, Dylan Angelopolous, Howland; P — Morgan Sullivan, O'Keefe

Saves: P — Cam Smith 17

Pentucket (7-7): 1 2 2 2 —  7

Triton (11-2): 4 4 3 1 — 12

Softball

Triton 21, Weston 2

Division 2 North Preliminary

Triton (21): Reiniger 3-2-2, Oldoni 3-3-2, Story 4-4-3, Romine 3-3-2, Harris 3-1-1, M. Johnson 4-2-2, Indingaro 4-1-2, Kiricoples 2-1-2, Jacques 3-1-1, McKendry 2-1-0, E. Johnson 1-1-0, Haley 1-0-1, Leavitt 0-1-0.

RBI: Oldoni 3, Story 5, Romine 2, Harris 3, M. Johnson 2, Indingaro 4

HR: Harris

WP: M. Johnson

Records: Triton 7-7

 

Sunday, June 20

Boys Lacrosse

Triton 11, Ipswich 4

Division 3 North Quarterfinals

Goals: Jared Leonard 5, C.J. Howland 3, James Tatro 2, Carson Purcell

Assists: Purcell 3, Thomas Cahill 2, Leonard 2, Tatro 2, Braeden McDonald, Howland

Saves: Jared Graf 7

Triton (12-2): 3 1 5 1 — 11

Ipswich (10-2): 3 0 0 1 —  4

