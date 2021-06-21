Friday, June 18
Baseball
Amesbury 8, Wayland 6
Division 3 North Preliminary
Amesbury (8): Harring 2b 3-2-1, Cucinotta ss 2-0-1, Lopez p 4-0-2, D. MacDonald cf 4-1-2, Gilleo c 3-1-1, Kimball lf 3-1-1, Scialdone dh 2-2-1, Donovan 3b 2-0-1, Bentley 1b 2-1-0.
RBI: D. MacDonald 2, Harring, Cucinotta, Kimball, Scialdone, Bentley, Gilleo
WP: Lopez; LP: Roberts
Wayland: 0 1 0 1 0 0 4 — 6
Amesbury (9-7): 0 3 0 1 2 2 0 — 8
Pentucket 6, Weston 2
Division 3 North Preliminary
Pentucket (6): Lynch c 3-1-2, Roberts lf 3-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-0-2, Dwight 1b 3-0-1, Hunt p 3-1-2, Melone ss 3-1-2, Bucco rf 3-1-1, Ventola 2b 2-0-0, Davis dh 2-0-0, Inger ph 1-0-0.
RBI: Dwight, Melone 2, Bucco, Ventola
WP: Hunt
Weston: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Pentucket (9-7): 1 1 1 1 0 2 0 — 6
Triton 10, Essex Tech 0
Division 3 North Preliminary
Triton (10): Watson 1-2-0, B. Lindholm 2-1-2, Kohan 3-1-1, Odoy 2-0-0, Abt 1-2-1, R. Lindholm 3-0-2, Masher 2-1-1, G. Dupuis 3-1-1, MacDonald 1-1-1, Butler 0-1-0. Totals: 18-10-9
RBI: B. Lindholm 2, Odoy, Abt, Masher, MacDonald 3
WP: Kohan
Essex Tech: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Triton (9-7): 2 3 4 1 0 — 10
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 19, Mystic Valley 1
Division 3 North First Round
Goals: Zach McHugh 4, Ryan McHugh 3, Jake Palma 3, Oliver Pons 3, Jonah Mack, Ryan Philbin, Ryan Cottone, Christian Kinsey, Owen Kreuz, Colby Arel
Assists: Z. McHugh 2, R. McHugh 2, Kennedy Heath, Logan Jones, Palma, Mack, Philbin
Saves: Ryan Portalla 3, Chris Salvatore 2
Records: Newburyport 12-1
Triton 12, Pentucket 7
Division 3 North First Round
Goals: T — Carson Purcell 3, CJ Howland 3, James Tatro 3, Jared Leonard 2, Thomas Cahill; P — Seamus O'Keefe 3, Nolan Cole, Ben Turpin, Joe Turpin, Ethan Ferrant
Assists: T — Leonard 4, JP Trojan 3, Purcell 2, Dylan Slimak, Dylan Angelopolous, Howland; P — Morgan Sullivan, O'Keefe
Saves: P — Cam Smith 17
Pentucket (7-7): 1 2 2 2 — 7
Triton (11-2): 4 4 3 1 — 12
Softball
Triton 21, Weston 2
Division 2 North Preliminary
Triton (21): Reiniger 3-2-2, Oldoni 3-3-2, Story 4-4-3, Romine 3-3-2, Harris 3-1-1, M. Johnson 4-2-2, Indingaro 4-1-2, Kiricoples 2-1-2, Jacques 3-1-1, McKendry 2-1-0, E. Johnson 1-1-0, Haley 1-0-1, Leavitt 0-1-0.
RBI: Oldoni 3, Story 5, Romine 2, Harris 3, M. Johnson 2, Indingaro 4
HR: Harris
WP: M. Johnson
Records: Triton 7-7
Sunday, June 20
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 11, Ipswich 4
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Goals: Jared Leonard 5, C.J. Howland 3, James Tatro 2, Carson Purcell
Assists: Purcell 3, Thomas Cahill 2, Leonard 2, Tatro 2, Braeden McDonald, Howland
Saves: Jared Graf 7
Triton (12-2): 3 1 5 1 — 11
Ipswich (10-2): 3 0 0 1 — 4
