Monday, May 17
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Georgetown 14
Goals: Mary Surette 6, Casey Mahoney 3, Elle Schneider 2, Bridget Cannata 2, Erin Irons
Assists: Abbie Donahue, Schneider, Mahoney
Saves: Kayla Gibbs 12
Records: Georgetown 0-3
Softball
Amesbury 15, Ipswich 0
Amesbury (15): E. Delisle 3-2-2, Bezanson 4-3-3, DeLong 4-2-2, O. Levasseur 3-1-2, Arsenault 1-0-1, Kirby 0-1-0, Fitzgerald 1-0-1, Catarius 1-0-0, Celia 2-1-1, Campbell 2-2-1, I. Levasseur 3-2-3, Deacon 3-0-1, M. DiPietro 0-1-0. Totals: 27-15-17
RBI: E. Delisle 5, Bezanson 2, DeLong 3, O. Levasseur, Catarius, Campbell, I. Levasseur, Deacon
HR: Bezanson, E. Delisle, DeLong
WP: A. Delisle (5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 14 K)
Ipswich: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (3-0): 2 6 0 7 0 — 15
North Reading 15, Triton 2
Records: Triton 2-4
Georgetown 13, Hamilton-Wenham 5
Georgetown (13): Mansfield ss 3-3-2, Mogavero p 5-3-3, Dullea c 3-3-3, Caplin 1b 4-1-3, Helman cf 4-1-3, Ruggeiro 2b 5-0-1, Skahan 3b 4-1-3, Allen lf 1-1-0, Cooper lf 0-0-0, Mitchell lf 0-0-0, Furlong rf 0-0-0, Sanderson rf 2-0-0, Stevens rf 0-0-0. Totals 31-13-18
RBI: Mogavero 4, Dullea 4, Caplin 2, Skahan 2
HR: Mogavero
WP: Mogavero
Georgetown (1-4): 1 7 2 0 0 3 0 — 13
Hamilton-Wenham (0-4): 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 — 5
Lynnfield 9, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (0): Morrissey cf 3-0-1, Keefe ss 2-0-0, Caponigro c 3-0-1, Meleedy p 3-0-0, Habib 3b 3-0-0, Lavellee 2b 3-0-0, Duncan lf 3-0-0, Skibbee dp 2-0-0, McLeod dp 1-0-0, Dowell 2-0-0.
RBI: None
LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (3-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lynnfield: 1 4 0 3 1 0 0 — 9
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 3, Manchester 2
Local winners:
Singles: 3. Will Smith 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Tomas Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; 2. Austin Yim-James Scali 6-3, 6-3
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Amesbury 1
Local winners:
Doubles: 2. Mike Adams-Sean Rodgers 7-6, 6-2
Girls Tennis
Rockport 4, Triton 1
Area winners:
Singles: 1. Julia Casaletto 6-0, 6-0
Records: Triton 0-4
Newburyport 3, Manchester 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-1, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-0, 6-1
Records: Newburyport 4-0
Boys Track and Field
Triton 86, Ipswich 50
Area winners:
Javelin: Eliot Lent 142-9; Long jump: Reilly Gagnon 21-2; Triple jump: Gagnon 38-9; High jump: Matt Olson 5-10; 110 hurdles: Gagnon 15.2; 100 meters: Joe Delmonico 11.5; Mile: Jack O’Shea 5:03; 4x100 relay: Triton (Josh Monroe, Olson, Parker Burns, Lent) 46.4; 400 hurdles: Gagnon 59.2; 200: Peter Scangas 24.8; 2-mile: Griffin White and Mason Behl 11:15
Records: Triton 2-1
Girls Track and Field
Triton 78.5, Ipswich 63.5
Area winners:
Pole vault: Bliss Richards 6-6; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus 75-3; Long jump: Teagan Wilson 16-4; High jump: Kendall Liebert 4-6; Mile: Ava Burl 5:47; 4x100 relay: Triton (Alexa Bonasera, Wilson, Trinity Cole, Aleyo Amasa-Titus) 53.1; 800: Kyla Prussman 2:36; 200: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 28.1; 2-mile: Sarah Harrington 12:52
Records: Triton 2-1
Tuesday, May 18
Baseball
Amesbury 11, Ipswich 0
Amesbury (11): Harring ss 3-3-3, D. MacDonald p 2-3-1, Lopez cf 2-0-0, Kimball lf 3-0-0, Gilleo dh 4-1-1, Donovan 3b 1-1-0, Cronin ph 1-1-0, Bentley 2b 2-0-0, Stanley ph 1-0-0, Scialdone rf 2-1-1, L. Arsenault 2b 2-1-0. Totals: 23-11-6
RBI: Lopez, Kimball 2, Gilleo, Donovan, D. MacDonald, Harring 2, Scialdone 2
WP: D. MacDonald; LP: Reilly
Amesbury (4-1): 4 0 0 2 5 0 0 — 11
Ipswich: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0
Newburyport (2): Fehlner 2b 1-1-0, Lucci ss 2-0-0, Stallard 3b 2-0-0, Buontempo cf 2-0-1, Archer lf 3-0-0, White c 3-0-1, Ford 1b 2-0-0, Tahnk p 3-0-0, Fortuna ph 1-0-0, Habib rf 2-1-1. Totals: 21-2-3
RBI: Stallard, Buontempo
WP: Tahnk
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (5-0): 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
North Reading 7, Triton 3
Triton (3): Watson 4-0-0, Kohan 3-1-2, B. Lindholm 4-1-1, Odoy 2-0-1, Abt 4-0-2, R. Lindholm 4-0-1, Masher 3-1-1, Carter 0-0-0, Carillo 1-0-0, MacDonald 0-0-0, G. Dupuis 3-0-0. Totals: 28-3-8
RBI: Abt
LP: Abt
Triton (3-3): 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 3
North Reading: 0 0 3 0 1 3 0 — 7
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Georgetown 3
Georgetown (3): Kantorski c 3-1-1, Kent rf 4-0-0, Gaeta 1b 3-2-1, J. Lucido p/ss 4-0-2, Sedgwick lf 3-0-2, Thompson 3b 1-0-0, C. Lucido cf 3-0-0, Giguere ss/dh 3-0-0, Gilstein 2b 3-0-0, Popielski p 0-0-0. Totals: 27-3-6
RBI: Sedgwick 2
LP: Popielski
Georgetown (2-4): 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 3
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 — 4
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 19, Amesbury 1
Goals: T — Carson Purcell 5, Dylan Angelopolous 3, Jared Leonard 3, CJ Howland 2, Thomas Cahill, Braeden McDonald, Gavin Colby, Matt Sauris, Aaron Holscher, Jakob Rainsford
Assists: T — Angelopolous 3, Cahill 3, Leonard 2, JP Trojan, Howland, Colby
Amesbury (0-2): 0 0 0 1 — 1
Triton (3-1): 8 2 6 3 — 19
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket 23, Georgetown 6
Goals: P — Charlene Basque 6, Lana Mickelson 6, Audrey Conover 3, Katie Drislane 3, Sarah Graninger, Gabby Cloutier, Greta Maurer, Abby Hurlburt, Gabby Acardi; G — Abbie Donahue 2, Mary Surette, Casey Mahoney
Assists: P — Maurer 3, Conover 2, Graninger 2, Lauren Nightingale, Basque, Acardi, Drislane; G — Abby Stauss, Elle Schneider, Mahoney
Saves: P — Jocelynn Alcantara 1; G — Kayla Gibbs 10
Pentucket (4-1): 7 7 4 5 — 23
Georgetown (0-4): 2 0 2 2 — 6
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Amesbury 1
Local winners:
Singles: 3. Meryn Upson 6-3, 6-2
Records: Amesbury 0-4
