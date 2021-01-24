Friday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Lynnfield 75, Amesbury 68

Amesbury (68): Keliher 9-7-28, M. Heidt 1-0-2, Kokinacis 2-2-6, Davis 1-0-2, LaPointe 1-0-2, Donovan 3-0-6, Collins 2-0-6, Welch 5-1-11, Daileanes 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 1-0-3, K. Heidt 0-0-0.

3-pointers: Keliher 3, Collins 2, Gjikopulli

Amesbury (0-2): 16 11 15 26 — 68

Lynnfield: 21 14 22 18 — 75

North Reading 61, Pentucket 38

Pentucket (38): Bucco 11, Enright 2, K Lee 7, St Louis 1, Daly 9, Dwight 2, Condon 2, Purlitch 0, J Lee 0, Sullivan 0, Tierney 0, Tedeschi 0. Totals: 14-4-38

3-pointers: Bucco 1, K. Lee 1

North Reading: 11 9 4 14 — 61

Pentucket (0-1): 11 9 4 14 — 38

Girls Basketball

Amesbury 47, Lynnfield 43

Amesbury (47): M. Hallinan 1-0-3, Sullivan 2-0-5, DeLong 3-2-8, A. Hallinan 8-1-17, Pettet 0-0-0, Bullis 2-0-6, Redford 2-1-5, Kimball 0-0-0, McAndrews 0-2-2.

3-pointers: Bullis 2, Sullivan, M. Hallinan, A. Hallinan

Lynnfield: 17 16 5 5 — 43

Amesbury (1-1): 18 13 7 9 — 47

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport 1, Lynnfield 0

Lynnfield: 0 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (3-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Ryan Archer

Assists: Max Puleo, Jon Groth

Saves: Jackson Marshall 18

Saturday, Jan. 23

Boys Ice Hockey

Triton 9, Rockport 2

Rockport: 0 1 1 — 2

Triton (4-0-1): 2 3 4 — 9

Goals: Cael Kohan 2, James Tatro 2, Trevor Quigley, C.J. Howland, Alex Sharpe, Matt Egan, Ben Rennick

Assists: Brady Lindholm 2, Quigley 2, Aidan Lowry, Jack Lindholm, Egan, Tatro

Saves: Josh Bradley 10

Newburyport 4, Pentucket 3

Newburyport (4-0-1): 3 1 0 — 4

Pentucket (3-3): 1 2 0 — 3

Goals: N — Jon Groth 3, Owen Spence; P — Richie Hardy, Cam Dewar, Nick Kutcher

Assists: N — Max Puleo 2, Zach Wilson 2, Cam Caponigro, Cam Tinkham, Groth; P — Cam Smith, Jack Stewart, Jack Sorenson, Carson Purcell, Hardy

Saves: N — Jackson Marshall 9; P — Ben Guertin 23

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport 3, Gloucester 0

Gloucester: 0 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (2-1): 0 1 2 — 3

Goals: Izzy Kirby 2, Erin Irons

Assists: Shannon Brennan, Ellie Turgeon

Saves: Allie Bell 18

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you