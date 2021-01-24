Friday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
Lynnfield 75, Amesbury 68
Amesbury (68): Keliher 9-7-28, M. Heidt 1-0-2, Kokinacis 2-2-6, Davis 1-0-2, LaPointe 1-0-2, Donovan 3-0-6, Collins 2-0-6, Welch 5-1-11, Daileanes 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 1-0-3, K. Heidt 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Keliher 3, Collins 2, Gjikopulli
Amesbury (0-2): 16 11 15 26 — 68
Lynnfield: 21 14 22 18 — 75
North Reading 61, Pentucket 38
Pentucket (38): Bucco 11, Enright 2, K Lee 7, St Louis 1, Daly 9, Dwight 2, Condon 2, Purlitch 0, J Lee 0, Sullivan 0, Tierney 0, Tedeschi 0. Totals: 14-4-38
3-pointers: Bucco 1, K. Lee 1
North Reading: 11 9 4 14 — 61
Pentucket (0-1): 11 9 4 14 — 38
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 47, Lynnfield 43
Amesbury (47): M. Hallinan 1-0-3, Sullivan 2-0-5, DeLong 3-2-8, A. Hallinan 8-1-17, Pettet 0-0-0, Bullis 2-0-6, Redford 2-1-5, Kimball 0-0-0, McAndrews 0-2-2.
3-pointers: Bullis 2, Sullivan, M. Hallinan, A. Hallinan
Lynnfield: 17 16 5 5 — 43
Amesbury (1-1): 18 13 7 9 — 47
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 1, Lynnfield 0
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (3-0-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Ryan Archer
Assists: Max Puleo, Jon Groth
Saves: Jackson Marshall 18
Saturday, Jan. 23
Boys Ice Hockey
Triton 9, Rockport 2
Rockport: 0 1 1 — 2
Triton (4-0-1): 2 3 4 — 9
Goals: Cael Kohan 2, James Tatro 2, Trevor Quigley, C.J. Howland, Alex Sharpe, Matt Egan, Ben Rennick
Assists: Brady Lindholm 2, Quigley 2, Aidan Lowry, Jack Lindholm, Egan, Tatro
Saves: Josh Bradley 10
Newburyport 4, Pentucket 3
Newburyport (4-0-1): 3 1 0 — 4
Pentucket (3-3): 1 2 0 — 3
Goals: N — Jon Groth 3, Owen Spence; P — Richie Hardy, Cam Dewar, Nick Kutcher
Assists: N — Max Puleo 2, Zach Wilson 2, Cam Caponigro, Cam Tinkham, Groth; P — Cam Smith, Jack Stewart, Jack Sorenson, Carson Purcell, Hardy
Saves: N — Jackson Marshall 9; P — Ben Guertin 23
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport 3, Gloucester 0
Gloucester: 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (2-1): 0 1 2 — 3
Goals: Izzy Kirby 2, Erin Irons
Assists: Shannon Brennan, Ellie Turgeon
Saves: Allie Bell 18
