Wednesday, Jan. 20
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 6, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (2-0-1): 2 3 1 — 6
Goals: Owen Spence 2, Ryan Archer 2, John Donovan, Zach Wilson
Assists: Jon Groth 2, Colin Richmond 2, Tony Lucci 2, Cam Caponigro, Ryan Philbin, Donovan
North Reading 6, Pentucket 2
North Reading: 2 2 2 — 6
Pentucket (3-2): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Carson Purcell, Cam Smith
Assists: Nolan Gorski, Jack Sorenson, Richie Hardy, Noah Parmenter
Girls Ice Hockey
Winthrop 2, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (1-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Winthrop: 0 2 0 — 2
Methuen 4, HPNA 2
Methuen (2-2): 1 1 2 — 4
HPNA (1-3): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: M-T — Nikole Gosse 2, Brooke Harb, Riley Sheehan; HPNA — Kat Yelsits, Kaitlyn Bush
Saves: M-T — Michelle Kusmaul 29; HPNA — Kira Connors 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.