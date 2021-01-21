Wednesday, Jan. 20

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport 6, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (2-0-1): 2 3 1 — 6

Goals: Owen Spence 2, Ryan Archer 2, John Donovan, Zach Wilson

Assists: Jon Groth 2, Colin Richmond 2, Tony Lucci 2, Cam Caponigro, Ryan Philbin, Donovan

North Reading 6, Pentucket 2

North Reading: 2 2 2 — 6

Pentucket (3-2): 0 0 2 — 2

Goals: Carson Purcell, Cam Smith

Assists: Nolan Gorski, Jack Sorenson, Richie Hardy, Noah Parmenter

Girls Ice Hockey

Winthrop 2, Newburyport 0

Newburyport (1-1): 0 0 0 — 0

Winthrop: 0 2 0 — 2

Methuen 4, HPNA 2

Methuen (2-2): 1 1 2 — 4

HPNA (1-3): 1 0 1 — 2

Goals: M-T — Nikole Gosse 2, Brooke Harb, Riley Sheehan; HPNA — Kat Yelsits, Kaitlyn Bush

Saves: M-T — Michelle Kusmaul 29; HPNA — Kira Connors 21

