Wednesday, Oct. 7

Golf

Newburyport 118, Georgetown 91

Team leaders: N — Sam Lyman 27 points, Colin Richmond 24, Grady Childs 22; G — Logan Corriveau 23, Jack Sorenson 20

Records: Newburyport 5-0, Georgetown 1-4

Manchester 126, Amesbury 64

Amesbury leaders: Ian Pelletier 16 points, Brady Landry 15

Records: Amesbury 0-4

Boys Soccer

Georgetown 0, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Saves: Luke van Galen 3

Georgetown (1-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0

North Reading 4, Triton 0

Saves: Brendan Dennis 8

Triton (0-2): 0 0 — 0

North Reading (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4

Girls Soccer

North Reading 5, Triton 0

North Reading (1-1): 4 1 — 5

Triton (0-2): 0 0 — 0

