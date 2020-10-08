Wednesday, Oct. 7
Golf
Newburyport 118, Georgetown 91
Team leaders: N — Sam Lyman 27 points, Colin Richmond 24, Grady Childs 22; G — Logan Corriveau 23, Jack Sorenson 20
Records: Newburyport 5-0, Georgetown 1-4
Manchester 126, Amesbury 64
Amesbury leaders: Ian Pelletier 16 points, Brady Landry 15
Records: Amesbury 0-4
Boys Soccer
Georgetown 0, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Saves: Luke van Galen 3
Georgetown (1-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0
North Reading 4, Triton 0
Saves: Brendan Dennis 8
Triton (0-2): 0 0 — 0
North Reading (1-0-1): 2 2 — 4
Girls Soccer
North Reading 5, Triton 0
North Reading (1-1): 4 1 — 5
Triton (0-2): 0 0 — 0
