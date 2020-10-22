Wednesday, Oct. 21

Golf

North Reading 117, Amesbury 105

Team leaders: Brady Landry 22 points, Ian Pelletier 21

Records: Amesbury 0-8

Boys Soccer

Georgetown 2, Triton 0

Goals: Cam Rooney, Aidan Maguire

Assists: Maguire

Saves: Luke van Galen 4

Georgetown (2-2-2): 1 1 — 2

Triton (0-5-1): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket 6, Ipswich 1

Goals: Luke Dickson 2, Will Roberts, Nate Blanchard, Liam Sullivan, Alex Bishop

Assists: Seamus O’Keefe 2, Adam Enright, Zach Rosario, Bishop, Sullivan

Saves: Tyler Correnti 1

Ipswich: 0 1 — 1

Pentucket (3-0-1): 4 2 — 6

Girls Soccer

Triton 2, Georgetown 1

Goals: T — Sophie Lesinski, Alyssa Mullen; G — Lauren Bartlett

Assists: T — Morgan Hall, Lilly Schroeder; G — Ava Johnson

Saves: T — Darcie McDonough 8; G — Mary Surette 11

Triton (1-4-1): 1 1 — 2

Georgetown (0-3-1): 0 1 — 1

Manchester 0, Newburyport 0

Saves: Anneliese Truesdale 2, Gabby Loughran 2

Manchester: 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (3-1-2): 0 0 — 0

Amesbury 1, Rockport 0

Goals: Alyssa Pettet

Assists: None

Saves: Julia Campbell 4

Amesbury (3-2-1): 0 1 — 1

Rockport: 0 0 — 0

Pentucket 6, Ipswich 2

Goals: Mollie Cahalane 3, Jacey Jennings 2, Mackenzie Currie

Assists: Jennings 3, Bethany Cloutier, Cahalane

Saves: Emma Breen 5, Sophie Heusser 0

Pentucket (2-0-1): 3 3 — 6

Ipswich: 1 1 — 2

