Wednesday, Oct. 21
Golf
North Reading 117, Amesbury 105
Team leaders: Brady Landry 22 points, Ian Pelletier 21
Records: Amesbury 0-8
Boys Soccer
Georgetown 2, Triton 0
Goals: Cam Rooney, Aidan Maguire
Assists: Maguire
Saves: Luke van Galen 4
Georgetown (2-2-2): 1 1 — 2
Triton (0-5-1): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket 6, Ipswich 1
Goals: Luke Dickson 2, Will Roberts, Nate Blanchard, Liam Sullivan, Alex Bishop
Assists: Seamus O’Keefe 2, Adam Enright, Zach Rosario, Bishop, Sullivan
Saves: Tyler Correnti 1
Ipswich: 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (3-0-1): 4 2 — 6
Girls Soccer
Triton 2, Georgetown 1
Goals: T — Sophie Lesinski, Alyssa Mullen; G — Lauren Bartlett
Assists: T — Morgan Hall, Lilly Schroeder; G — Ava Johnson
Saves: T — Darcie McDonough 8; G — Mary Surette 11
Triton (1-4-1): 1 1 — 2
Georgetown (0-3-1): 0 1 — 1
Manchester 0, Newburyport 0
Saves: Anneliese Truesdale 2, Gabby Loughran 2
Manchester: 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (3-1-2): 0 0 — 0
Amesbury 1, Rockport 0
Goals: Alyssa Pettet
Assists: None
Saves: Julia Campbell 4
Amesbury (3-2-1): 0 1 — 1
Rockport: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket 6, Ipswich 2
Goals: Mollie Cahalane 3, Jacey Jennings 2, Mackenzie Currie
Assists: Jennings 3, Bethany Cloutier, Cahalane
Saves: Emma Breen 5, Sophie Heusser 0
Pentucket (2-0-1): 3 3 — 6
Ipswich: 1 1 — 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.