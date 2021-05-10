Thursday, May 6
Softball
Newburyport 11, Triton 10
Triton (10): Oldoni cf 4-0-1, Reiniger 2b 3-1-2, Story ss 4-2-2, M. Johnson 4-2-2, Harris rf/c 4-3-2, Romine 3b 3-0-0, Colburn c 2-0-0, Kiricoples rf 2-1-1, Jaques 1b 3-1-1, Indingaro lf 3-0-1, E. Johnson 1-0-0.
Newburyport (11): Morrissey cf 4-2-2, Keefe ss 4-1-2, Meleedy p 4-2-2, Habib c 3-1-3, Lavellee 3b 3-1-1, Duncan dp/lf 4-0-1, Dowell 2b 2-2-1, Skibbee rf 2-2-1, Rogers rf 1-0-0, Richmond lf 1-0-0, Garcia lf 1-0-0.
RBI: N — Morrissey 3, Keefe, Meleedy 2, Habib, Duncan, Dowell, Garcia 2
WP: Meleedy; LP: M. Johnson
Triton (0-1): 0 1 0 3 0 2 4 — 10
Newburyport (1-0): 1 2 0 3 1 4 0 — 11
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport 111, Lynnfield 30
Area winners:
100: Will Acquaviva 11.8; 200: Trevor Ward 23.5; 800: TJ Carleo 2:03; Mile: Bradford Duchesne 4:44.4; 2-mile: Sam Walker 10:38; 100 hurdles: Ean Hynes 17.4; 400 hurdles: Evan Armano 64.9; HJ: Grayson Fowler 6-2; LJ: Ward 19-2; TJ: Ward 40-9; PV: Austin Hyer 8-0; SP: Eamonn Sullivan 39-6; Discus: Sullivan 97-4; 4x100: Newburyport (Ward, Hynes, Caden Eiserman, Adam Bovee) 47.9
Records: Lynnfield 0-1, Newburyport 1-0
Amesbury 81, Triton 64
Area winners:
Pole vault: John Remington-Field (A) 8-0; Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente (A) 41-4; Discus: Max Lapointe (A) 127-7 1/2; Javelin: Eliot Lent (T) 147-7; Long jump: Ben Ayotte (A) 20-5; Triple jump: Reilly Gagnon (T) 41-9; High jump: Ayotte (A) 5-6; 110 hurdles: Gagnon (T) 15.2; 100 meters: Ayotte (A) 11.1; Mile: Max Bohler (A) 4:56.6; 4x100 relay: Triton 45.95; 400: Ayotte (A) 54.0; 400 hurdles: Xavier Roy (A) 65.5; 800: Graham Stedfast (T) 2:07.8; 200: Remington-Field (A) 23.5; 2-mile: Jack O’Shea (T) 11:17.1; 4x400 relay: Triton 3:43.8
Records: Amesbury 1-0, Triton 0-1
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport 80, Lynnfield 65
100: Meg Murray 14.2; 800: Violet Moore 2:40; Mile: Abby Kelly 5:56; 2-mile: Olivia D’Ambrosio 12:47; HJ: Caity Rooney/Hollis Ellrot 4-6; PV: Rooney 6-6; Javelin: Matigan Defeo 84-3; 4x100: Newburyport (Hannah Steinberg, Norah McElhinney, Molly Webster, Sasha Leydon) 58.2; 4x400: Newburyport (Ellie Schulson, Annabell Murray, Blake Parker, Clara Riley)
Records: Lynnfield 0-1, Newburyport 1-0
Amesbury 79, Triton 65
Area winners:
Pole vault: Madison Sanchez (A) 7-0; Shot put: Avery Hallinan (A) 30-5 3/4; Discus: McKenna Hallinan (A) 74-4; Javelin: M. Hallinan (A) 59-9; Long jump: Teagan Wilson (T) 14-9 1/2; Triple jump: Sanchez (A) 29-0; High jump: Kendall Liebert (T) 4-6; 100 hurdles: M. Hallinan (A) 18.3; 100 meters: Nixie Raymond (A) 12.7; Mile: Ava Burl (T) 5:46.7; 4x100 relay: Amesbury (Sanchez, Lidya Belanger, M. Hallinan, A. Hallinan) 54.82; 400: Liebert (T) 1:06.1; 400 hurdles: Sanchez (A) 1:31.2; 800: Kyla Prussman (T) 2:37.5; 200: Raymond (A) 27.0; 2-mile: Grace Sousa (T) 12:58.7; 4x400 relay: Triton 4:49.5
Records: Amesbury 1-0, Triton 0-1
Friday, May 7
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 10, North Reading 8
Goals: Aidan Tierney 3, Ben Turpin 2, Joe Turpin 2, Luke Dickson, Seamus O’Keefe, Morgan Sullivan
Assists: Henry Walsh 2, Tierney 2, Liam Sullivan
Saves: Cam Smith 8
North Reading (0-1): 2 0 2 4 — 8
Pentucket (1-0): 2 5 1 2 — 10
Newburyport 12, Triton 10
Goals: N — Jake Palma 4, Ryan Cottone 3, Kennedy Heath 2, Jon Groth, Christian Kinsey, Owen Kreuz; T — Jared Leonard 6, C.J. Howland 2, James Tatro 2
Assists: N — Zach Lever 2, Cottone, Groth; T — Tatro 3, Leonard 3, Carson Purcell 2
Saves: N — Ryan Portalla 10; T — Jared Graf 3
Newburyport (1-0): 2 4 3 3 — 12
Triton (0-1): 2 3 3 2 — 10
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 16, Triton 4
Goals: N — Emily Fuller 3, Sam King 3, Lilly Pons 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Maddie Desimio-Maloney 2, Anna Affolter 2, Liberty Palermino; T — Kate Trojan 2, Chloe Connors 2
Assists: N — Fuller 3, King, Pons, Rosa; T — Ella Visconti
Saves: N — Erin Osinski 5; T — Julia Price 9
Triton (0-1): 0 1 2 1 — 4
Newburyport (1-0): 7 4 2 3 — 16
Pentucket 19, North Reading 12
Goals: Lana Mickelson 7, Charlene Basque 4, Audrey Conover 4, Greta Maurer, Gabby Acardi, Sarah Graninger, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: Maurer 4, Mickelson 2, Conover
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 9
Pentucket (1-0): 7 5 4 3 — 19
North Reading (0-1): 6 0 3 3 — 12
Softball
Ipswich 6, Georgetown 5
Georgetown (5): Mansfield ss 4-2-3, Mogavero p 5-1-3, Dullea c 4-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 2-0-0, Caplin 1b 4-0-1, Helman cf 2-1-1, Skahan 3b 4-0-0, Allen rf 3-0-0, Sanderson rf 1-0-0, Cooper lf 1-0-0, Mitchell lf 1-0-0, Stevens lf 2-1-1. Totals: 33-5-9
RBI: Mansfield, Mogavero, Dullea, Caplin, Stevens
WP: Morris; LP: Mogavero
Georgetown (0-1): 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 — 5
Ipswich (1-0): 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 — 6
Triton 27, Pentucket 12
Triton (27): Reiniger 2b 6-3-3, Oldoni cf 6-3-3, Story ss 6-3-3, M. Johnson p/1b/rf 6-2-3, Harris 4-2-3, Colburn c 0-1-0, Kiricoples rf 4-2-3, E. Johnson 0-1-0, Jacques 1b 2-4-2, Romine 3b/p 4-4-4, Haley 3b 0-0-0, Indingaro lf 5-3-5, McKendry 0-0-0.
Pentucket (12): C. Latham p/cf 4-1-0, Agocs c 3-3-3, Hamel cf/p 3-0-2, Sargent ss 3-1-1, Pichette 1b 4-1-2, Stock rf 3-2-2, Mitchell 2b 3-2-2, Lopata 3b 3-1-0, Daley lf 2-1-0.
RBI: T — Reiniger 2, Oldoni 2, Story 2, M. Johnson 4, Harris 4, Kiricoples, Jaques, Romine 4, Indingaro 4; P — Agocs, Hamel 2, Sargent, Mitchell 2, Lopata
HR: T — Mallory Johnson, Haleigh Harris, Natalie Indingaro
WP: Romine; LP: Latham
Triton (1-1): 7 0 9 1 10 — 27
Pentucket (0-2): 1 6 0 5 0 — 12
Amesbury 12, Rockport 0
Rivers 8, Governor’s Academy 7
Saturday, May 8
Baseball
Georgetown 3, Ipswich 1
Georgetown (3): Kantorski c 3-0-0, Kent rf 3-0-0, Gaeta 1b/p 3-0-1, Popielski cr 0-1-0, Girouard p/1b 2-0-1, Barosin pr 0-0-0, J. Lucido 3-0-0, Sedgwick lf 1-1-1, C. Lucido cf 1-0-0, Thompson 3b 2-1-2, Gilstein 2b 1-0-0. Totals: 19-3-5
RBI: Kantorski, Girouard, Thompson
WP: Girouard; Save: Gaeta
Ipswich: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Georgetown (1-1): 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 3
Triton 2, Pentucket 1
Pentucket (1): Kamuda 3-0-1, Lynch 2-0-0, Melone 3-0-0, Dwight 1-1-0, Hunt 3-0-1, Ventola 3-0-0, Roberts 2-0-0, Pinkham 3-0-0, Ligols 1-0-0, Inger 1-0-0. Totals: 22-1-2
Triton (2): Watson 3-0-1, Kohan 3-0-1, B. Lindholm 3-0-0, Odoy 3-1-1, Abt 3-0-2, R. Lindholm 3-0-1, Masher 2-0-0, Carter 3-0-1, MacDonald 2-0-0, G. Dupuis 0-0-0, Butler 0-1-0. Totals: 25-2-7
RBI: P — None; T — Watson, Abt
WP: Watson; LP: Magka
Pentucket (1-1): 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Triton (1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2
Rockport 8, Amesbury 1
Amesbury (1): Harring ss 2-0-1, D. MacDonald p 3-0-0, Lopez cf 3-0-1, Kimball lf 3-0-0, Gilleo dh 3-0-0, Donovan 3b 2-0-0, Bentley 1b 3-0-0, Scialdone rf 2-1-1, W. Arsenault c 3-0-0. Totals: 24-1-3
RBI: Lopez
WP: Beal; LP: MacDonald
Amesbury (1-1): 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Rockport: 0 0 5 0 0 3 0 — 8
