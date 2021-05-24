Thursday, May 20
Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Amesbury 2
Amesbury (2): Harring ss 4-0-1, D. MacDonald lf 3-1-2, Lopez cf 4-0-0, Kimball p 4-0-0, Gilleo dh 4-0-1, Donovan 3b 2-0-0, Scialdone rf 2-1-1, W. Arsenault c 2-0-0, L. Arsenault 3b 3-0-0.
RBI: Gilleo, D. MacDonald
WP: Coffey; LP: Bentley
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 9 — 11
Amesbury (4-2): 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2
Friday, May 21
Baseball
Newburyport 10, North Reading 3
Newburyport (10): Fehlner p 3-1-1, Lawton cr 0-2-0, Lucci ss 2-3-1, Stallard 2b 4-2-2, Roberts ph 0-0-0, Buontempo cf 2-0-2, Budgell cf 0-1-0, Fortuna dh 4-0-2, White c 4-0-2, Cowles c 1-0-0, Archer lf 4-0-0, Ford 1b 3-0-0, Forrest 1b 1-0-0, Habib rf 5-1-2, Connor 3b 0-0-0, Tahnk 3b 0-0-0. Totals: 33-10-12
RBI: Stallard 3, Buontempo 3, Fortuna, White
WP: Fehlner
Newburyport (6-0): 2 0 2 3 0 1 2 — 10
North Reading: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 14, Lynnfield 2
Goals: Kennedy Heath 2, Jake Palma 2, Ryan McHugh 2, Zach Lever, Owen Kreuz, Christian Kinsey, Andrew Cullen, Jackson Marshall, Colin McLoy, Ryan Cottone, Oliver Pons
Assists: Jon Groth 3, Lever, Kreuz, Kinsey
Lynnfield: 1 0 1 0 — 2
Newburyport (3-1): 4 5 3 2 — 14
Pentucket 14, Manchester 2
Goals: Aidan Tierney 5, Ben Turpin 3, Joe Turpin 3, Seamus O’Keefe, Henry Walsh, Evan Napolitano
Assists: O’Keefe 4, J. Turpin 2, B. Turpin, Napolitano, Walsh
Saves: Cam Smith 11
Pentucket (2-2): 7 1 3 3 — 14
Manchester: 0 1 0 1 — 2
Triton 11, North Reading 3
Goals: James Tatro 5, Jared Leonard 4, JP Trojan 2
Assists: Leonard 2, Thomas Cahill, CJ Goldey, Dylan Angelopolous, Tatro
Triton (5-1): 5 2 3 1 — 11
North Reading: 0 0 1 2 — 3
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 14, North Reading 12
Goals: Kate Trojan 6, Ashley Silva 5, Chloe Connors 3
Assists: Silva 3, Connors 3, Trojan 2
Saves: Julia Price 12
North Reading: 4 4 3 1 — 12
Triton (3-3): 5 2 3 4 — 14
Newburyport 26, Lynnfield 1
Goals: Lily Pons 4, Sam King 3, Anna Affolter 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Makenna Ward 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Emma Foley 2, Emily Fuller, Izzy Rosa, Liberty Palermino, Anneliese Truesdale, Lily Spaulding, Lily Troupe, Laney Lucci, Annie Shay, Sydney Turner, Josie Palma
Assists: Affolter 3, King 2, Pons 2, Spaulding 2, Foley 2, McDonald
Records: Newburyport 5-0
Softball
Lynnfield 13, Georgetown 5
Georgetown (5): Mansfield ss 3-0-0, Mogavero p 4-3-3, Dullea c 4-0-1, Caplin 1b 3-0-1, Halman cf 3-0-0, Skahan 3b 3-1-3, Ruggeiro 2b 3-1-1, Sanderson rf 1-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 2-0-0, Stevens lf 1-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0. Totals: 29-5-7
RBI: Skahan 2, Allen, Ruggeiro, Mansfield
LP: Mogavero
Lynnfield (1-5): 2 0 3 0 0 5 3 — 13
Georgetown (6-1): 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 — 5
Pentucket 14, Ipswich 4
Pentucket (14): Latham p 5-5-4, Agocs c 5-0-2, Hamel cf 4-2-2, Sargent ss 5-0-3, Pichette 1b 5-0-3, Mitchell 2b 3-1-1, Stock rf 2-2-1, Lopata 3b 5-1-1, Daley lf 2-1-1, Gatchel 2b 2-0-0, Connelly rf 2-1-1, Codair lf 3-1-1. Totals: 43-14-20
RBI: Latham 3, Agocs 2, Hamel 2, Sargent 3, Pichette 2, Daley
WP: Latham
Pentucket (3-4): 1 2 6 0 2 3 0 — 14
Ipswich: 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 — 4
Boys Tennis
Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 0-4
North Reading 4, Newburyport 1
Local winners:
Doubles: 1. Tommy Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-2, 6-3
Records: Newburyport 3-2
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield 4, Pentucket 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Olivia Colby 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
Records: Pentucket 1-4
Newburyport 4, North Reading 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Elle Doucette 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-0, 6-2
Records: Newburyport 6-0
Boys Track and Field
Triton 95, Lynnfield 40
Area winners:
Discus: Eliot Lent 99-3; Javelin: Lent 137-2; Long jump: Matt Olson 18-7 1/2; Triple jump: Reilly Gagnon 40-4; High jump: Olson 5-10; 110 hurdles: Gagnon 15.38; 100 meters: Joe Delmonico 11.25; 4x100 relay: Josh Monroe, Lent, Parker Burns, Olson 45.53; 400: Gagnon 51.19; 400 hurdles: Olson 67.65; 800: Bryan Nichols 2:17.93; 2-mile: Graham Stedfast 10:49.01
Records: Triton 3-1
Girls Track and Field
Lynnfield 76, Triton 68
Area winners:
100 meters: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 13.63; Mile: Avery Upite 5:49.38; 4x100 relay: Alexa Bonasera, Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Teagan Wilson, Trinity Cole 52.82; 800: Kyla Prussman 2:29.32; 2-mile: Sarah Harrington 11:58.47; 4x400 relay: Prussman, Wilson, Anna Romano, Kendall Liebert 4:21
Records: Triton 2-2
Wrestling
Pentucket 36, Gloucester 33
Saturday, May 22
Baseball
Newburyport 7, Amesbury 6
Amesbury (6): Harring ss 4-0-0, D. MacDonald cf 4-1-2, Lopez p 4-0-0, Kimball lf 3-0-2, Gilleo dh 3-1-1, Donovan 3b 4-0-0, Scialdone rf 4-0-1, W. Arsenault c 2-1-1, Bentley 1b 2-1-0. Totals: 30-6-7
Newburyport (7): Budgell cf 3-1-1, Fehlner 2b 4-1-1, Lucci ss 3-0-1, Stallard p/3b 4-2-1, Buontempo rf 2-1-1, White c 4-0-0, Fortuna dh 4-0-1, Stick pr 0-1-0, Archer lf 2-1-1, Connor 3b 0-0-0, Forrest p 2-0-0, Ford 1b 0-0-0. Totals: 28-7-7
RBI: A — Gilleo 3, D. MacDonald, Lopez, Kimball; N — Buontempo 3, Stallard, Budgell, Archer
HR: N — Buontempo
WP: Forrest; LP: Sorgini
Amesbury (4-3): 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 — 6
Newburyport (7-0): 0 0 0 0 5 1 1 — 7
Ipswich 9, Pentucket 8
Pentucket (8): Melone ss 4-0-1, Lynch c 4-2-2, Kamuda p 4-0-0, Dwight 1b 4-3-3, Hunt 3b 3-2-2, Bucco rf 4-0-3, Roberts lf 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 4-0-0, Winter dh 3-1-1.
RBI: Lynch, Dwight 2, Bucco
LP: Winter
Ipswich: 1 0 3 0 0 0 5 — 9
Pentucket: 2 2 1 3 0 0 0 — 8
Triton 8, Manchester 1
Triton (7): Watson 4-1-1, Kohan 3-0-1, MacDonald 1-1-1, B. Lindholm 3-0-1, Mostellar 1-0-1, Odoy 3-0-1, N. Dupuis 1-0-0, Abt 2-1-2, Johnson 1-0-0, R. Lindholm 2-1-1, Masher 2-1-0, Carter 0-0-0, Daniels 3-1-2, Carillo 1-0-0, Butler 3-2-1. Totals: 30-8-12
RBI: Watson, B. Lindholm 2, Odoy, Daniels
WP: Kohan
Manchester: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Triton (4-3): 0 0 1 6 0 1 0 — 8
Lynnfield 12, Georgetown 1
Georgetown (1): Sedgwick lf/2b 2-1-1, Gaeta 1b 2-0-1, Kantorski c 2-0-0, J. Lucido ss 2-0-1, Kent p/lf 2-0-1, Thompson 3b 2-0-0, Gilmore dh 2-0-0, C. Lucido cf 2-0-0, Gilbo rf 2-0-0, Giguere 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 18-1-4
RBI: J. Lucido
LP: Kent
Records: Georgetown 2-6
Softball
Triton 15, Pentucket 13
Pentucket (13): Latham p 5-1-0, Codair lf 4-2-2, Hamel cf 5-1-1, Sargent ss 3-3-3, Pichette 1b 4-1-1, Agocs c 3-1-1, Mitchell 2b 4-0-2, Stock dp 4-2-3, Lopata 3b 1-2-0, Gatchell 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 33-13-13
Triton (15): Reiniger 2b 5-2-4, Oldoni cf 5-2-4, Story ss 3-2-2, M. Johnson p 2-3-2, E. Johnson cr 0-0-0, Harris c 3-2-1, McKendry cr 0-0-0, Colburn c 1-0-0, Romine 3b 4-1-2, Haley 3b 0-0-0, Kiricoples rf 4-1-2, Jaques 1b 3-1-0, Indingaro lf 4-1-2. Totals: 34-15-19
RBI: P — Codair 3, Hamel 2, Sargent, Pichette 2, Agocs, Mitchell 2, Stock 2; T — N/A
WP: M. Johnson; LP: Latham
Pentucket (3-5): 0 0 6 0 1 0 6 — 13
Triton (3-4): 7 1 0 4 2 1 0 — 15
Sunday, May 23
Baseball
Pentucket 13, Rockport 1
Pentucket (13): Melone ss 3-2-1, Lynch c 3-2-1, Kamuda cf 2-4-1, Dwight p 4-2-4, Hunt 1b 2-2-2, Bucco rf 2-0-1, Roberts lf 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-0-1, Winter 3b 2-1-0.
RBI: Dwight 7, Hunt 2, Bucco
WP: Dwight
Pentucket (5-3): 3 0 1 6 0 3 — 13
Rockport: 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
