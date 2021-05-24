Thursday, May 20

Baseball

Hamilton-Wenham 11, Amesbury 2

Amesbury (2): Harring ss 4-0-1, D. MacDonald lf 3-1-2, Lopez cf 4-0-0, Kimball p 4-0-0, Gilleo dh 4-0-1, Donovan 3b 2-0-0, Scialdone rf 2-1-1, W. Arsenault c 2-0-0, L. Arsenault 3b 3-0-0.

RBI: Gilleo, D. MacDonald

WP: Coffey; LP: Bentley

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 9 — 11

Amesbury (4-2): 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 —  2

Friday, May 21

Baseball

Newburyport 10, North Reading 3

Newburyport (10): Fehlner p 3-1-1, Lawton cr 0-2-0, Lucci ss 2-3-1, Stallard 2b 4-2-2, Roberts ph 0-0-0, Buontempo cf 2-0-2, Budgell cf 0-1-0, Fortuna dh 4-0-2, White c 4-0-2, Cowles c 1-0-0, Archer lf 4-0-0, Ford 1b 3-0-0, Forrest 1b 1-0-0, Habib rf 5-1-2, Connor 3b 0-0-0, Tahnk 3b 0-0-0. Totals: 33-10-12

RBI: Stallard 3, Buontempo 3, Fortuna, White

WP: Fehlner

Newburyport (6-0): 2 0 2 3 0 1 2 — 10

North Reading: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 —  3

Boys Lacrosse

Newburyport 14, Lynnfield 2

Goals: Kennedy Heath 2, Jake Palma 2, Ryan McHugh 2, Zach Lever, Owen Kreuz, Christian Kinsey, Andrew Cullen, Jackson Marshall, Colin McLoy, Ryan Cottone, Oliver Pons

Assists: Jon Groth 3, Lever, Kreuz, Kinsey

Lynnfield: 1 0 1 0 —  2

Newburyport (3-1): 4 5 3 2 — 14

Pentucket 14, Manchester 2

Goals: Aidan Tierney 5, Ben Turpin 3, Joe Turpin 3, Seamus O’Keefe, Henry Walsh, Evan Napolitano

Assists: O’Keefe 4, J. Turpin 2, B. Turpin, Napolitano, Walsh

Saves: Cam Smith 11

Pentucket (2-2): 7 1 3 3 — 14

Manchester: 0 1 0 1 —  2

Triton 11, North Reading 3

Goals: James Tatro 5, Jared Leonard 4, JP Trojan 2

Assists: Leonard 2, Thomas Cahill, CJ Goldey, Dylan Angelopolous, Tatro

Triton (5-1): 5 2 3 1 — 11

North Reading: 0 0 1 2 —  3

Girls Lacrosse

Triton 14, North Reading 12

Goals: Kate Trojan 6, Ashley Silva 5, Chloe Connors 3

Assists: Silva 3, Connors 3, Trojan 2

Saves: Julia Price 12

North Reading: 4 4 3 1 — 12

Triton (3-3): 5 2 3 4 — 14

Newburyport 26, Lynnfield 1

Goals: Lily Pons 4, Sam King 3, Anna Affolter 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Makenna Ward 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Emma Foley 2, Emily Fuller, Izzy Rosa, Liberty Palermino, Anneliese Truesdale, Lily Spaulding, Lily Troupe, Laney Lucci, Annie Shay, Sydney Turner, Josie Palma

Assists: Affolter 3, King 2, Pons 2, Spaulding 2, Foley 2, McDonald

Records: Newburyport 5-0

Softball

Lynnfield 13, Georgetown 5

Georgetown (5): Mansfield ss 3-0-0, Mogavero p 4-3-3, Dullea c 4-0-1, Caplin 1b 3-0-1, Halman cf 3-0-0, Skahan 3b 3-1-3, Ruggeiro 2b 3-1-1, Sanderson rf 1-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 2-0-0, Stevens lf 1-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0. Totals: 29-5-7

RBI: Skahan 2, Allen, Ruggeiro, Mansfield

LP: Mogavero

Lynnfield (1-5): 2 0 3 0 0 5 3 — 13

Georgetown (6-1): 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 —  5

Pentucket 14, Ipswich 4

Pentucket (14): Latham p 5-5-4, Agocs c 5-0-2, Hamel cf 4-2-2, Sargent ss 5-0-3, Pichette 1b 5-0-3, Mitchell 2b 3-1-1, Stock rf 2-2-1, Lopata 3b 5-1-1, Daley lf 2-1-1, Gatchel 2b 2-0-0, Connelly rf 2-1-1, Codair lf 3-1-1. Totals: 43-14-20

RBI: Latham 3, Agocs 2, Hamel 2, Sargent 3, Pichette 2, Daley

WP: Latham

Pentucket (3-4): 1 2 6 0 2 3 0 — 14

Ipswich: 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 —  4

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield 5, Pentucket 0

Records: Pentucket 0-4

North Reading 4, Newburyport 1

Local winners:

Doubles: 1. Tommy Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-2, 6-3

Records: Newburyport 3-2

Girls Tennis

Lynnfield 4, Pentucket 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Olivia Colby 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Records: Pentucket 1-4

Newburyport 4, North Reading 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Elle Doucette 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 6-0, 6-2

Records: Newburyport 6-0

Boys Track and Field

Triton 95, Lynnfield 40

Area winners:

Discus: Eliot Lent 99-3; Javelin: Lent 137-2; Long jump: Matt Olson 18-7 1/2; Triple jump: Reilly Gagnon 40-4; High jump: Olson 5-10; 110 hurdles: Gagnon 15.38; 100 meters: Joe Delmonico 11.25; 4x100 relay: Josh Monroe, Lent, Parker Burns, Olson 45.53; 400: Gagnon 51.19; 400 hurdles: Olson 67.65; 800: Bryan Nichols 2:17.93; 2-mile: Graham Stedfast 10:49.01

Records: Triton 3-1

Girls Track and Field

Lynnfield 76, Triton 68

Area winners:

100 meters: Aleyo Amasa-Titus 13.63; Mile: Avery Upite 5:49.38; 4x100 relay: Alexa Bonasera, Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Teagan Wilson, Trinity Cole 52.82; 800: Kyla Prussman 2:29.32; 2-mile: Sarah Harrington 11:58.47; 4x400 relay: Prussman, Wilson, Anna Romano, Kendall Liebert 4:21

Records: Triton 2-2

Wrestling

Pentucket 36, Gloucester 33

Saturday, May 22

Baseball

Newburyport 7, Amesbury 6

Amesbury (6): Harring ss 4-0-0, D. MacDonald cf 4-1-2, Lopez p 4-0-0, Kimball lf 3-0-2, Gilleo dh 3-1-1, Donovan 3b 4-0-0, Scialdone rf 4-0-1, W. Arsenault c 2-1-1, Bentley 1b 2-1-0. Totals: 30-6-7

Newburyport (7): Budgell cf 3-1-1, Fehlner 2b 4-1-1, Lucci ss 3-0-1, Stallard p/3b 4-2-1, Buontempo rf 2-1-1, White c 4-0-0, Fortuna dh 4-0-1, Stick pr 0-1-0, Archer lf 2-1-1, Connor 3b 0-0-0, Forrest p 2-0-0, Ford 1b 0-0-0. Totals: 28-7-7

RBI: A — Gilleo 3, D. MacDonald, Lopez, Kimball; N — Buontempo 3, Stallard, Budgell, Archer

HR: N — Buontempo

WP: Forrest; LP: Sorgini

Amesbury (4-3): 0 0 0 1 5 0 0 — 6

Newburyport (7-0): 0 0 0 0 5 1 1 — 7

Ipswich 9, Pentucket 8

Pentucket (8): Melone ss 4-0-1, Lynch c 4-2-2, Kamuda p 4-0-0, Dwight 1b 4-3-3, Hunt 3b 3-2-2, Bucco rf 4-0-3, Roberts lf 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 4-0-0, Winter dh 3-1-1.

RBI: Lynch, Dwight 2, Bucco

LP: Winter

Ipswich: 1 0 3 0 0 0 5 — 9

Pentucket: 2 2 1 3 0 0 0 — 8

Triton 8, Manchester 1

Triton (7): Watson 4-1-1, Kohan 3-0-1, MacDonald 1-1-1, B. Lindholm 3-0-1, Mostellar 1-0-1, Odoy 3-0-1, N. Dupuis 1-0-0, Abt 2-1-2, Johnson 1-0-0, R. Lindholm 2-1-1, Masher 2-1-0, Carter 0-0-0, Daniels 3-1-2, Carillo 1-0-0, Butler 3-2-1. Totals: 30-8-12

RBI: Watson, B. Lindholm 2, Odoy, Daniels

WP: Kohan

Manchester: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1

Triton (4-3): 0 0 1 6 0 1 0 — 8

Lynnfield 12, Georgetown 1

Georgetown (1): Sedgwick lf/2b 2-1-1, Gaeta 1b 2-0-1, Kantorski c 2-0-0, J. Lucido ss 2-0-1, Kent p/lf 2-0-1, Thompson 3b 2-0-0, Gilmore dh 2-0-0, C. Lucido cf 2-0-0, Gilbo rf 2-0-0, Giguere 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 18-1-4

RBI: J. Lucido

LP: Kent

Records: Georgetown 2-6

Softball

Triton 15, Pentucket 13

Pentucket (13): Latham p 5-1-0, Codair lf 4-2-2, Hamel cf 5-1-1, Sargent ss 3-3-3, Pichette 1b 4-1-1, Agocs c 3-1-1, Mitchell 2b 4-0-2, Stock dp 4-2-3, Lopata 3b 1-2-0, Gatchell 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 33-13-13

Triton (15): Reiniger 2b 5-2-4, Oldoni cf 5-2-4, Story ss 3-2-2, M. Johnson p 2-3-2, E. Johnson cr 0-0-0, Harris c 3-2-1, McKendry cr 0-0-0, Colburn c 1-0-0, Romine 3b 4-1-2, Haley 3b 0-0-0, Kiricoples rf 4-1-2, Jaques 1b 3-1-0, Indingaro lf 4-1-2. Totals: 34-15-19

RBI: P — Codair 3, Hamel 2, Sargent, Pichette 2, Agocs, Mitchell 2, Stock 2; T — N/A

WP: M. Johnson; LP: Latham

Pentucket (3-5): 0 0 6 0 1 0 6 — 13

Triton (3-4): 7 1 0 4 2 1 0 — 15

Sunday, May 23

Baseball

Pentucket 13, Rockport 1

Pentucket (13): Melone ss 3-2-1, Lynch c 3-2-1, Kamuda cf 2-4-1, Dwight p 4-2-4, Hunt 1b 2-2-2, Bucco rf 2-0-1, Roberts lf 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-0-1, Winter 3b 2-1-0.

RBI: Dwight 7, Hunt 2, Bucco

WP: Dwight

Pentucket (5-3): 3 0 1 6 0 3 — 13

Rockport: 1 0 0 0 0 0 —  1

