Wednesday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

Hamilton-Wenham 50, Amesbury 42

Amesbury (3-9): 9 12 14  7 — 42

Hamilton-Wenham (10-2): 5 13 16 16 — 50

Girls Basketball

Amesbury 59, Hamilton-Wenham 32

CAL vs. Cancer Baker Semifinals

Amesbury (59): M. Hallinan 3-0-7, Sullivan 1-0-3, DeLong 5-2-13, A. Hallinan 5-3-14, Pettet 0-1-1, Redford 6-0-16, Kimball 1-0-2, McAndrews 1-1-3, Dollas 0-0-0, Catarius 0-0-0.

3-pointers: Redford 4, M. Hallinan, Sullivan, DeLong, A. Hallinan

Hamilton-Wenham (3-9):  8  8  9  7 — 32

Amesbury (8-3): 11 14 19 15 — 59

Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 28

CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Semifinals

Pentucket (48): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 1-0-3, Thompson 1-0-3, Maurer 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-2-2, Dube 2-3-8, Bellacqua 1-2-4, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-0-0, Reading 2-0-4, Currie 5-0-10, Cleveland 5-0-12, Lopata 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-48

3-pointers: Cleveland 2, Cloutier, Thompson, Dube

Lynnfield (6-6): 9  3  2 14 — 28

Pentucket (11-1): 9 13 17  9 — 48

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0

Newburyport (9-1-1): 0 1 1 — 2

Lynnfield: 0 0 0 — 0

CAL vs. Cancer Semifinals

Goals: Owen Spence, Ryan Archer

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport 2, Gloucester 1

Newburyport (7-3-2): 0 0 2 — 2

Gloucester: 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Fiona Dunphy 2

Assists: Katie Brown, Ellie Turgeon, Kaylie Sullivan, Kiara Farrar

HPNA 7, Central Catholic 1

Central Catholic: 0 0 1 — 1

HPNA (3-7-1): 2 4 1 — 7

Goals: HPNA — Kaitlyn Bush 3, Shelby Nassar 2, Morgan Whitlock, Sophie Znamierowski; CC — Grace Gervais

Assists: HPNA — Brooke Duqette 2, Kat Yelsits 2, Emma Skafas, Nassar; CC — Kristin Liztenburg, Megan Malalepszy

Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 24; CC — Elizabeth Smith 28

