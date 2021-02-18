Wednesday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Hamilton-Wenham 50, Amesbury 42
Amesbury (3-9): 9 12 14 7 — 42
Hamilton-Wenham (10-2): 5 13 16 16 — 50
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 59, Hamilton-Wenham 32
CAL vs. Cancer Baker Semifinals
Amesbury (59): M. Hallinan 3-0-7, Sullivan 1-0-3, DeLong 5-2-13, A. Hallinan 5-3-14, Pettet 0-1-1, Redford 6-0-16, Kimball 1-0-2, McAndrews 1-1-3, Dollas 0-0-0, Catarius 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Redford 4, M. Hallinan, Sullivan, DeLong, A. Hallinan
Hamilton-Wenham (3-9): 8 8 9 7 — 32
Amesbury (8-3): 11 14 19 15 — 59
Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 28
CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Semifinals
Pentucket (48): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 1-0-3, Thompson 1-0-3, Maurer 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-2-2, Dube 2-3-8, Bellacqua 1-2-4, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-0-0, Reading 2-0-4, Currie 5-0-10, Cleveland 5-0-12, Lopata 1-0-2. Totals: 18-7-48
3-pointers: Cleveland 2, Cloutier, Thompson, Dube
Lynnfield (6-6): 9 3 2 14 — 28
Pentucket (11-1): 9 13 17 9 — 48
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 2, Lynnfield 0
Newburyport (9-1-1): 0 1 1 — 2
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 — 0
CAL vs. Cancer Semifinals
Goals: Owen Spence, Ryan Archer
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport 2, Gloucester 1
Newburyport (7-3-2): 0 0 2 — 2
Gloucester: 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Fiona Dunphy 2
Assists: Katie Brown, Ellie Turgeon, Kaylie Sullivan, Kiara Farrar
HPNA 7, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic: 0 0 1 — 1
HPNA (3-7-1): 2 4 1 — 7
Goals: HPNA — Kaitlyn Bush 3, Shelby Nassar 2, Morgan Whitlock, Sophie Znamierowski; CC — Grace Gervais
Assists: HPNA — Brooke Duqette 2, Kat Yelsits 2, Emma Skafas, Nassar; CC — Kristin Liztenburg, Megan Malalepszy
Saves: HPNA — Kira Connors 24; CC — Elizabeth Smith 28
