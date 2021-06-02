Monday, May 31
Baseball
Lynnfield 14, Triton 8
Triton (8): Watson 4-2-3, Kohan 4-1-2, B. Lindholm 3-1-2, Odoy 4-1-1, Abt 4-1-1, Masher 4-0-0, G. Dupuis 3-0-0, R. Lindholm 2-1-0, Daniels 2-0-0, Carter 1-0-0, Butler 0-1-0. Totals: 31-8-9
RBI: Watson, Kohan 3, B. Lindholm, Odoy, Abt 2
HR: Watson, Abt
LP: Kohan
Triton (4-6): 3 1 0 1 0 3 0 — 8
Lynnfield: 3 3 0 0 8 0 0 — 14
Boys Lacrosse
Manchester 16, Amesbury 0
Records: Amesbury 0-7
Softball
Rockport 8, Georgetown 2
Georgetown (2): Mansfield ss 3-0-3, Mogavero p 3-1-1, Dullea c 4-0-1, Caplin 1b 4-0-1, Halman cf 3-0-1, Skahan 3b 4-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 3-0-1, Sanderson rf 1-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 1-0-0, Stevens lf 1-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0, Cooper 1-1-1. Totals: 29-2-9
RBI: Halman, Mansfield
LP: Mogavero
Georgetown (2-8): 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 — 2
Rockport (6-3): 0 0 3 1 3 1 0 — 8
Triton 11, Lynnfield 10
Triton (11): Oldoni 4-2-2, Indingaro 1-2-0, Story 4-1-2, M. Johnson 4-0-1, Harris 4-1-1, Kiricoples 4-1-1, Colburn 3-1-2, Jacques 3-1-0, Haley 1-0-0, Romine 1-1-1, McKendry 0-0-0, E. Johnson 0-1-0. Totals: 29-11-10
RBI: Oldoni 4, Story, M. Johnson, Harris, Kiricoples, Romine 2
HR: Oldoni
WP: M. Johnson
Records: Triton 5-5
Tuesday, June 1
Baseball
North Reading 15, Georgetown 6
Georgetown (6): Sedgwick p/lf 3-0-0, Lee ph 1-1-0, Gaeta 1b 3-1-0, Kantorski c/3b/ss 4-2-2, Gioia cr 0-1-0, J. Lucido ss/cf 4-0-1, Kent rf 4-2-2, Thompson 3b/p 2-0-1, C. Lucido cf/p 3-0-0, Barosin dh 3-0-0, Gilstein 2b/c 2-0-0, Popielski ph 1-0-0, Gilbo lf 0-0-0, Gilmore p 0-0-0, Giguere 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 30-6-6
RBI: Kent 3, Thompson
LP: Sedgwick
Georgetown (3-8): 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 — 6
North Reading: 9 0 0 5 0 1 0 — 15
Newburyport 9, Pentucket 3
Newburyport (9): Fehlner p 4-1-1, Lucci ss 5-1-1, Stallard 2b 3-2-2, Buontempo rf 3-3-2, Budgell cf 2-1-1, Archer lf 4-1-1, White c 3-0-1, Habib dh 4-0-1, Ford 1b 3-0-1, Connor 3b 0-0-0. Totals: 31-9-11
Pentucket (3): Melone ss 3-1-1, Lynch c 3-0-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Dwight 1b 3-0-0, Hunt p 3-1-1, Kamuda cf 3-1-1, Roberts lf 3-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-0-1, Winter 3b 2-0-0, Inger ph 1-0-1. Totals: 27-3-7
RBI: N — Archer 3, Budgell 2, Buontempo, White, Habib; P — Bucco, Kamuda
HR: Budgell
WP: Fehlner; LP: Hunt
Newburyport (10-1): 3 0 2 0 0 0 4 — 9
Pentucket (5-4): 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3
Manchester 6, Amesbury 0
Amesbury (0): Harring 2b 3-0-0, Cucinotta ss 2-0-0, Lopez cf 3-0-1, D. MacDonald p 3-0-1, Gilleo c 3-0-0, Kimball 1b 3-0-0, Scialdone rf 2-0-0, W. Arsenault dh 2-0-0, L. Arsenault lf 2-0-0.
RBI: None
LP: D. MacDonald
Manchester: 1 0 0 0 0 3 2 — 6
Amesbury (6-4): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 11, Hamilton-Wenham 4
Goals: Ben Turpin 4, Aidan Tierney 3, Henry Walsh 3, Ethan Ferrant
Assists: Seamus O'Keefe 3, B. Turpin 3, Tierney 3
Saves: Cam Smith 19
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 2 1 — 4
Pentucket (5-3): 4 4 1 2 — 11
Girls Lacrosse
Newburyport 20, Georgetown 1
Georgetown (1-7): 0 0 1 0 — 1
Newburyport (8-0): 8 7 3 2 — 20
Pentucket 19, Hamilton-Wenham 11
Goals: Lana Mickelson 8, Audrey Conover 5, Mackenzie Currie 2, Lauren Nightingale 2, Greta Maurer, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: Maurer 8, Conover 2, Sarah Graninger, Gabby Acardi, Currie
Pentucket (6-2): 7 4 4 4 — 19
Hamilton-Wenham: 2 2 3 4 — 11
Softball
Georgetown 13, Ipswich 1
Georgetown (13): Mansfield ss 4-2-3, Mogavero p 4-3-3, Dullea c 3-1-2, Caplin 1b 3-1-2, Halman cf 3-1-2, Skahan 3b 3-1-2, Ruggeiro 2b 3-1-0, Mitchell rf 1-1-1, Cooper rf 1-1-1, Stevens rf 1-1-0, Furlong lf 1-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0, Sanderson lf 1-0-0. Totals: 29-13-16
RBI: Caplin 3, Dullea, Halman, Mogavero, Skahan 2, Mansfield
HR: Mogavero
WP: Mogavero
Ipswich (3-8): 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Georgetown (3-8): 2 1 8 1 0 1 — 13
Boys Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 0-6
Girls Tennis
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 1
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Parker Greason 6-2, 6-0
Records: Pentucket 1-6
Boys Track and Field
Amesbury 86.5, Pentucket 58.5
Area winners:
Pole vault: Joel Jancewicz (A) 9-0; Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente (A) 43-0; Discus: Max Lapointe (A) 135-5; Javelin: Brady Dore (A) 135-5; Long jump: Ben Ayotte (A) 20-1; Triple jump: Kaiden Currie (P) 38-5; High jump: Ayotte (A) 5-6; 110 hurdles: Currie (P) 16.6; 100 meters: Ayotte (A) 11.3; Mile: Max Bohler (A) 4:51.7; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Joel Spaulding, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 45.7; 400: Alex Pedersen (P) 54.8; 400 hurdles: Ethan Rowe (A) 58.1; 800: Rowe (A) 2:04.4; 200: John Remington-Field (A) 23.9; 2-mile: Drew Sanford (A) 11:54; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Matt Zylinski, Sam Attwood, Pedersen, Colin Costa) 3:53.4
Records: Pentucket 1-5, Amesbury 5-1
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 95, Amesbury 50
Area winners:
Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens (P) 8-6; Shot put: Avery Hallinan (A) 32-0 1/2; Discus: McKenna Hallinan (A) 87-4; Javelin: M. Hallinan (A) 82-0; Long jump: Emily Rubio (P) 16-7; Triple jump: Dickens (P) 32-4; High jump: E. Rubio (P) 5-2; 100 hurdles: Dickens (P) 16.4; 100 meters: Reese Gallant (P) 12.4; Mile: Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:38.6; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Dickens, Gallant) 50.1; 400: Lia Alsup (P) 65.9; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio (P) 67.7; 800: Erin Muir (P) 2:36.8; 200: Sabrina Campbell (P) 26.5; 2-mile: Ella Edic (P) 12:46.7; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Libby Murphy, P. Rubio, Alsup, E. Rubio) 4:28.6
Records: Pentucket 5-1, Amesbury 3-3
