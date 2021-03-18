Wednesday, March 17
Girls Volleyball
Triton 3, Pentucket 1
Kills: T — Mia Berardino 11, Emily Hoggard 6
Blocks: T — Berardino 2, Hoggard 1
Assists: T — Molly Kimball 20, Isabella Oldoni 8
Aces: T — Berardino 14, Evelyn Pearson 5, Nicole Trotta 5
Digs: T — Berardino 5, Trinity Cole 4, Pearson 4
Pentucket (0-3): 14 11 25 10 — 1
Triton (3-1): 25 25 21 25 — 3
Newburyport 3, Georgetown 0
Kills: N — Abigail Gillingham 5
Blocks: N — Gillingham 1
Assists: N — Lauren Kolman 10
Aces: N — Emma Foley 4, Ava Hartley 4
Digs: N — Kate Sarra 3
Georgetown (0-1): 20 17 20 — 0
Newburyport (2-2): 25 25 25 — 3
