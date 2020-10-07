Monday, Oct. 5

Golf

Lynnfield 75, Newburyport 151

Team leaders: Andrew Cullen 28 points, Colin Richmond 28, Grady Childs 27, Sam Lyman 25, Joe O’Connell 22, Cam Collette 21

Records: Newburyport 4-0, Lynnfield 0-2

Georgetown 97, Triton 139

Team leaders: T — Cael Kohan 28 points, Griffin Houlihan 28, Braeden McDonald 25, Connor Houlihan 22; G — Logan Corriveau 26, Jack Sorenson 24

Records: Georgetown 0-3, Triton 2-0

Boys Soccer

Georgetown 1, Amesbury 0

Goals: C.J. Goldey

Assists: Cam Rooney

Saves: G — Luke van Galen 6; A — Charlie Mackie 4

Amesbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Georgetown (1-0): 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Amesbury 6, Georgetown 1

Goals: A — Alyssa Pettet 3, McKenna Hallinan, MK McElaney, Cali Catarius; G — Carena Ziolkowski

Assists: A — Catarius 2, M. Hallinan, McElaney, Pettet; G — Kayla Gibbs

Saves: A — Julia Campbell 6; G — Mary Surette 10

Georgetown (0-1): 0 1 — 1

Amesbury (1-0): 4 2 — 6

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Field Hockey

Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Goals: Vivian Burr, Madeleine Mogavero

Assists: Allie Countie 2

Saves: Brownwyn Hadley 7

Georgetown (2-0): 1 1 — 2

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0

North Reading 7, Triton 1

Goals: Maddie Hillick

Assists: None

Saves: Julia Price 7

Triton (0-2): 0 1 — 1

North Reading: 5 2 — 7

Golf

Rockport 127, Pentucket 85

Team leaders: Ava Spencer 24 points, Dom Cignetti 14, Colby Jaslowich 13, Andrew Felzani 13

Records: Pentucket 0-4

Georgetown 99, Amesbury 94

Team leaders: G — Jack Sorenson 27 points, Logan Corriveau 26; A — Brady Landry 19, Ian Pelletier 17

Records: Georgetown 1-3, Amesbury 0-3

