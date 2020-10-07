Monday, Oct. 5
Golf
Lynnfield 75, Newburyport 151
Team leaders: Andrew Cullen 28 points, Colin Richmond 28, Grady Childs 27, Sam Lyman 25, Joe O’Connell 22, Cam Collette 21
Records: Newburyport 4-0, Lynnfield 0-2
Georgetown 97, Triton 139
Team leaders: T — Cael Kohan 28 points, Griffin Houlihan 28, Braeden McDonald 25, Connor Houlihan 22; G — Logan Corriveau 26, Jack Sorenson 24
Records: Georgetown 0-3, Triton 2-0
Boys Soccer
Georgetown 1, Amesbury 0
Goals: C.J. Goldey
Assists: Cam Rooney
Saves: G — Luke van Galen 6; A — Charlie Mackie 4
Amesbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (1-0): 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Amesbury 6, Georgetown 1
Goals: A — Alyssa Pettet 3, McKenna Hallinan, MK McElaney, Cali Catarius; G — Carena Ziolkowski
Assists: A — Catarius 2, M. Hallinan, McElaney, Pettet; G — Kayla Gibbs
Saves: A — Julia Campbell 6; G — Mary Surette 10
Georgetown (0-1): 0 1 — 1
Amesbury (1-0): 4 2 — 6
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Field Hockey
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Goals: Vivian Burr, Madeleine Mogavero
Assists: Allie Countie 2
Saves: Brownwyn Hadley 7
Georgetown (2-0): 1 1 — 2
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 — 0
North Reading 7, Triton 1
Goals: Maddie Hillick
Assists: None
Saves: Julia Price 7
Triton (0-2): 0 1 — 1
North Reading: 5 2 — 7
Golf
Rockport 127, Pentucket 85
Team leaders: Ava Spencer 24 points, Dom Cignetti 14, Colby Jaslowich 13, Andrew Felzani 13
Records: Pentucket 0-4
Georgetown 99, Amesbury 94
Team leaders: G — Jack Sorenson 27 points, Logan Corriveau 26; A — Brady Landry 19, Ian Pelletier 17
Records: Georgetown 1-3, Amesbury 0-3
