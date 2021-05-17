Friday, May 14
Boys Lacrosse
North Reading 16, Amesbury 0
Records: Amesbury 0-1
Ipswich 9, Newburyport 8 (OT)
Goals: Zach Lever 3, Jon Groth 2, Jake Palma, Kennedy Heath, Andrew Cullen
Assists: Owen Kreuz, Lever, Palma
Records: Newburyport 2-1
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 14, Georgetown 10
Goals: T — Kate Trojan 7, Chloe Connors 3, Maddie Hillick 2, Brooke Nangle 2, Ashley Silva; G — Mary Surette 5, Elle Schneider 2, Abby Stauss, Allison Deluca, Abbie Donahue
Assists: T — Connors 3, Hillick 2, Trojan 2, Silva; G — Donahue 3, Schneider 2, Deluca
Saves: T — Julia Price 15; G — Kayla Gibbs 9
Georgetown (0-2): 1 1 3 5 — 10
Triton (2-2): 4 5 2 3 — 14
Newburyport 19, Ipswich 6
Goals: Sam King 5, Izzy Rosa 4, Anna Affolter 3, Rita Cahalane 3, Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Olivia McDonald, Laney Lucci, Lily Pons
Assists: Pons 3, Rosa 2, Emily Fuller, King, Affolter
Saves: Erin Osinski 6, Kate Keller 2
Ipswich: 1 0 3 2 — 6
Newburyport (3-0): 3 8 4 4 — 19
Pentucket 12, Manchester 11 (OT)
Goals: Greta Maurer 4, Lana Mickelson 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane, Audrey Conover
Assists: Maurer 5, Mickelson 5
Manchester: 1 3 3 4 0 — 11
Pentucket (3-1): 3 6 1 1 1 — 12
Boys Tennis
Newburyport 3, Ipswich 2
Local winners:
Singles: 3. Will Smith 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Tomas Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-4, 6-4; 2. Nathaniel Howard-Austin Yim 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
Records: Newburyport 2-0
Manchester 4, Pentucket 1
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Stratton Seymour 6-1, 0-6, 6-4
Records: Pentucket 0-3
Girls Tennis
Manchester 5, Pentucket 0
Records: Manchester 1-3
North Reading 4, Amesbury 1
Local winners:
Doubles: 1. Kanthi Patel-Meghan Croteau 6-4, 6-0
Records: Amesbury 0-3
Newburyport 5, Ipswich 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-3, 7-5; 2. Elle Doucette 6-1, 6-0; 3. Katherine O'Connor 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ana Lynch-Emma Johnston 6-1, 6-2
Records: Newburyport 3-0
Boys Track and Field
Ipswich 76, Pentucket 62
Pentucket winners:
Long jump: Brandon Lee 20-3; 100 meters: Yanni Kakouris 11.5; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Kade Dennis, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 45.8; 200: Lee 24.3
Records: Pentucket 0-2
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 103, Ipswich 38
Pentucket winners:
Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens 8-0; Long jump: Emily Rubio 16-6; Triple jump: Dickens 34-0; High jump: Emily Rubio 5-4; 100 meters: Reese Gallant 12.8; Mile: Phoebe Rubio 5:40.1; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Kinneal Dickens, Reese Gallant) 55.4; 400: Syeira Campbell 60.6; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio 69.9; 800: Erin Muir 2:36.4; 200: Sabrina Campbell 26.3; 2-mile: Ella Edic 13:09.9; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Libby Murphy, Lia Alsup, Emily Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 4:26.8
Records: Pentucket 2-0
Wrestling
Pentucket 42, Salem 18
Records: Pentucket 1-0
Saturday, May 15
Baseball
Pentucket 11, Georgetown 2
Georgetown (2): Kantorski c 4-0-1, Kent lf 3-0-0, Gaeta p/1b 3-1-2, J. Lucido ss 3-1-1, Sedgwick 1b/3b/p 3-0-1, Gilmore p 0-0-0, Thompson p/3b 2-0-0, C. Lucido cf 3-0-0, Giguere dh 3-0-0, Gilstein 2b 2-0-0. Totals: 26-2-5
Pentucket (11): Melone ss 4-0-1, Lynch c 2-2-1, Kamuda rf/p 3-1-2, Dwight p/1b 4-1-2, Hunt 1b 2-2-2, Roberts lf 4-1-2, Inger dh 3-1-1, Majka ph 1-0-0, Ventola 2b 4-2-2, Winter 3b 2-1-1, Wright ph 1-0-0. Totals: 31-11-13
RBI: G — J. Lucido; P — Melone, Kamuda 5, Dwight 2, Roberts, Ventola 2
WP: Dwight; LP: Gaeta
Georgetown (2-3): 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2
Pentucket (3-2): 1 3 2 3 2 0 0 — 11
Newburyport 7, Manchester 0
Newburyport (7): Budgell rf 3-1-1, Fehlner p 4-1-1, Lucci ss 3-0-1, Stallard 2b 4-1-1, Buontempo cf 3-2-1, Archer lf 3-0-0, White c 2-1-1, Ford 1b 2-1-0, Connor 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 26-7-6
RBI: Lucci 2, Budgell, Fehlner, Buontempo, Connor
WP: Fehlner
Manchester: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (4-0): 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 — 7
Rockport 6, Triton 0
Triton (0): Watson 4-0-1, Kohan 3-0-1, B. Lindholm 3-0-1, Odoy 3-0-1, Abt 3-0-1, R. Lindholm 3-0-0, Masher 3-0-1, Carter 2-0-0, Butler 1-0-1, G. Dupuis 3-0-0. Totals: 28-0-7
RBI: None
WP: Beal; LP: Watson
Rockport: 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 6
Triton (3-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
