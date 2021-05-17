Friday, May 14

Boys Lacrosse

North Reading 16, Amesbury 0 

Records: Amesbury 0-1

Ipswich 9, Newburyport 8 (OT)

Goals: Zach Lever 3, Jon Groth 2, Jake Palma, Kennedy Heath, Andrew Cullen

Assists: Owen Kreuz, Lever, Palma

Records: Newburyport 2-1

Girls Lacrosse

Triton 14, Georgetown 10

Goals: T — Kate Trojan 7, Chloe Connors 3, Maddie Hillick 2, Brooke Nangle 2, Ashley Silva; G — Mary Surette 5, Elle Schneider 2, Abby Stauss, Allison Deluca, Abbie Donahue

Assists: T — Connors 3, Hillick 2, Trojan 2, Silva; G — Donahue 3, Schneider 2, Deluca

Saves: T — Julia Price 15; G — Kayla Gibbs 9

Georgetown (0-2): 1 1 3 5 — 10

Triton (2-2): 4 5 2 3 — 14

Newburyport 19, Ipswich 6

Goals: Sam King 5, Izzy Rosa 4, Anna Affolter 3, Rita Cahalane 3, Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Olivia McDonald, Laney Lucci, Lily Pons

Assists: Pons 3, Rosa 2, Emily Fuller, King, Affolter

Saves: Erin Osinski 6, Kate Keller 2

Ipswich: 1 0 3 2 —  6

Newburyport (3-0): 3 8 4 4 — 19

Pentucket 12, Manchester 11 (OT)

Goals: Greta Maurer 4, Lana Mickelson 3, Sarah Graninger 2, Katie Drislane, Audrey Conover

Assists: Maurer 5, Mickelson 5

Manchester: 1 3 3 4 0 — 11

Pentucket (3-1): 3 6 1 1 1 — 12

Boys Tennis

Newburyport 3, Ipswich 2

Local winners:

Singles: 3. Will Smith 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Tomas Jahn-Finn Sullivan 6-4, 6-4; 2. Nathaniel Howard-Austin Yim 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Records: Newburyport 2-0

Manchester 4, Pentucket 1

Local winners:

Singles: 2. Stratton Seymour 6-1, 0-6, 6-4

Records: Pentucket 0-3

Girls Tennis

Manchester 5, Pentucket 0

Records: Manchester 1-3

North Reading 4, Amesbury 1

Local winners:

Doubles: 1. Kanthi Patel-Meghan Croteau 6-4, 6-0

Records: Amesbury 0-3

Newburyport 5, Ipswich 0

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-3, 7-5; 2. Elle Doucette 6-1, 6-0; 3. Katherine O'Connor 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ana Lynch-Emma Johnston 6-1, 6-2

Records: Newburyport 3-0

Boys Track and Field

Ipswich 76, Pentucket 62

Pentucket winners:

Long jump: Brandon Lee 20-3; 100 meters: Yanni Kakouris 11.5; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Kade Dennis, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris) 45.8; 200: Lee 24.3

Records: Pentucket 0-2

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket 103, Ipswich 38

Pentucket winners:

Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens 8-0; Long jump: Emily Rubio 16-6; Triple jump: Dickens 34-0; High jump: Emily Rubio 5-4; 100 meters: Reese Gallant 12.8; Mile: Phoebe Rubio 5:40.1; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Kinneal Dickens, Reese Gallant) 55.4; 400: Syeira Campbell 60.6; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio 69.9; 800: Erin Muir 2:36.4; 200: Sabrina Campbell 26.3; 2-mile: Ella Edic 13:09.9; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Libby Murphy, Lia Alsup, Emily Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 4:26.8

Records: Pentucket 2-0

Wrestling

Pentucket 42, Salem 18

Records: Pentucket 1-0

Saturday, May 15

Baseball

Pentucket 11, Georgetown 2

Georgetown (2): Kantorski c 4-0-1, Kent lf 3-0-0, Gaeta p/1b 3-1-2, J. Lucido ss 3-1-1, Sedgwick 1b/3b/p 3-0-1, Gilmore p 0-0-0, Thompson p/3b 2-0-0, C. Lucido cf 3-0-0, Giguere dh 3-0-0, Gilstein 2b 2-0-0. Totals: 26-2-5

Pentucket (11): Melone ss 4-0-1, Lynch c 2-2-1, Kamuda rf/p 3-1-2, Dwight p/1b 4-1-2, Hunt 1b 2-2-2, Roberts lf 4-1-2, Inger dh 3-1-1, Majka ph 1-0-0, Ventola 2b 4-2-2, Winter 3b 2-1-1, Wright ph 1-0-0. Totals: 31-11-13

RBI: G — J. Lucido; P — Melone, Kamuda 5, Dwight 2, Roberts, Ventola 2

WP: Dwight; LP: Gaeta

Georgetown (2-3): 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 —  2

Pentucket (3-2): 1 3 2 3 2 0 0 — 11

Newburyport 7, Manchester 0

Newburyport (7): Budgell rf 3-1-1, Fehlner p 4-1-1, Lucci ss 3-0-1, Stallard 2b 4-1-1, Buontempo cf 3-2-1, Archer lf 3-0-0, White c 2-1-1, Ford 1b 2-1-0, Connor 3b 2-0-0. Totals: 26-7-6

RBI: Lucci 2, Budgell, Fehlner, Buontempo, Connor

WP: Fehlner

Manchester: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (4-0): 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 — 7

Rockport 6, Triton 0

Triton (0): Watson 4-0-1, Kohan 3-0-1, B. Lindholm 3-0-1, Odoy 3-0-1, Abt 3-0-1, R. Lindholm 3-0-0, Masher 3-0-1, Carter 2-0-0, Butler 1-0-1, G. Dupuis 3-0-0. Totals: 28-0-7

RBI: None

WP: Beal; LP: Watson

Rockport: 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 6

Triton (3-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

