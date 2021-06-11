Wednesday, June 9
Baseball
North Reading 5, Pentucket 3
Pentucket (3): Lynch c 3-1-3, Melone ss 4-0-0, Kamuda cf 2-0-0, Dwight p 4-1-1, Bucco rf 3-0-0, Hunt 1b 3-1-2, Roberts lf 3-0-2, Inger dh 2-0-0, Davis 1-0-0, Winter 3b 3-0-0.
RBI: Melone, Davis
Pentucket (6-7): 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 — 3
North Reading: 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 — 5
Softball
Amesbury 13, Georgetown 0
Georgetown (0): Mansfield ss 2-0-0, Mogavero p 2-0-0, Dullea c 2-0-0, Caplin 1b 2-0-0, Halman cf 2-0-0, Skahan 3b 2-0-0, Ruggeiro 2b 1-0-0, Cooper rf 1-0-0, Mitchell rf 0-0-0, Allen lf 1-0-0, Furlong lf 0-0-0. Totals: 15-0-0
Amesbury (13): E. Delisle c 3-2-2, Bezanson cf 3-2-2, Arsenault 1-0-0, DeLong 1b 2-3-2, O. Levasseur ss 3-0-1, I. Levasseur 3b 3-2-2, A. Delisle p 3-0-1, Campbell lf 2-1-1, Catarius 2b 2-1-1, Deacon 1-1-1, Celia rf 2-1-0, M. DiPietro 0-0-0.
RBI: G — None; A — Bezanson, DeLong 4, I. Levasseur, A. Delisle, Campbell, M. DiPietro
HR: A — DeLong
WP: A. Delisle; LP: Mogavero
Georgetown (3-9): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (9-0): 4 6 1 2 0 — 13
Amesbury 12, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Amesbury (12): E. Delisle dp 3-0-0, Catarius c 1-0-0, Bezanson cf 3-3-2, DeLong p 3-2-2, I. Levasseur 1b 1-2-1, Fitzgerald 1-0-0, A. Delisle 2b 1-1-1, Deacon 1-0-0, O. Levasseur ss 3-0-1, Arsenault lf 1-2-1, M. DiPietro 1-0-0, Campbell 3b 2-1-2, Celia rf 2-0-1, Kirby 1-0-0.
RBI: DeLong 2, I. Levasseur, A. Delisle 3, Arsenault, Celia
WP: DeLong
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (10-0): 5 4 2 1 0 — 12
Girls Tennis
Pentucket 5, Amesbury 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Olivia Colby (P) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Parker Greason (P) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Liberty Jackson (P) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ava Spencer-Lindsey Whalen (P) 6-4, 7-5; 2. Anna Milne-Sophie Heusser (P) 6-4, 7-5
Records: Pentucket 2-8, Amesbury 0-9
Boys Track and Field
Amesbury 77, Newburyport 68
Area winners:
Pole vault: John Remington-Field 10-6; Shot put: Max Lapointe (A) 42-3 3/4; Discus: Lapointe (A) 120-5; Javelin: Brady Dore (A) 120-10; Long jump: Ben Ayotte (A) 20-1; Triple jump: Trevor Ward (N) 41-4; High jump: Grayson Fowler (N) 6-0; 110 hurdles: Ean Hynes (N) 16.8; 100 meters: Ward (N) 11.3; Mile: Max Bohler (A) 4:52.1; 4x100 relay: Amesbury (Tristan Johnson, Nick Marden, Dore, Remington-Field) 46.5; 400: Will Acquaviva (N) 52.1; 400 hurdles: Ethan Rowe (A) 58.7; 800: TJ Carleo (N) 1:59.6; 200: Ward (N) 22.8; 2-mile: Aidan Hoidal-Bui (N) 11:09; 4x400 relay: Newburyport (Austin Hyer, James Forrest-Hay, Ethan Downs, Carleo)
Records: Newburyport 5-2, Amesbury 6-1
Triton 83, Pentucket 57
Area winners:
Pole vault: Brandon Lee (P) 8-0; Shot put: Henry Endyke (P) 35-6; Discus: Jon Marks (P) 97-2; Javelin: Eliot Lent (T) 134-7; Long jump: Reilly Gagnon (T) 21-1 1/2; Triple jump: Parker Burns (T) 41-9; High jump: Matt Olson (T) 5-8; 110 hurdles: Gagnon (T) 15.4; 100 meters: Yanni Kakouris (P) 11.4; Mile: Graham Stedfast (T) 5:13.54; 4x100 relay: Triton (Josh Monroe, Burns, Olson, Joe Delmonico) 45.0; 400: Stedfast (T) 58.9; 400 hurdles: Dexter Stark (P) 65.7; 800: Griffin White (T) 2:07; 200: Delmonico (T) 23.02; 2-mile: Colin Costa (P) 10:48; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Matt Zylinski, Sam Attwood, Costa, Alex Pedersen) 3:58.0
Records: Triton 4-3, Pentucket 1-6
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport 78, Amesbury 67
Area winners:
Pole vault: Madison Sanchez (A) 8-6; Shot put: Avery Hallinan (A) 31-9; Discus: McKenna Hallinan (A) 84-9; Javelin: Meagan McAndrews (A) 75-8; Long jump: Annabel Murray (N) 13-11; Triple jump: Meg Murray (N) 30-2 1/2; High jump: Caity Rooney (N) 4-10; 100 hurdles: McAndrews (A) 17.5; 100 meters: Nixie Raymond (A) 12.6; Mile: Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:41; 4x100 relay: Amesbury (Sanchez, Lidya Belanger, A. Hallinan, M. Hallinan) 54.7; 400: Blake Parker (N) 64.2; 400 hurdles: McAndrews (A) 72.7; 800: Violet Moore (N) 2:36.4; 200: Raymond (A) 27.8; 2-mile: Olivia D’Ambrosio (N) 12:53; 4x400 relay: Newburyport (Parker, Moore, A. Murray, Olivia Gustafson)
Records: Newburyport 3-4, Amesbury 3-4
Pentucket 97, Triton 48
Area winners:
Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens (P) 8-0; Shot put: Ava Snyder (P) 31-3; Discus: Snyder (P) 90-10; Javelin: Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 74-0; Long jump: Emily Rubio (P) 16-4; Triple jump: Teagan Wilson (T) 34-1 1/2; High jump: E. Rubio (P) 5-2; 100 hurdles: Dickens (P) 17.5; 100 meters: Reese Gallant (P) 12.5; Mile: Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:30.4; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Dickens, Gallant) 51.1; 400: Syeira Campbell (P) 62.0; 400 hurdles: E. Rubio (P) 69.4; 800: Grace Sousa (T) 2:37.3; 200: Sabrina Campbell (P) 26.2; 2-mile: Avery Upite (T) 12:57; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (P. Rubio, Lia Alsup, E. Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 4:34.8
Records: Triton 3-4, Pentucket 6-1
Thursday, June 10
Baseball
Amesbury 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Amesbury (4): Harring 2b 4-0-0, Cucinotta ss 2-1-2, Lopez cf 3-0-1, D. MacDonald lf 2-1-0, Gilleo c 3-0-0, Kimball p 3-0-0, Scialdone dh 3-0-0, Donovan 3b 3-1-1, Bentley 1b 2-1-0.
RBI: Cucinotta 2, Lopez
WP: Kimball; LP: McClintock; SV: D. MacDonald
Amesbury (7-5): 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 — 4
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Manchester 3, Georgetown 1
Georgetown (1): Kent rf 4-0-1, Sedgwick p 2-1-1, Kantorski c 2-0-0, J. Lucido ss 1-0-1, Gaeta 1b 2-0-0, Thompson 3b 3-0-0, C. Lucido cf 3-0-0, Lee dh 3-0-0, Giguere 2b 2-0-0, Gilbo lf 0-0-0.
RBI: None
LP: Sedgwick
Georgetown (5-9): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Manchester: 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3
Pentucket 9, Lynnfield 1
Pentucket (9): Lynch c 4-1-2, Roberts lf 4-2-2, Kamuda cf 4-2-2, Dwight 1b 4-1-2, Hunt ss 4-1-1, Melone p 4-1-2, Bucco rf 4-0-0, Davis dh 4-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-1-1.
RBI: Lynch 2, Kamuda 2, Hunt, Ventola 2
WP: Melone
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (7-7): 7 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 9
North Reading 12, Newburyport 1
Newburyport (1): Habib dh 3-0-2, Lucci ss 3-0-0, Stallard 2b 2-0-0, Fehlner 2b 1-0-0, Archer lf 3-0-1, Budgell cf 2-0-0, Buontempo rf 2-0-1, Roberts cf 1-0-0, White c 2-0-0, Cowles c 1-0-0, Tahnk p 1-1-0, Forrest p 2-0-0, Ford 1b 1-0-0, Fortuna 1b 1-0-0, Connor 3b 0-0-0. Totals: 25-1-4
RBI: Habib
LP: Tahnk
North Reading: 4 0 5 0 0 0 3 — 12
Newburyport (10-4): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 15, Amesbury 1
Goals: P — Ben Turpin 4, Joe Turpin 3, Nolan Cole 2, Henry Hartford 2, Henry Walsh, Evan Napolitano, Ethan Ferrant, Morgan Sullivan
Assists: P — Seamus O’Keefe 7, B. Turpin 2, Cole 2, Aidan Tierney
Saves: P — Cam Smith 7
Pentucket (6-5): 5 4 5 1 — 15
Amesbury (0-9): 1 0 0 0 — 1
Triton 14, Ipswich 9
Records: Triton 10-1, Ipswich 9-1
Newburyport 8, Hamilton-Wenham 3
Records: Newburyport 9-1
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich 15, Triton 5
Goals: Chloe Connors 3, Kate Trojan 2
Assists: Trojan 2
Ipswich: 8 5 0 2 — 15
Triton (5-6): 2 1 0 2 — 5
Newburyport 22, Hamilton-Wenham 5
Goals: Lily Pons 5, Sam King 4, Izzy Rosa 3, Emily Fuller 2, Olivia McDonald 2, Anna Affolter 2, Makenna Ward 2, Liberty Palermino, Rita Cahalane
Assists: Rosa 5, Fuller 2, Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Pons, King
Saves: Erin Osinski 5
Hamilton-Wenham: 2 2 0 1 — 5
Newburyport (10-0): 5 10 5 2 — 22
Softball
Newburyport 13, Triton 0
Records: Newburyport 8-5, Triton 6-6
North Reading 13, Pentucket 2
Pentucket (2): Latham p 4-0-0, Codair lf 2-0-0, Tocci dp 4-0-1, Sargent ss 3-1-1, Pichette 1b 3-1-0, Hamel cf 1-0-0, Agocs c 3-0-2, Mitchell 2b 1-0-0, Lopata 3b 2-0-0, Lacroix rf 2-0-1, Stock lf 2-0-2, Gatchell 2b 2-0-1, Gallant 3b 1-0-0.
RBI: Agocs 2
LP: Latham
North Reading: 0 7 1 1 3 0 1 — 13
Pentucket (3-10): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Boys Tennis
North Reading 5, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 1-9
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 5, Triton 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Elle Doucette (N) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Katherine O’Connor (N) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure (N) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Elizabeth Newman-Emma Johnston (N) 6-1, 6-3
Records: Triton 0-11, Newburyport 12-0
Lynnfield 5, Amesbury 0
Records: Amesbury 0-10
North Reading 3, Pentucket 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Olivia Colby 6-1, 6-1; 2. Parker Greason 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Records: Pentucket 2-9
