Wednesday, May 19

Softball

Amesbury 24, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Amesbury (24): E. Delisle 1b 3-2-2, Fitzgerald 1-0-0, Bezanson cf 2-0-2, Arsenault 3-2-2, DeLong p/lf 3-4-3, Kirby 1-0-0, O. Levasseur ss/p/lf 4-1-2, M. DiPietro 2-1-1, I. Levasseur 3b 5-3-5, A. Delisle 2b 2-1-0, Deacon 2-0-1, Campbell lf/ss 4-2-1, Catarius c 4-2-1, Celia rf 5-3-2.

RBI: E. Delisle, Bezanson, Arsenault, DeLong 6, O. Levasseur 2, M. DiPietro, I. Levasseur 3, A. Delisle, Deacon 2, Celia 2

WP: DeLong

Records: Amesbury 4-0

North Reading 5, Newburyport 4

Newburyport (4): Morrissey cf 4-1-1, McLeod dp 3-0-0, Caponigro 3b 3-0-0, Keefe ss 3-1-1, Meleedy p 2-1-1, Habib c 3-0-1, Lavellee 2b 3-0-0, Duncan lf 3-1-1, Dowell rf 3-1-1. Totals: 27-4-6

RBI: Meleedy 2, Morrissey

HR: Meleedy

LP: Meleedy

North Reading: 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 5

Newburyport (3-2): 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 4

Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 5

Pentucket (5): Latham p 4-1-1, Agocs c 4-0-1, Hamel cf 3-1-1, Sargent ss 4-1-1, Pichette 1b 4-0-1, Mitchell 2b 4-0-1, Tocci dp 4-0-1, Stock rf 1-0-0, Codair rf 3-1-2, Lopata 3b 2-0-0, Gallant 1-1-1.

RBI: Latham, Sargent 2, Pichette

HR: Sargent

WP: Ganter; LP: Latham

Lynnfield: 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 1 — 6

Pentucket (2-4): 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 — 5

Boys Tennis

Lynnfield 5, Newburyport 0

Records: Newburyport 3-1

Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2

Girls Tennis

Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2

Local winners:

Singles: 2. Allie Labrecque 6-1, 6-2; 3. Meryn Upson 6-1, 6-1

Records: Amesbury 0-5

North Reading 5, Triton 0

Records: Triton 0-5

Newburyport 4, Lynnfield 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson 6-2, 6-0; 2. Elle Doucette 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman 7-5, 6-2

Records: Newburyport 5-0

Boys Track and Field

Pentucket 92, Hamilton-Wenham 38

Area winners:

Shot put: Henry Endyke 34-4 1/4; Discus: Jon Marks 89-2; Javelin: Marks 103-10; Triple jump: Zach Shedd 29-11; High jump: Dexter Stark 5-6; 110 hurdles: Stark 18.6; 100 meters: Joel Spaulding 11.7; 4x100 relay: Kade Dennis, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris 46.8; 400: Alex Pedersen 55.4; 400 hurdles: Stark 65.9; 800: Mike Murphy 2:19.2; 4x400 relay: Matt Zylinski, Sam Attwood, Alex Pedersen, Colin Costa 3:50.6

Records: Pentucket 1-2

North Reading 81, Amesbury 64

Records: Amesbury 2-1

Girls Track and Field

Pentucket 128, Hamilton-Wenham 14

Area winners:

Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens 7-0; Shot put: Ava Snyder 29-1 1/4; Discus: Katelyn Sudbay 59-6; Javelin: Lia Alsup 67-7; Long jump: Emily Rubio 15-4; Triple jump: Dickens 33-5 1/2; High jump: Emily Rubio, Sabrina Campbell and Reese Gallant 4-8; 100 hurdles: Dickens 18.4; 100 meters: Gallant 12.9; Mile: Phoebe Rubio 5:36.8; 4x100 relay: Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Dickens, Gallant 51.1; 400: Syeira Campbell 62.5; 400 hurdles: Emily Rubio 69.9; 800: Kaylie Dalgar 2:33.3; 200: Sabrina Campbell 26.4; 2-mile: Ella Edic 13:01.3; 4x400 relay: Libby Murphy, Alsup, Emily Rubio, Syeira Campbell

Records: Pentucket 3-0

North Reading 108, Amesbury 36

Records: Amesbury 1-2

