Wednesday, April 14
Boys Indoor Track
Newburyport 48, Amesbury 39
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Ben Ayotte (A) 6.57; 55 hurdles: Xavier Roy (A) 8.7; 2-Mile: Matt Murray (N) 11:51; 300: Ethan Rowe (A) 38.3; 600: James Forrest Hay (N) 1:37.5; 1,000: TJ Carleo (N) 2:43.2; Mile: Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:59.4; SP: Max Lapointe (A) 41-1; HJ: Nolan Ellrott (N) 4-8; 4x400: Newburyport (Hay, Aidan Hoidal Bui, Ethan Downs, Carleo) 3:53.6
Records: Newburyport 2-2, Amesbury 3-1-1
Pentucket 71, Essex Tech 5
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Yanni Kakouris 6.8; 55 hurdles: Alex Bishop 8.0; 300: Will Roberts 38.5; 600: Stratton Seymour 1:30.2; 1,000: Seamus O’Keefe 3:06.8; Mile: Colin Costa 4:49.8; SP: Kaiden Currie 35-5 3/4; HJ: Dexter Stark 5-10; 4x400: Pentucket (O’Keefe, Roberts, Bishop, Costa) 3:42.2
Records: Pentucket 2-2
Girls Indoor Track
Newburyport 52, Amesbury 29
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Nixie Raymond (A) 7.4; 55 hurdles: Lidya Belanger (A) 9.7; 2-Mile: Olivia D’Ambrosio (N) 12:44; 300: Annie Shay (N) 44.8; 600: Violet Moore (N) 1:50.8; 1,000: Liberty Palermino (N) 3:18.4; Mile: Abby Kelly (N) 5:55.4; SP: Avery Hallinan (A) 29-11; HJ: Caity Rooney (N) 4-10
Records: Newburyport 3-0-1, Amesbury 2-3
Pentucket 66.5, Essex Tech 11.5
Area winners:
55 meter dash: Reese Gallant 7.1; 55 hurdles: Kinneal Dickens 8.7; 300: Syeira Campbell 44.8; 600: Emily Rubio 1:51.2; Mile: Libby Murphy 6:09.2; SP: Lia Goodwin 28-10 1/2; HJ: Rubio 5-0; 4x400: Pentucket (Gallant, Sabrina Campbell, Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 4:36.4
Records: Pentucket 3-1
