Wednesday, May 12
Softball
Triton 27, Georgetown 2
Georgetown (2): Mansfield ss 2-1-1, Mogavero lf 2-1-2, Dullea c 2-0-1, Ruggeiro p 2-0-0, Caplin 1b 1-0-0, Helman cf 2-0-0, Skahan 3b 3-0-0, Cooper rf 1-0-0, Mitchell rf 1-0-0, Furlong 2b 1-0-0, Stevens 2b 1-0-0. Totals: 18-2-4
Triton (27): Reiniger 2b 3-4-0, K. Mailhoit 2b 1-0-0, Oldoni cf 4-4-3, M. Johnson p/1b 4-2-3, Harris c 3-1-2, S. Colburn c 1-1-1, Romine 3b/p 3-3-1, Kiricoples rf 3-2-1, E. Johnson rf 1-1-1, Jaques 1b/3b 3-1-1, Haley 3b 1-1-1, Indingaro lf 4-3-1, McKendry rf 1-1-1
RBI: G — Mogavero, Dullea; T — Reiniger, Story 3, M. Johnson 3, Harris 2, Colburn 1, Romine 2, Kiricoples 2, E. Johnson 2, Haley, Indingaro
WP: M. Johnson; LP: Ruggeiro
Georgetown (0-4): 0 0 1 0 1 — 2
Triton (2-2): 2 19 2 4 0 — 27
Amesbury 4, North Reading 0
Amesbury (4): E. Delisle c 3-1-1, Bezanson cf 4-2-2, DeLong 1b/p 3-0-2, O. Levasseur ss 3-1-0, Catarius 3b/2b 3-0-0, A. Delisle p/2b 3-0-1, Campbell lf 3-0-0, I. Levasseur 3b/1b 2-0-1, Celia rf 2-0-0, Deacon ph 1-0-0. Totals: 27-4-7
RBI: DeLong 3, A. Delisle
WP: A. Delisle
Amesbury (2-0): 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4
North Reading: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Girls Tennis
Lynnfield 5, Triton 0
Records: Triton 0-3
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport 99, Pentucket 46
Area winners:
Pole vault: Austin Hyer (N) 8-0; 400 hurdles: Evan Armano (N) 62.2; Mile: Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:53; Long jump: Trevor Ward (N) 19-11; Triple jump: Ward (N) 43-4; High jump: Grayson Fowler (N) 6-0; Shot put: Eamonn Sullivan (N) 40-2; Discus: Jon Marks (P) 90-3; Javelin: Adam Bovee (N) 114-6; 110 hurdles: Kaidan Currie (P) 16.4; 100 meters: Will Acquaviva (N) 11.5; 4x100 relay: Pentucket (Dennis, Sutton, Lee, Kakouris) 45.6; 400: Alex Pedersen (P) 55.7; 800: TJ Carleo (N) 2:01; 2-mile: Brendan Kealey (N) 10:41; 200: Ward (N) 23.0; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Matt Zylinski, Sam Attwood, Alex Pedersen, Colin Costa)
Records: Newburyport 2-0, Pentucket 0-1
Amesbury 101, Lynnfield 44
Area winners:
Pole vault: John Remington-Field 9-0; Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente 41-7; Discus: Max Lapointe 134-5; Javelin: Brady Dore 134-0; Long jump: Ben Ayotte 20-0; Triple jump: Nick Marden 41-8; High jump: Marden 5-8; 110 hurdles: Xavier Roy 18.7; Mile: Drew Sanford 5:31; 4x100 relay: Amesbury (Remington-Field, Ayotte, Henry O’Neill, Dore) 45.8; 400: Ethan Rowe 54.4; 400 hurdles: Roy 1:04.5; 800: Max Bohler 2:13; 200: Ayotte 24.1
Records: Amesbury 2-0
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 86, Newburyport 59
Area winners:
Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens (P) 7-6; Shot put: Ava Snyder (P) 30-3; Discus: Lia Goodwin (P) 61-8; Javelin: Matigan Defeo (N) 82-2; Long jump: Emily Rubio (P) 16-5 1/4; Triple jump: Dickens (P) 33-0 1/2; High jump: Emily Rubio (P) 5-4; 100 hurdles: Dickens (P) 17.3; 100 meters: Reese Gallant (P) 12.9; Mile: Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:43.1; 4x100 relay: Newburyport (Hannah Steinberg, Norah McElhinney, Molly Webster, Sasha Leydon) 57.2; 400: Syeira Campbell (P) 62.1; 400 hurdles: Emily Rubio (P) 70.1; 200: Sabrina Campbell (P) 26.6; 800: Ellie Schulson (N) 2:30.2; 2-mile: Kaylie Dalgar (P) 12:40.5; 4x400 relay: Pentucket (Libby Murphy, Lia Alsup, Rubio, Campbell) 4:26.2
Records: Newburyport 1-1, Pentucket 1-0
Lynnfield 79, Amesbury 66
Area winners:
Pole vault: Madison Sanchez 8-0; Javelin: McKenna Hallinan 82-4; 100 meters: Nixie Raymond 12.0; Mile: Sadie Cacho-Negrete 5:58; 4x100 relay: Amesbury (Sanchez, Lidya Belanger, Avery Hallinan, McKenna Hallinan) 55.1; 800: Avery Hallinan 2:55; 2-mile: Cacho-Negrete 13:40
Records: Amesbury 1-1
Thursday, May 13
Baseball
Triton 5, Georgetown 0
Triton (5): Watson 5-0-0, Kohan 4-2-3, B. Lindholm 2-1-0, Odoy 2-1-0, Abt 3-1-2, R. Lindholm 2-0-0, Masher 3-0-0, Carter 4-0-1, G. Dupuis 1-0-0. Totals: 26-5-6
Georgetown (0): Kantorski c 3-0-3, Kent p/rf 3-0-0, Gaeta 1b 3-0-0, J. Lucido ss 3-0-1, Sedgwick rf/p/lf 3-0-1, Thompson 3b 3-0-1, Gilmore lf 3-0-0, Popielski p 0-0-0, C. Lucido cf 3-0-0, Gilstein 2b 0-0-0. Totals: 24-0-6
RBI: T — Abt 3, R. Lindholm, Carter; G — None
WP: Kohan; LP: Kent
Triton (3-1): 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 5
Georgetown (2-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pentucket 3, Manchester 1
Pentucket (3): Melone ss 3-1-1, Lynch c 2-0-1, Kamuda rf 2-0-1, Dwight 1b 3-0-1, Hunt p 2-1-1, Pinkham lf 2-0-1, Davis lf 1-1-0, Roberts dh 3-0-1, Ventola 2b 3-0-0, Winter 3b 2-0-1.
RBI: Lynch, Ventola
WP: Hunt
Pentucket (2-2): 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 — 3
Manchester: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Amesbury 5, North Reading 3
Amesbury (5): Harring ss 3-1-2, D. MacDonald cf 2-2-1, Lopez p 3-1-1, Kimball lf 2-1-1, Gilleo dh 2-0-0, Donovan 3b 2-0-0, Bentley 1b 2-0-0, Scialdone rf 3-0-1, W. Arsenault c 3-0-0. Totals: 22-5-6
RBI: Lopez, Kimball, Gilleo, Donovan, Bentley
WP: Lopez
North Reading: 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 — 3
Amesbury (3-1): 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 5
Newburyport 15, Ipswich 1
Newburyport (15): Budgell rf 3-1-2, Roberts rf 0-1-0, Fehlner 2b 5-2-1, Lucci ss 3-3-1, Tahnk ph 1-0-0, Stallard p 4-2-2, Buontempo cf 4-1-1, Archer lf 2-1-1, Habib lf 1-1-1, White c 1-1-0, Cowles c 1-0-0, Ford 1b 0-1-0, Fortuna 1b 1-1-0, Connor 3b 3-0-0, Forrest p 0-0-0. Totals: 29-15-9
RBI: Budgell 2, Fehlner 2, Lucci 2, Ford 2, Habib 2, Fortuna, Connor
WP: Stallard
Newburyport (3-0): 0 0 3 7 5 — 15
Ipswich: 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Boys Lacrosse
Triton 15, Lynnfield 3
Goals: James Tatro 5, Jared Leonard 4, CJ Howland 3, Thomas Cahill 2
Assists: Tatro 3, Leonard 2, Cahill 2, Carson Purcell, Howland
Saves: Jared Graf 9
Lynnfield: 2 0 0 1 — 3
Triton (2-1): 6 4 3 2 — 15
Girls Lacrosse
Triton 15, Lynnfield 11
Goals: Ashley Silva 3, Chloe Connors 3, Maddie Hillick 2, Kate Trojan 2, Ella Visconti 2, Brooke Nagel 2
Assists: Connors 3, Hillick 2, Silva 2, Maya Sullivan, Visconti
Saves: Julia Price 7
Triton (1-2): 7 0 5 3 — 15
Lynnfield: 1 4 4 2 — 11
Softball
Pentucket 18, Hamilton-Wenham 5
Pentucket (18): Latham p 5-4-3, Agocs c 5-1-3, Hamel cf 4-2-2, Sargent ss 4-2-2, Pichette 1b 4-3-2, Stock rf 4-1-3, Mitchell 2b 3-2-0, Lopata 3b 4-1-2, Daley lf 1-0-1, Lacroix rf 2-1-0, Gatchel 2b 0-1-1, Connolly lf 1-0-0.
RBI: Latham, Agocs 3, Hamel 3, Sargent 2, Stock 3, Lopata 2, Lacroix
HR: Hamel, Sargent
WP: Latham; LP: Levasseur
Pentucket (2-3): 3 0 0 2 11 2 — 18
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 2 0 2 0 — 5
Wrestling
Triton 45, Danvers 24
Local winners:
126: Lucas Bistany by forfeit; 132: Chris Montes dec. 3-1; 145: Dylan Karpenko pin 3:22; 152: Alexis Montes pin 1:36; 160: Doug Alyward pin 2:15; 182: Tyler Nason by forfeit; 195: Hunter Parrott pin 0:14; 220: Ashton Wonson pin 3:03
Records: Triton 2-0
