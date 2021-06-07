Friday, June 4
Baseball
Triton 7, Ipswich 1
Triton (7): Watson 3-2-1, B. Lindholm 3-2-2, Kohan 4-0-1, Odoy 2-2-0, Abt 3-0-2, Masher 4-0-0, R. Lindholm 3-0-0, Carter 2-0-0, Daniels 1-0-0, Butler 2-1-1. Totals: 27-7-7
RBI: B. Lindholm 2, Kohan, Abt
WP: Odoy; SV: Daniels
Triton (6-6): 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 — 7
Ipswich: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Newburyport 1
Newburyport (1): Fehlner 2b 1-0-0, Lucci ss 2-0-0, Stallard 3b 3-0-0, Buontempo cf 3-0-0, Budgell rf 3-0-0, Archer lf 3-0-1, White c 3-0-0, Habib dh 2-1-1, Tahnk p 1-0-0, Ford 1b 0-0-0. Totals 21-1-2
RBI: None
LP: Tahnk
Newburyport (10-2): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport 11, Pentucket 3
Goals: N — Oliver Pons 3, Andrew Cullen 3, Ryan Cottone 2, Zach Lever, Kennedy Heath, Jake Palma
Assists: N — Cottone 4, Christian Kinsey 2, Jon Groth, Pons, Cullen
Newburyport (8-1): 2 4 3 2 — 11
Pentucket (5-4): 2 0 0 1 — 3
Softball
Triton 13, Ipswich 4
Triton (13): Oldoni 5-1-1, Reiniger 3-1-1, Story 5-3-4, M. Johnson 4-0-0, Indingaro 4-2-2, Harris 4-1-3, Kiricoples 2-0-0, Romine 3-0-1, McKendry 4-1-1, Haley 1-2-0, E. Johnson 0-1-0, Leavitt 0-1-0, Colburn 0-0-0.
RBI: Story 4, Harris 2, Kiricoples, Romine, McKendry 2
WP: Romine
Records: Triton 6-5
Newburyport 6, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Newburyport (6): Morrissey ss 4-2-2, Caponigro 3b 4-0-1, Meleedy p 1-2-1, Habib 4-0-3, Richmond 2b 2-0-0, Rogers lf 1-1-0, Masone cf 3-1-1, O'Brien rf 2-0-1, Ellison rf 1-0-0.
RBI: Morrissey, Caponigro, Meleedy, Habib 2, Masone
WP: Meleedy
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (7-4): 1 0 0 4 0 1 0 — 6
Boys Tennis
Pentucket 3, Newburyport 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Stratton Seymour (P) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ben Brookhart (P) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Kyle Greason (P) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Tommy Jahn-Finn Sullivan (N) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Nathaniel Howard-Austin Yim (N) 6-3, 6-2
Records: Pentucket 1-7, Newburyport 4-4
Girls Tennis
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Schulson (N) 6-0, 6-2; 2. Elle Doucette (N) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 3. Katherine O'Connor (N) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Molly Page-Li McClure (N) 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ana Lynch-Elizabeth Newman (N) 6-4, 6-3
Records: Newburyport 10-0, Pentucket 1-8
Saturday, June 5
Boys Lacrosse
Manchester 16, Amesbury 0
Records: Amesbury 0-8
