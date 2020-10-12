Monday, Oct. 12

Field Hockey

Amesbury 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0

Goals: Ava Harlow

Assists: Ella Bezanson

Saves: Sydney Calderwood 5

Hamilton-Wenham (0-4): 0 0 — 0

Amesbury (1-2): 1 0 — 1

Newburyport 6, Rockport 0

Goals: Olivia McDonald 2, Lilly Ragusa, Ashley Ventura, Rita Cahalane, Morgan Valeri

Assists: Shannon Brennan 2, Cahalane

Saves: Jane Mettling 5

Rockport (1-2): 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (4-0): 3 3 — 6

Manchester 3, Georgetown 1

Goals: Katie Hermanson

Assists: Nicoletta Ferrara

Saves: Bronwyn Hadley 15

Georgetown (2-1): 0 1 — 1

Manchester (3-1): 2 1 — 3

Golf

Triton 140, Manchester 114

Triton leaders: Cael Kohan 29 points, Rick Gardella 27, Connor Houlihan 26, Noah Winnick 23

Records: Triton 4-0

Boys Soccer

Newburyport 0, Rockport 0

Saves: Tommy Jahn 3

Rockport (2-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (1-0-2): 0 0 — 0

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0

Saves: Charlie Mackie 6

Hamilton-Wenham (2-1-1): 1 0 — 1

Amesbury (0-3): 0 0 — 0

Manchester 3, Georgetown 0

Saves: Luke van Galen 4, Jake Gilstein 1

Georgetown (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0

Manchester (3-0): 0 3 — 3

Girls Soccer

Newburyport 4, Rockport 1

Goals: Norah McElhinney, Isabella Rosa, Deirdre McElhinney, Li McClure

Assists: Allie Waters, Molly Webster, D. McElhinney

Saves: Anneliese Truesdale 1, Gabby Loughran 0

Newburyport (2-1): 3 1 — 4

Rockport (0-3): 1 0 — 1

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0

Amesbury (2-1): 0 0 — 0

Hamilton-Wenham (3-0): 1 0 — 1

