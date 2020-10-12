Monday, Oct. 12
Field Hockey
Amesbury 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Goals: Ava Harlow
Assists: Ella Bezanson
Saves: Sydney Calderwood 5
Hamilton-Wenham (0-4): 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (1-2): 1 0 — 1
Newburyport 6, Rockport 0
Goals: Olivia McDonald 2, Lilly Ragusa, Ashley Ventura, Rita Cahalane, Morgan Valeri
Assists: Shannon Brennan 2, Cahalane
Saves: Jane Mettling 5
Rockport (1-2): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (4-0): 3 3 — 6
Manchester 3, Georgetown 1
Goals: Katie Hermanson
Assists: Nicoletta Ferrara
Saves: Bronwyn Hadley 15
Georgetown (2-1): 0 1 — 1
Manchester (3-1): 2 1 — 3
Golf
Triton 140, Manchester 114
Triton leaders: Cael Kohan 29 points, Rick Gardella 27, Connor Houlihan 26, Noah Winnick 23
Records: Triton 4-0
Boys Soccer
Newburyport 0, Rockport 0
Saves: Tommy Jahn 3
Rockport (2-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (1-0-2): 0 0 — 0
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0
Saves: Charlie Mackie 6
Hamilton-Wenham (2-1-1): 1 0 — 1
Amesbury (0-3): 0 0 — 0
Manchester 3, Georgetown 0
Saves: Luke van Galen 4, Jake Gilstein 1
Georgetown (1-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Manchester (3-0): 0 3 — 3
Girls Soccer
Newburyport 4, Rockport 1
Goals: Norah McElhinney, Isabella Rosa, Deirdre McElhinney, Li McClure
Assists: Allie Waters, Molly Webster, D. McElhinney
Saves: Anneliese Truesdale 1, Gabby Loughran 0
Newburyport (2-1): 3 1 — 4
Rockport (0-3): 1 0 — 1
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0
Amesbury (2-1): 0 0 — 0
Hamilton-Wenham (3-0): 1 0 — 1
