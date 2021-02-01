Thursday, Jan. 28
Boys Skiing
Newburyport swept
Meet Results: St. John’s Prep 133, Newburyport 2; North Andover 121, Newburyport 22
Top 15: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 23.06, 2. Adam Payne (H) 24.01, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 24.91, 4. Henry Hartford (H) 25.28, 5. Sawyer Barnard (SJP) 25.59, 6. Sergev Moritz (NA) 26.02, 7. Henry Coote (SJP) 26.26, 8. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 26.38, 9. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.84, 10. Ryan Clark (ME) 27.01, 11. Paul Parochojuk (H) 27.39, 12. Jackson Burns (SJP) 27.41, 13. Ryan Radulski (NA) 27.50, 14. Charlie Greenberg (H) 27.56, 15. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 28.14 ... 33. Will Trail (N) 29.67
Records: Newburyport 1-5
Friday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
North Reading 59, Amesbury 56
Amesbury (56): Keliher 5-2-13, M. Heidt 2-0-5, Kokinacis 4-2-11, Hallinan 1-0-2, Davis 0-1-1, Donovan 4-0-8, Collins 1-2-4, Welch 4-0-9, Gjikopulli 1-0-3, K. Heidt 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Keliher, M. Heidt, Kokinacis, Welch, Gjikopulli
North Reading: 16 15 18 10 — 59
Amesbury (1-5): 14 9 13 20 — 56
Pentucket 47, Triton 46
Pentucket (47): Tedeschi 1-0-2, Lee 0-2-2, Daly 5-0-13, Bucco 1-5-8, Condon 3-3-11, Davis 3-0-7, Perlich 2-0-4, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tierney 0-0-0, Dwight 0-0-0, St. Louis 0-0-0. Totals 15-10-47 Triton (46): Odoy 2-3-8, Wilkinson 5-1-11, McHale 6-1-12, Overbaugh 4-0-9, Liebert 0-0-0, G. Dupuis 0-0-0, N. Dupuis 3-0-6, Dennis 0-0-0, Lentz 0-0-0, Scholtz 0-0-0, Leonard 0-0-0.
3-pointers: T — Overbaugh, Odoy; P — Daly 3, Condon 2, Bucco, Davis
Pentucket (1-2): 16 8 13 10 — 47
Triton (3-5): 11 12 11 12 — 46
Girls Basketball
Newburyport 55, Rockport 13
Newburyport (55): Doucette 3-0-6, Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 1-0-2, McDonald 1-1-3, Ward 1-1-3, Loughran 2-1-5, Pavao 2-0-5, Affolter 1-0-2, Gillingham 5-1-11, Foley 3-0-6, Leah Metsker 1-0-2, Lizzie Metsker 3-0-6.
3-pointers: Pavao
Rockport: 9 2 2 0 — 13
Newburyport (6-0): 21 19 8 7 — 55
Amesbury 48, North Reading 46
Amesbury (48): M. Hallinan 0-1-1, Sullivan 2-0-4, DeLong 2-0-4, A. Hallinan 9-14-32, Pettet 0-0-0, Redford 2-1-5, Kimball 0-0-0, McAndrews 1-0-2.
3-pointers: None
Amesbury (4-1): 11 14 15 8 — 48
North Reading: 11 8 14 13 — 46
Pentucket 61, Triton 28
Triton (28): Kimball 3-2-10, Leavitt 0-0-0, Frary 1-3-5, Bell 1-0-3, Heffernan 0-4-4, Kiricoples 1-2-4, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Hoggard 0-0-0, Renda 1-0-2, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 7-11-28
Pentucket (61): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 1-2-4, Cloutier 2-0-5, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-1-4, Dube 0-0-0, Bellacqua 1-0-2, Riley 0-1-1, Mickelson 0-1-1, Reading 3-2-8, Currie 5-3-14, Cleveland 8-0-20. Totals: 22-10-61
3-pointers: T — Kimball 2, Bell; P — Cleveland 4, Cloutier, DiBurro, Currie
Triton (2-4): 8 9 6 5 — 28
Pentucket (7-0): 11 18 14 18 — 61
Saturday, Jan. 30
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1
Newburyport (6-0-1): 1 2 0 — 3
Lynnfield: 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Tony Lucci, Jon Groth, Zach McHugh
Assists: Zach Lever 2, Owen Spence, Zach Wilson, John Donovan
Saves: Jackson Marshall 14
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 3
Pentucket (3-4-1): 1 1 1 0 — 3
Hamilton-Wenham: 1 1 1 0 — 4
Goals: Carson Purcell, Cam Smith, Dom Cignetti
Assists: Jack Stewart, Jack Sorenson, Jacob Riley
Saves: Ben Guertin 15
Girls Ice Hockey
Newburyport 5, Masconomet 1
Newburyport (3-2): 1 2 2 — 5
Masconomet: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Shannon Brennan 2, Abby Stauss, Erin Irons, Katie Brown
Assists: Stauss 2, Hannah Gross, Brooke Rogers, Kaylie Sullivan
Saves: Allie Bell 21
Sunday, Jan. 31
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly 2, Newburyport 2
Beverly: 2 0 0 — 2
Newburyport (3-2-1): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Abby Stauss 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.