Thursday, Jan. 28

Boys Skiing

Newburyport swept

Meet Results: St. John’s Prep 133, Newburyport 2; North Andover 121, Newburyport 22

Top 15: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 23.06, 2. Adam Payne (H) 24.01, 3. Owen Gandt (SJP) 24.91, 4. Henry Hartford (H) 25.28, 5. Sawyer Barnard (SJP) 25.59, 6. Sergev Moritz (NA) 26.02, 7. Henry Coote (SJP) 26.26, 8. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 26.38, 9. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.84, 10. Ryan Clark (ME) 27.01, 11. Paul Parochojuk (H) 27.39, 12. Jackson Burns (SJP) 27.41, 13. Ryan Radulski (NA) 27.50, 14. Charlie Greenberg (H) 27.56, 15. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 28.14 ... 33. Will Trail (N) 29.67

Records: Newburyport 1-5

Friday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

North Reading 59, Amesbury 56

Amesbury (56): Keliher 5-2-13, M. Heidt 2-0-5, Kokinacis 4-2-11, Hallinan 1-0-2, Davis 0-1-1, Donovan 4-0-8, Collins 1-2-4, Welch 4-0-9, Gjikopulli 1-0-3, K. Heidt 0-0-0.

3-pointers: Keliher, M. Heidt, Kokinacis, Welch, Gjikopulli

North Reading: 16 15 18 10 — 59

Amesbury (1-5): 14  9 13 20 — 56

Pentucket 47, Triton 46

Pentucket (47): Tedeschi 1-0-2, Lee 0-2-2, Daly 5-0-13, Bucco 1-5-8, Condon 3-3-11, Davis 3-0-7, Perlich 2-0-4, Sullivan 0-0-0, Tierney 0-0-0, Dwight 0-0-0, St. Louis 0-0-0. Totals 15-10-47 Triton (46): Odoy 2-3-8, Wilkinson 5-1-11, McHale 6-1-12, Overbaugh 4-0-9, Liebert 0-0-0, G. Dupuis 0-0-0, N. Dupuis 3-0-6, Dennis 0-0-0, Lentz 0-0-0, Scholtz 0-0-0, Leonard 0-0-0.

3-pointers: T — Overbaugh, Odoy; P — Daly 3, Condon 2, Bucco, Davis

Pentucket (1-2): 16  8 13 10 — 47

Triton (3-5): 11 12 11 12 — 46

Girls Basketball

Newburyport 55, Rockport 13

Newburyport (55): Doucette 3-0-6, Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 1-0-2, McDonald 1-1-3, Ward 1-1-3, Loughran 2-1-5, Pavao 2-0-5, Affolter 1-0-2, Gillingham 5-1-11, Foley 3-0-6, Leah Metsker 1-0-2, Lizzie Metsker 3-0-6.

3-pointers: Pavao

Rockport:  9  2 2 0 — 13

Newburyport (6-0): 21 19 8 7 — 55

Amesbury 48, North Reading 46

Amesbury (48): M. Hallinan 0-1-1, Sullivan 2-0-4, DeLong 2-0-4, A. Hallinan 9-14-32, Pettet 0-0-0, Redford 2-1-5, Kimball 0-0-0, McAndrews 1-0-2.

3-pointers: None

Amesbury (4-1): 11 14 15  8 — 48

North Reading: 11  8 14 13 — 46

Pentucket 61, Triton 28

Triton (28): Kimball 3-2-10, Leavitt 0-0-0, Frary 1-3-5, Bell 1-0-3, Heffernan 0-4-4, Kiricoples 1-2-4, Lesinski 0-0-0, Basile 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Hoggard 0-0-0, Renda 1-0-2, Campbell 0-0-0. Totals: 7-11-28

Pentucket (61): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 1-2-4, Cloutier 2-0-5, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 1-0-2, DiBurro 1-1-4, Dube 0-0-0, Bellacqua 1-0-2, Riley 0-1-1, Mickelson 0-1-1, Reading 3-2-8, Currie 5-3-14, Cleveland 8-0-20. Totals: 22-10-61

3-pointers: T — Kimball 2, Bell; P — Cleveland 4, Cloutier, DiBurro, Currie

Triton (2-4):  8  9  6  5 — 28

Pentucket (7-0): 11 18 14 18 — 61

Saturday, Jan. 30

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1

Newburyport (6-0-1): 1 2 0 — 3

Lynnfield: 0 0 1 — 1

Goals: Tony Lucci, Jon Groth, Zach McHugh

Assists: Zach Lever 2, Owen Spence, Zach Wilson, John Donovan

Saves: Jackson Marshall 14

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 3

Pentucket (3-4-1): 1 1 1 0 — 3

Hamilton-Wenham: 1 1 1 0 — 4

Goals: Carson Purcell, Cam Smith, Dom Cignetti

Assists: Jack Stewart, Jack Sorenson, Jacob Riley

Saves: Ben Guertin 15

Girls Ice Hockey

Newburyport 5, Masconomet 1

Newburyport (3-2): 1 2 2 — 5

Masconomet: 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Shannon Brennan 2, Abby Stauss, Erin Irons, Katie Brown

Assists: Stauss 2, Hannah Gross, Brooke Rogers, Kaylie Sullivan

Saves: Allie Bell 21

Sunday, Jan. 31

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly 2, Newburyport 2

Beverly: 2 0 0 — 2

Newburyport (3-2-1): 0 0 2 — 2

Goals: Abby Stauss 2

