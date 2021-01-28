Hometown Scoreboard

Wednesday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Triton 47, Amesbury 46
Amesbury (46): Keliher 2-3-8, M. Heidt 1-0-2, Kokinacis 4-0-8, Hallinan 1-0-2, Donovan 5-4-14, Collins 2-0-4, Welch 3-2-8.
Triton (47): Odoy 6-0-12, Wilkinson 3-1-9, McHale 0-1-1, Overbaugh 4-0-10, Liebert 3-0-6, G. Dupuis 2-3-9, N. Dupuis 0-0-0, Dennis 0-0-0, Lentz 0-0-0, Scholtz 0-0-0.
3-pointers: A — Keliher; T — Wilkinson 2, G. Dupuis 2, Overbaugh 2
Amesbury (1-4): 6 7 15 18 — 46
Triton (3-4): 13 15 12 7 — 47
Girls Basketball
Amesbury 65, Triton 19
Triton (19): Kimball 2-0-5, Frary 2-0-4, Kiricoples 4-2-10, Basile 0-0-0, Bell 0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0, Hathaway 0-0-0, Heffernan 0-0-0, Hoggard 0-0-0, Leavitt 0-0-0, Lesinski 0-0-0, Renda 0-0-0.
Amesbury (65): M. Hallinan 5-0-11, Sullivan 1-0-3, DeLong 2-0-4, A. Hallinan 12-1-26, Pettet 2-0-4, Redford 6-0-13, Kimball 1-0-2, McAndrews 1-0-2.
3-pointers: T — Kimball; A — M. Hallinan, Sullivan, A. Hallinan, Redford
Triton (2-3): 4 8 2 5 — 19
Amesbury (3-1): 19 17 9 20 — 65
Boys Ice Hockey
Newburyport 6, North Reading 2
North Reading: 1 0 1 — 2
Newburyport (5-0-1): 1 1 4 — 6
Goals: Ryan Archer 3, Colin Richmond 2, Tony Lucci
Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 1
Lynnfield: 1 4 1 — 6
Pentucket (3-4): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Carson Purcell
Assists: Nick Kutcher
Boys Swimming
Lynnfield 110, Triton 70
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Owen Brosch, Josh Burrell, Henry Brien, Austin Hyer 1:59.30; 200 freestyle: Hyer 2:07.19; 50 freestyle: Brien 25.06; 100 butterfly: Brien 1:03.62; 100 freestyle: Brosch 57.87; 200 free relay: Hyer, Manny Gasca, Burrell, Brien 1:45.67; 100 breaststroke: Hyer 1:15.96
Records: Triton 2-1
Girls Swimming
Triton 118, Lynnfield 48
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Abriana Cronstrom, Grace Chapman, Georgia Cobb, Peyton Gibbs 2:08.89; 200 freestyle: Cronstrom 2:09.76; 50 freestyle: Gibbs 27.87; 100 butterfly: Cobb 1:08.40; 100 freestyle: Gibbs 1:04.98; 500 freestyle: Alexandra Flodman 6:08.19; 200 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Dynok, Chapman, Flodman, Gibbs 1:58.31; 100 backstroke: Cronstrom 1:05.32; 100 breaststroke: Chapman 1:24.00; 400 freestyle relay: Cobb, Mae Krisler, Flodman, Cronstom 4:23.42
Records: Triton 2-1
