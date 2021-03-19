Thursday, March 18

Girls Volleyball

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0

Kills: Gabby Rizza 6

Blocks: Lily Caplin 2

Assists: Ava Hughes 9

Aces: Molly Furlong 3

Digs: Caplin 4

Hamilton-Wenham: 25 25 25 — 3

Georgetown (0-2): 14 12  9 — 0

