Hoopla aside, Brady and Bucs will face hurdles

A week’s worth of accolades for Tom Brady have been deserved.
Best ever. G.O.A.T. What he has accomplished in two decades here is unparalleled, especially in modern day sports.
The press conference announcing Brady to Tampa Bay is going to feel special, reminiscent of the Bill Parcells presser in January of 1993. The Buccaneers, like the Patriots 28 years ago, for the first time in a long time feel some certitude.
Brady puts the Bucs organization and fan base on the pro football map, with Sunday and Monday night games, Sunday morning talking head shows and, best of all, ESPN.
Now the rest of the story.
Here’s what also lies ahead for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 43-year-old (in August) future Hall of Fame quarterback:
Hurdles. Some small, some possibly big.
First off, it’s not easy being a receiver for Brady. That’s a fact. Here’s another fact: It’s really, really not easy being a “new” receiver for Brady.
Guess what? Brady’s got seven or eight newbies coming real soon.
Remember ex-Patriot favorite Danny Amendola, that smart, tough little guy who had arguably the best hands in the business?
For two years, he was in and out of favor with Brady.
Brady has chewed up more than his fair share of accomplished receivers. In 2018, Jordan Matthews (one day), Eric Decker and Michael Floyd came and left, with Floyd playing two uninspired games.
Before that? Joey Galloway, Donald Hayes, Chad Johnson, Reggie Wayne and Kenny Britt, all good to very good wideouts in their prime, were big-time duds here.
Why? Because, as we’ve heard, Brady is ultra-demanding with his complex offense that offers variable routes based on defensive looks. Sometimes it takes a full year, maybe two, to get it.
When the Patriots acquired Mohamad Sanu from the Falcons for a second-round pick, it seemed like a perfect match. Sanu was a middle-of-the-field route runner, basically a bigger, stronger version of a slot guy.
He not only hurt his ankle, but he was confused, oftentimes breaking left when Brady wanted him to break right. He was walking/running on egg shells his entire, disappointing late-season run here.
Are Bucs receivers ready for this Brady?
The other big issue is Brady’s day-to-day health. His right elbow has been a bone of contention for two years.
He throws a lot of practice balls, relying on repetition and precision in the short passing game.
It forced him to miss many Wednesdays or Fridays during game week.
There were thoughts that his annually ailing elbow may need Tommy John surgery. Maybe that’s pushing it a bit, but any time Brady is not on the practice field with a new group of guys is a day lost.
As for adjustments for Brady, well, it appears he will be throwing the ball more downfield than he ever has in his life. This head coach and QB whisperer has a go-for-it mentality when it comes to the passing game as opposed to Brady’s Chinese Water Torture, a.k.a. moving the chains.
Brady will have to adjust some, too, which might not be a bad thing. Being set in his ways, taking a few more chances, might lead to more explosiveness in his 40s.
The odds are that Brady will help the Bucs a lot, maybe even push the Saints for the top spot.
This really was a perfect place for him to go, though. Brady gets something he feels he has never received from Belichick -- appreciation. He also gets a fresh start after the most difficult September to January run in his career in 2019.
But it won’t be easy.
There will be a tough loss at some point early in the season. And can the Bucs get over it like Brady was taught to over the last two decades?
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
