It had been 683 days.
That's how long it had been since Newburyport girls lacrosse and Amesbury softball were eliminated from their respective state tournaments on June 14, 2019. That marked the official end of the 2019 spring season locally, and at the time nobody could have imagined it'd be nearly two years before high school spring sports would return.
The coronavirus wasn't yet on anybody's radar — it likely hadn't even made the jump to humans, much less swept across the globe — but by the time the next spring arrived, the world had completely changed. In the blink of an eye the entire season was lost, and since then athletes and coaches have waited, hoped and prepared for the day they could finally return to the field.
On Monday, that day finally arrived.
This week high school spring sports returned to Massachusetts for the first time in nearly two years, and as tryouts opened across the region teams reunited and got back to work after the longest layoff anyone involved had ever experienced.
"It's great, after everything that we've gone through, it gives you some perspective and it makes you enjoy it even more," said Georgetown baseball coach Phil Desilets. "For these kids, a lot of them, it was probably the toughest thing they've had to go through in their life so far. So they've matured and learned to deal with adversity, so it makes it enjoyable for all of us to be out there again."
"It kind of felt like a relief because we're finally being given the opportunity to play," said Olivia DeLong, a junior on the Amesbury softball team. "I'm really grateful the MIAA gave us a chance to play this year, even if we have to wear masks and it's a shorter season it should be just as fun."
While not quite a typical season, this spring will mark the closest to normal that high school sports has seen since the pandemic began. Teams are expected to play close to three quarters of a regular schedule – up from half in the fall, winter and Fall 2 seasons – and for the first time since March 2020 there will be an MIAA tournament to play for.
Teams will continue to wear masks and socially distance during play, but with the exception of wrestling – which has been moved to the spring and could wind up seeing meets held outside – most spring sports are classified as low or moderate risk and won't see the kinds of radical modifications that teams played with in the fall.
While the games themselves may not look that much different, the teams themselves have seen significant turnover.
With two full classes graduating since the spring of 2019, most teams will have a completely different look since the last time they took the field. Those who were sophomores in 2019 are now seniors, then handful of varsity freshman are now juniors, and everyone else will be making their varsity debuts.
In some cases, extremely young teams from 2019 are returning most of their lineups and should be primed to contend.
"It puts us in a good position, probably a better position than a lot of teams," said Newburyport boys lacrosse coach Josh Wedge. "If we had played last year we only would have had one senior, so we didn't graduate a lot of guys. It's basically all of our sophomores from varsity, and at the end of the year in 2019 there were about 15, plus a few freshman, so a lot of our seniors and juniors had some varsity experience."
"It's a coach's dream really," said Amesbury softball coach Jacquie Waters, whose team is in a similar boat. "I have six players returning that started, so that's pretty cool, and the others were players who played a lot, so we're in good shape."
But on the other side of the spectrum is the teams who have almost completely transformed. Pentucket boys tennis, for instance, has only two players on its roster from 2019.
"I had a bunch of kids who were going to play as freshmen, but they didn't get the chance, so it's not like they knew what they missed, but it's a strange feeling to be back out there after almost two years," said Pentucket boys tennis coach Christian Langlois. "It's almost like we're starting the program from scratch."
Unlike in past years, teams won't have the luxury of a long preseason to shake off the rust. Tryouts are expected to last only a couple of days, and from there teams will begin getting ready for games, which begin in the Cape Ann League starting in the middle of next week. Softball, tennis and outdoor track are scheduled to hold their first competitions on Wednesday, baseball on Thursday and lacrosse on Friday.
But after waiting for so long, coaches and athletes alike are grateful to finally be back on the field.
"A lot of appreciation," said Triton girls lacrosse coach Stacey Beaulieu. "You don't realize how much you love or miss something until it's been taken away."
